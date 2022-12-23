Dakar, Road Nats, Kooyong Classic start 2023 with a bang on SBS

The world's toughest motor race, the Dakar Rally returns to SBS screens in 2023 as a host of Aussies compete against a field of the best drivers through the harsh desert conditions of Saudi Arabia.





Catch extended highlights the day after every stage from January 2, available to watch on SBS On Demand in the morning or on SBS in the evening.





Australian cycling takes centre stage in January, with the Bay Crits Classic first up, as some of the best domestic and international talent descend on Geelong for three days. You can stream all three days of the event on the SBS Sport Youtube and Facebook pages from January 1.





Then, it's time for the Australian Road National Championships, the premier event on the domestic cycling calendar from Ballarat.



Both the elite criteriums (4:50pm AEDT, January 6) and U23 Men's Road Race (2:30pm AEDT, January 7) will be streamed live on SBS On Demand . The Elite road races both take place on January 8, with the women's race (10:30am AEDT) and men's race (1:30pm AEDT) both live on SBS and SBS On Demand.





Some of the world's best tennis talent will also be live on SBS in January with the return of the Kooyong Classic.





Names such as Alex de Minaur, Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz will finish their Australian Open preparations at the iconic tournament. Watch Day 1 from 11am AEDT on January 10 live on SBS and SBS On Demand.





Along with these huge sporting events, there's plenty of other programs across surf-lifesaving, figure skating and motorsport to catch up on in January, as well as the complete 2022 FIFA World Cup offering on SBS On Demand.



Sport on SBS in January





Sunday, January 1





Speedweek





1:00pm-3:00pm AEDT on SBS







Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix - Extended highlights, Sapporo, Part 1





3:00pm-4:00pm AEDT on SBS







Cycling: Bay Crits 2023 - Geelong, Day 1





3:25pm-5:50pm AEDT





LIVE on SBS Sport Youtube + Facebook





Monday, January 2





Motorsport: Dakar Rally Extended highlights - Stage 1





5:00pm-6:00pm AEDT on SBS





Available on SBS On Demand Monday morning







Cycling: Bay Crits 2023 - Geelong, Day 2





3:55pm-6:10pm AEDT





LIVE on SBS Sport Youtube + Facebook







Tuesday, January 3





Motorsport: Dakar Rally Extended highlights - Stage 2





5:00pm-6:00pm AEDT on SBS





Available on SBS On Demand Tuesday morning







Cycling: Bay Crits 2023 - Geelong, Day 3





5:25pm-6:50pm AEDT





LIVE on SBS Sport Youtube + Facebook







Wednesday, January 4





Motorsport: Dakar Rally Extended highlights - Stage 3





5:00pm-6:00pm AEDT on SBS





Available on SBS On Demand Wednesday morning







Thursday, January 5





Motorsport: Dakar Rally Extended highlights - Stage 4





5:00pm-6:00pm AEDT on SBS





Available on SBS On Demand Thursday morning







Friday, January 6





Motorsport: Dakar Rally Extended highlights - Stage 5





5:00pm-6:00pm AEDT on SBS





Available on SBS On Demand Friday morning







Cycling: Australian Road National Championships - Elite Men's, Women's Criterium





4:50pm-7:40pm AEDT





LIVE on SBS On Demand





Saturday, January 7





Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix - Extended highlights, Sapporo, Part 2





2:00pm-4:00pm AEDT on SBS







Cycling: Australian Road National Championships - U23 Men's Road Race





2:30pm-5:00pm AEDT





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Motorsport: Dakar Rally Extended highlights - Stage 6





5:00pm-6:00pm AEDT on SBS





Available on SBS On Demand Saturday morning







Sunday, January 8





Cycling: Australian Road National Championships - Elite Women's Road Race





10:30am-12:30pm AEDT





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Cycling: Australian Road National Championships - Studio Show





12:30pm-1:30pm AEDT





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Cycling: Australian Road National Championships - Elite Men's Road Race





1:30pm-6:00pm AEDT





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Motorsport: Dakar Rally Extended highlights - Stage 7





5:20pm-6:20pm AEDT on SBS VICELAND





Available on SBS On Demand Sunday morning







Monday, January 9





Motorsport: Dakar Rally Extended highlights - Stage 8





5:00pm-6:00pm AEDT on SBS





Available on SBS On Demand Monday morning







Tuesday, January 10





Tennis: Kooyong Classic - Day 1





11:00am-5:00pm AEDT





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Motorsport: Dakar Rally - Weekly extended highlights





5:00pm-6:00pm AEDT on SBS





Available on SBS On Demand Tuesday morning







Wednesday, January 11





Tennis: Kooyong Classic - Day 2





11:00am-5:00pm AEDT





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Motorsport: Dakar Rally Extended highlights - Stage 9





5:00pm-6:00pm AEDT on SBS





Available on SBS On Demand Wednesday morning







Thursday, January 12





Tennis: Kooyong Classic - Day 3





11:00am-5:00pm AEDT





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Motorsport: Dakar Rally Extended highlights - Stage 10





5:00pm-6:00pm AEDT on SBS





Available on SBS On Demand Thursday morning







Friday, January 13





Motorsport: Dakar Rally Extended highlights - Stage 11





5:00pm-6:00pm AEDT on SBS





Available on SBS On Demand Friday morning









Saturday, January 14





Surf-Lifesaving: SLSA Iron Series - Maroubra, Round 3





1:00pm-3:00pm AEDT





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix - Extended highlights, Sapporo, Part 3





3:00pm-4:00pm AEDT on SBS









Motorsport: Dakar Rally Extended highlights - Stage 12





5:00pm-6:00pm AEDT on SBS





Available on SBS On Demand Saturday morning







Sunday, January 15





Surf-Lifesaving: SLSA Iron Series - Maroubra, Round 4





1:00pm-3:00pm AEDT





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix - Extended highlights, Espoo, Part 1





3:00pm-4:00pm AEDT on SBS







Cycling: Australian Road National Championships - Elite Women's Road Race highlights





4:00pm-4:30pm AEDT on SBS







Cycling: Australian Road National Championships - Elite Men's Road Race highlights





4:30pm-5:00pm AEDT on SBS







Motorsport: Dakar Rally Extended highlights - Stage 13





5:00pm-6:00pm AEDT on SBS





Available on SBS On Demand Sunday morning









Monday, January 16





Motorsport: Dakar Rally Extended highlights - Stage 14





5:00pm-6:00pm AEDT on SBS





Available on SBS On Demand Monday morning









Saturday, January 21





Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix - Extended highlights, Espoo, Part 2





2:00pm-4:00pm AEDT on SBS









Sunday, January 22





Speedweek





1:00pm-3:00pm AEDT on SBS









Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix - Extended highlights, Espoo, Part 3





3:00pm-4:30pm AEDT on SBS









Sunday, January 29





Speedweek



