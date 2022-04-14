What is genocide?

In the Ukrainian town of Bucha mass graves and bodies tied and shot at close range have been found since the withdrawal of Russian troops Source: Felipe Dana/AP
Western nations are increasingly describing Russian action in Ukraine as ‘genocide’ but the term has particular meaning and legal significance.
