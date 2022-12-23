Dakar Rally

Dakar, Road Nats, Kooyong Classic start 2023 with a bang on SBS

2022 came to a dramatic end with the FIFA World Cup - ring in the new year on SBS with a host of exciting sporting events to keep you entertained throughout summer.

jan.jpg

2022 Australian cycling champion Lucas Plapp (L), Australian Dakar Rally contestant Toby Price (C) and Australian tennis star Alex de Minaur (R). Source: Getty

The world's toughest motor race, the Dakar Rally returns to SBS screens in 2023 as a host of Aussies compete against a field of the best drivers through the harsh desert conditions of Saudi Arabia.

Catch extended highlights the day after every stage from January 2, available to watch on SBS On Demand in the morning or on SBS in the evening.

Australian cycling takes centre stage in January, with the Bay Crits Classic first up, as some of the best domestic and international talent descend on Geelong for three days. You can stream all three days of the event on the SBS Sport Youtube and Facebook pages from January 1.

Then, it's time for the Australian Road National Championships, the premier event on the domestic cycling calendar from Ballarat.
READ MORE

Ewan and Matthews make Aussie Road Nationals return

Both the elite criteriums (4:50pm AEDT, January 6) and U23 Men's Road Race (2:30pm AEDT, January 7) will be streamed live on SBS On Demand. The Elite road races both take place on January 8, with the women's race (10:30am AEDT) and men's race (1:30pm AEDT) both live on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Some of the world's best tennis talent will also be live on SBS in January with the return of the Kooyong Classic.

Names such as Alex de Minaur, Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz will finish their Australian Open preparations at the iconic tournament. Watch Day 1 from 11am AEDT on January 10 live on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Along with these huge sporting events, there's plenty of other programs across surf-lifesaving, figure skating and motorsport to catch up on in January, as well as the complete 2022 FIFA World Cup offering on SBS On Demand.
READ MORE

How to watch LIVE sport on SBS

Sport on SBS in January


Sunday, January 1

Speedweek

1:00pm-3:00pm AEDT on SBS


Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix - Extended highlights, Sapporo, Part 1

3:00pm-4:00pm AEDT on SBS


Cycling: Bay Crits 2023 - Geelong, Day 1

3:25pm-5:50pm AEDT

LIVE on SBS Sport Youtube + Facebook

Monday, January 2

Motorsport: Dakar Rally Extended highlights - Stage 1

5:00pm-6:00pm AEDT on SBS

Available on SBS On Demand Monday morning


Cycling: Bay Crits 2023 - Geelong, Day 2

3:55pm-6:10pm AEDT

LIVE on SBS Sport Youtube + Facebook


Tuesday, January 3

Motorsport: Dakar Rally Extended highlights - Stage 2

5:00pm-6:00pm AEDT on SBS

Available on SBS On Demand Tuesday morning


Cycling: Bay Crits 2023 - Geelong, Day 3

5:25pm-6:50pm AEDT

LIVE on SBS Sport Youtube + Facebook


Wednesday, January 4

Motorsport: Dakar Rally Extended highlights - Stage 3

5:00pm-6:00pm AEDT on SBS

Available on SBS On Demand Wednesday morning


Thursday, January 5

Motorsport: Dakar Rally Extended highlights - Stage 4

5:00pm-6:00pm AEDT on SBS

Available on SBS On Demand Thursday morning


Friday, January 6

Motorsport: Dakar Rally Extended highlights - Stage 5

5:00pm-6:00pm AEDT on SBS

Available on SBS On Demand Friday morning


Cycling: Australian Road National Championships - Elite Men's, Women's Criterium

4:50pm-7:40pm AEDT

LIVE on SBS On Demand

Saturday, January 7

Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix - Extended highlights, Sapporo, Part 2

2:00pm-4:00pm AEDT on SBS


Cycling: Australian Road National Championships - U23 Men's Road Race

2:30pm-5:00pm AEDT

LIVE on SBS On Demand


Motorsport: Dakar Rally Extended highlights - Stage 6

5:00pm-6:00pm AEDT on SBS

Available on SBS On Demand Saturday morning


Sunday, January 8

Cycling: Australian Road National Championships - Elite Women's Road Race

10:30am-12:30pm AEDT

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Cycling: Australian Road National Championships - Studio Show

12:30pm-1:30pm AEDT

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Cycling: Australian Road National Championships - Elite Men's Road Race

1:30pm-6:00pm AEDT

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Motorsport: Dakar Rally Extended highlights - Stage 7

5:20pm-6:20pm AEDT on SBS VICELAND

Available on SBS On Demand Sunday morning


Monday, January 9

Motorsport: Dakar Rally Extended highlights - Stage 8

5:00pm-6:00pm AEDT on SBS

Available on SBS On Demand Monday morning


Tuesday, January 10

Tennis: Kooyong Classic - Day 1

11:00am-5:00pm AEDT

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Motorsport: Dakar Rally - Weekly extended highlights

5:00pm-6:00pm AEDT on SBS

Available on SBS On Demand Tuesday morning


Wednesday, January 11

Tennis: Kooyong Classic - Day 2

11:00am-5:00pm AEDT

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Motorsport: Dakar Rally Extended highlights - Stage 9

5:00pm-6:00pm AEDT on SBS

Available on SBS On Demand Wednesday morning


Thursday, January 12

Tennis: Kooyong Classic - Day 3

11:00am-5:00pm AEDT

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Motorsport: Dakar Rally Extended highlights - Stage 10

5:00pm-6:00pm AEDT on SBS

Available on SBS On Demand Thursday morning


Friday, January 13

Motorsport: Dakar Rally Extended highlights - Stage 11

5:00pm-6:00pm AEDT on SBS

Available on SBS On Demand Friday morning



Saturday, January 14

Surf-Lifesaving: SLSA Iron Series - Maroubra, Round 3

1:00pm-3:00pm AEDT

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix - Extended highlights, Sapporo, Part 3

3:00pm-4:00pm AEDT on SBS



Motorsport: Dakar Rally Extended highlights - Stage 12

5:00pm-6:00pm AEDT on SBS

Available on SBS On Demand Saturday morning


Sunday, January 15

Surf-Lifesaving: SLSA Iron Series - Maroubra, Round 4

1:00pm-3:00pm AEDT

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix - Extended highlights, Espoo, Part 1

3:00pm-4:00pm AEDT on SBS


Cycling: Australian Road National Championships - Elite Women's Road Race highlights

4:00pm-4:30pm AEDT on SBS


Cycling: Australian Road National Championships - Elite Men's Road Race highlights

4:30pm-5:00pm AEDT on SBS


Motorsport: Dakar Rally Extended highlights - Stage 13

5:00pm-6:00pm AEDT on SBS

Available on SBS On Demand Sunday morning



Monday, January 16

Motorsport: Dakar Rally Extended highlights - Stage 14

5:00pm-6:00pm AEDT on SBS

Available on SBS On Demand Monday morning



Saturday, January 21

Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix - Extended highlights, Espoo, Part 2

2:00pm-4:00pm AEDT on SBS



Sunday, January 22

Speedweek

1:00pm-3:00pm AEDT on SBS



Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix - Extended highlights, Espoo, Part 3

3:00pm-4:30pm AEDT on SBS



Sunday, January 29

Speedweek

1:00pm-3:00pm AEDT on SBS
Share
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
6 min read
Published 23 December 2022 at 1:33pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Recommended for you

World Championships 'the higher goal' for van Aert, not Tour green jersey

Cycling

Israel-Premier Tech secure Schultz signature for 2023 season

Cycling

Ewan and Matthews make Aussie Road Nationals return

Cycling

Jayco-AlUla the new name for Australian WorldTour squad

Cycling

'I never had the win-or-die attitude' - Porte opens up on career

Cycling

Roglic and Vingegaard split Grand Tour duties in 2023

Cycling

How to watch the Dakar Rally 2023 on SBS

Dakar Rally

World Cup finale, Dakar build-up headline December sport on SBS

SBS Sport