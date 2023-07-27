Aryang opening doors for Africa amid Diamonds' World Cup dream

The 2023 Netball World Cup will take place between July 28 - August 7, with SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand airing the semi-finals and final from August 5-7.





Aryang was one of 12 Diamonds selected for the tournament in Cape Town, but arrives with one of the more unique journeys to the pinnacle of her profession; one of perseverance and, upon reflection, pride.





Born in Ethiopia, Aryang was no more than three years old when she moved to Australia after her parents sought safer pastures due to the civil war.





What came next, however, was completely "accidental" according to the 22-year-old, and would soon set the wheels in motion for her history-making Diamonds debut in 2022.





"Netball was never something I really knew about or was interested in," Aryang told SBS Sport .





"It was the only option to play at our school carnival so I was like, 'you know what, it’s the closest thing to basketball', so that’s what got me into it.





"From then on, I was found by a lady at our local association [Swans Districts Netball Association], Sue Stacey… she got me into association rep teams and from there I played regional and slowly made my way through the pathway to the Fever squad."



The promising 12-year-old prodigy Stacey discovered would go on to make her Suncorp Super Netball debut six years later with the West Coast Fever, before donning the Diamonds uniform in the Quad Series last year.





In doing so, Aryang became the first African-born player to represent Australia - an achievement she remembers for more than just their 60-40 victory over South Africa, and one she hopes will inspire the next generation ahead of upcoming World Cup fixtures against Zimbabwe, Tonga and Fiji.





"Just to think where I came from, how I came to Australia; the struggles my parents went through to bring us here," she explained.





"I think how hard it was for them initially and to know that the decision they made was to give us a better life, and I was able to take that opportunity and play a sport that I love so much and has taken me so far.





"I think just giving the younger African kids in the community the opportunity to pursue netball… just to know that it can be done and I was able to do it.





"I think that’s why I’m happy for myself but also happy to be that role model for kids of not only African descent but also different nationalities as well, that they can come up in Australian sports."



Diamonds coach Stacey Marinkovich could yet call upon Aryang for the early portions of Pool A and make the most of her versatility alongside Fever teammate and go-to goalkeeper Courtney Bruce.





That partnership, with Aryang deployed at either goal defence or wing defence, was one Marinkovich used to good effect at the Commonwealth Games last year; and though those early rotations led to a gold medal, the defender doesn’t mind how she’s used in South Africa, so long as Australia reclaim the World Cup from New Zealand.





"For the World Cup, it’s time to just think of the team," Aryang explained. "I’m always happy to sit there and support from the sideline and get that experience, and if I’m needed for that impact then, you know, I’m ready. But it’s just whatever the team needs and what’s best for the team."





"In our camp at the moment, it’s just (about) having that unfinished business," she added.



