SBS News In Depth

Who helps the carers to care?

SBS News In Depth

Close-up of healthcare worker putting on warm socks to senior woman.

Unrecognizable senior woman getting help from caregiver with putting on socks. Source: Moment RF / Halfpoint Images/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 October 2022 at 12:56pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS News

They play an important role for Australians who need help with their day-to-day needs and Carers Australia estimates there are just over 2.6 million carers in Australia who provide support to family or friends. But some may need more support than they're getting.

Published 14 October 2022 at 12:56pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

NATIONAL CABINET MEETING

Australia ends mandatory COVID-19 isolation rules

Russia Ukraine War Stolen Children

Russia taking Ukrainian orphans to bring them up as Russian

Trucks queueing for the ferry connecting Crimean peninsula and Russia at the Kerch Strait

UN displays strongest opposition yet to Russia's invasion

Livestock are a source of greenhouse gases

Divided opinions on methane plan