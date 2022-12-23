Dakar, Road Nats, Kooyong Classic start 2023 with a bang on SBS

The world's toughest motor race, the Dakar Rally returns to SBS screens in 2023 as a host of Aussies compete against a field of the best drivers through the harsh desert conditions of Saudi Arabia.
Catch extended highlights the day after every stage from January 2, available to watch on SBS On Demand in the morning or on SBS in the evening.
Australian cycling takes centre stage in January, with the Bay Crits Classic first up, as some of the best domestic and international talent descend on Geelong for three days. You can stream all three days of the event on the SBS Sport Youtube and Facebook pages from January 1.
Then, it's time for the Australian Road National Championships, the premier event on the domestic cycling calendar from Ballarat.
Both the elite criteriums (4:50pm AEDT, January 6) and U23 Men's Road Race (2:30pm AEDT, January 7) will be streamed live on SBS On Demand. The Elite road races both take place on January 8, with the women's race (10:30am AEDT) and men's race (1:30pm AEDT) both live on SBS and SBS On Demand.
Some of the world's best tennis talent will also be live on SBS in January with the return of the Kooyong Classic.
Names such as Alex de Minaur, Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz will finish their Australian Open preparations at the iconic tournament. Watch Day 1 from 11am AEDT on January 10 live on SBS and SBS On Demand.
Along with these huge sporting events, there's plenty of other programs across surf-lifesaving, figure skating and motorsport to catch up on in January, as well as the complete 2022 FIFA World Cup offering on SBS On Demand.
READ MORE
How to watch LIVE sport on SBS
Sport on SBS in January
Sunday, January 1
Speedweek
1:00pm-3:00pm AEDT on SBS
Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix - Extended highlights, Sapporo, Part 1
3:00pm-4:00pm AEDT on SBS
Cycling: Bay Crits 2023 - Geelong, Day 1
3:25pm-5:50pm AEDT
LIVE on SBS Sport Youtube + Facebook
Monday, January 2
Motorsport: Dakar Rally Extended highlights - Stage 1
5:00pm-6:00pm AEDT on SBS
Available on SBS On Demand Monday morning
Cycling: Bay Crits 2023 - Geelong, Day 2
3:55pm-6:10pm AEDT
LIVE on SBS Sport Youtube + Facebook
Tuesday, January 3
Motorsport: Dakar Rally Extended highlights - Stage 2
5:00pm-6:00pm AEDT on SBS
Available on SBS On Demand Tuesday morning
Cycling: Bay Crits 2023 - Geelong, Day 3
5:25pm-6:50pm AEDT
LIVE on SBS Sport Youtube + Facebook
Wednesday, January 4
Motorsport: Dakar Rally Extended highlights - Stage 3
5:00pm-6:00pm AEDT on SBS
Available on SBS On Demand Wednesday morning
Thursday, January 5
Motorsport: Dakar Rally Extended highlights - Stage 4
5:00pm-6:00pm AEDT on SBS
Available on SBS On Demand Thursday morning
Friday, January 6
Motorsport: Dakar Rally Extended highlights - Stage 5
5:00pm-6:00pm AEDT on SBS
Available on SBS On Demand Friday morning
Cycling: Australian Road National Championships - Elite Men's, Women's Criterium
4:50pm-7:40pm AEDT
LIVE on SBS On Demand
Saturday, January 7
Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix - Extended highlights, Sapporo, Part 2
2:00pm-4:00pm AEDT on SBS
Cycling: Australian Road National Championships - U23 Men's Road Race
2:30pm-5:00pm AEDT
LIVE on SBS On Demand
Motorsport: Dakar Rally Extended highlights - Stage 6
5:00pm-6:00pm AEDT on SBS
Available on SBS On Demand Saturday morning
Sunday, January 8
Cycling: Australian Road National Championships - Elite Women's Road Race
10:30am-12:30pm AEDT
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Cycling: Australian Road National Championships - Studio Show
12:30pm-1:30pm AEDT
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Cycling: Australian Road National Championships - Elite Men's Road Race
1:30pm-6:00pm AEDT
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Motorsport: Dakar Rally Extended highlights - Stage 7
5:20pm-6:20pm AEDT on SBS VICELAND
Available on SBS On Demand Sunday morning
Monday, January 9
Motorsport: Dakar Rally Extended highlights - Stage 8
5:00pm-6:00pm AEDT on SBS
Available on SBS On Demand Monday morning
Tuesday, January 10
Tennis: Kooyong Classic - Day 1
11:00am-5:00pm AEDT
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Motorsport: Dakar Rally - Weekly extended highlights
5:00pm-6:00pm AEDT on SBS
Available on SBS On Demand Tuesday morning
Wednesday, January 11
Tennis: Kooyong Classic - Day 2
11:00am-5:00pm AEDT
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Motorsport: Dakar Rally Extended highlights - Stage 9
5:00pm-6:00pm AEDT on SBS
Available on SBS On Demand Wednesday morning
Thursday, January 12
Tennis: Kooyong Classic - Day 3
11:00am-5:00pm AEDT
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Motorsport: Dakar Rally Extended highlights - Stage 10
5:00pm-6:00pm AEDT on SBS
Available on SBS On Demand Thursday morning
Friday, January 13
Motorsport: Dakar Rally Extended highlights - Stage 11
5:00pm-6:00pm AEDT on SBS
Available on SBS On Demand Friday morning
Saturday, January 14
Surf-Lifesaving: SLSA Iron Series - Maroubra, Round 3
1:00pm-3:00pm AEDT
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix - Extended highlights, Sapporo, Part 3
3:00pm-4:00pm AEDT on SBS
Motorsport: Dakar Rally Extended highlights - Stage 12
5:00pm-6:00pm AEDT on SBS
Available on SBS On Demand Saturday morning
Sunday, January 15
Surf-Lifesaving: SLSA Iron Series - Maroubra, Round 4
1:00pm-3:00pm AEDT
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix - Extended highlights, Espoo, Part 1
3:00pm-4:00pm AEDT on SBS
Cycling: Australian Road National Championships - Elite Women's Road Race highlights
4:00pm-4:30pm AEDT on SBS
Cycling: Australian Road National Championships - Elite Men's Road Race highlights
4:30pm-5:00pm AEDT on SBS
Motorsport: Dakar Rally Extended highlights - Stage 13
5:00pm-6:00pm AEDT on SBS
Available on SBS On Demand Sunday morning
Monday, January 16
Motorsport: Dakar Rally Extended highlights - Stage 14
5:00pm-6:00pm AEDT on SBS
Available on SBS On Demand Monday morning
Saturday, January 21
Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix - Extended highlights, Espoo, Part 2
2:00pm-4:00pm AEDT on SBS
Sunday, January 22
Speedweek
1:00pm-3:00pm AEDT on SBS
Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix - Extended highlights, Espoo, Part 3
3:00pm-4:30pm AEDT on SBS
Sunday, January 29
Speedweek
1:00pm-3:00pm AEDT on SBS