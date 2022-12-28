Tennis

Alcaraz circles Kooyong Classic as final hit-out before Australian Open

World number one Carlos Alcaraz has confirmed he will only include the 2023 Kooyong Classic in his preparations for the upcoming Australian Open.

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates a point in a tennis match

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates a point in a recent tennis match

Alcaraz will travel to Australia fresh off his maiden Grand Slam title after winning the US Open in record-breaking fashion this past September.

At just 19 years, four months and six days of age, the Spaniard defeated Norway’s Casper Ruud in four sets to become the youngest US Open champion and world number one since Pete Sampras in 1990.

An abdominal tear sustained in November put a premature end to his season, but not before securing his place as the first teenager to top the men's rankings at the end of a year.

The six-week recovery left the exciting talent in need of practice – not competition – as a result, which is why he’s only circled the Kooyong Classic from the assortment of tournaments on offer.

“I decided to sacrifice the tournaments from the start of the year to focus on the big one,” Alcaraz said, per tennis journalist Jose Morgado.

“That’s why I’m just playing Kooyong. The focus is on getting better and be (sic) ready.”

The Kooyong Classic is an exhibition tournament scheduled to take place from January 10-12 that will feature some of the sport’s brightest stars less than one week out from the Australian Open.

Many Grand Slam champions have taken to the court in Kooyong, situated south-east of Melbourne, and Alcaraz will be no different as the prospect of another singles title looms.

Australian Alex de Minaur leads a strong list of contenders standing in his way, however, with Jannik Sinner, Taylor Fritz, Borna Coric, Marin Cilic, Grigor Dimitrov and Yoshihito Nishioka all set to compete.

SBS and SBS On Demand will air all three days of the iconic tournament, with coverage commencing on January 10 from 11am (AEDT).
READ MORE

Dakar, Road Nats, Kooyong Classic start 2023 with a bang on SBS

De Minaur, Alcaraz confirmed as Kooyong Classic returns in 2023

Share
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
2 min read
Published 28 December 2022 at 3:52pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Recommended for you

03:45

England v France (Quarter Finals) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

Australia v Denmark (Group D) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

03:46

Morocco v Spain (Round of 16) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

03:30

Korea Republic v Portugal (Group H) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

03:31

Morocco v Portugal (Quarter Finals) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

04:28

Argentina v France (Final) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

03:30

England V Senegal (Round Of 16) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

03:31

Croatia v Brazil (Quarter Finals) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™