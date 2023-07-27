Netball

Aussie Focus

Aryang opening doors for Africa amid Diamonds' World Cup dream

Sunday Aryang's dream of winning the 2023 Netball World Cup is doubling as a door of opportunity for fellow African-born Australians eyeing a future in the sport.

Australian Diamonds defender Sunday Aryang ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup

Australian Diamonds defender Sunday Aryang ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup Source: Getty

The 2023 Netball World Cup will take place between July 28 - August 7, with SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand airing the semi-finals and final from August 5-7.

Aryang was one of 12 Diamonds selected for the tournament in Cape Town, but arrives with one of the more unique journeys to the pinnacle of her profession; one of perseverance and, upon reflection, pride.

Born in Ethiopia, Aryang was no more than three years old when she moved to Australia after her parents sought safer pastures due to the civil war.

What came next, however, was completely "accidental" according to the 22-year-old, and would soon set the wheels in motion for her history-making Diamonds debut in 2022.

"Netball was never something I really knew about or was interested in," Aryang told SBS Sport.

"It was the only option to play at our school carnival so I was like, 'you know what, it’s the closest thing to basketball', so that’s what got me into it.

"From then on, I was found by a lady at our local association [Swans Districts Netball Association], Sue Stacey… she got me into association rep teams and from there I played regional and slowly made my way through the pathway to the Fever squad."
READ MORE

SBS to broadcast the 2023 Netball World Cup

Diamonds reveal surprising squad for Netball World Cup

The promising 12-year-old prodigy Stacey discovered would go on to make her Suncorp Super Netball debut six years later with the West Coast Fever, before donning the Diamonds uniform in the Quad Series last year.

In doing so, Aryang became the first African-born player to represent Australia - an achievement she remembers for more than just their 60-40 victory over South Africa, and one she hopes will inspire the next generation ahead of upcoming World Cup fixtures against Zimbabwe, Tonga and Fiji.

"Just to think where I came from, how I came to Australia; the struggles my parents went through to bring us here," she explained.

"I think how hard it was for them initially and to know that the decision they made was to give us a better life, and I was able to take that opportunity and play a sport that I love so much and has taken me so far.

"I think just giving the younger African kids in the community the opportunity to pursue netball… just to know that it can be done and I was able to do it.

"I think that’s why I’m happy for myself but also happy to be that role model for kids of not only African descent but also different nationalities as well, that they can come up in Australian sports."
Diamonds coach Stacey Marinkovich could yet call upon Aryang for the early portions of Pool A and make the most of her versatility alongside Fever teammate and go-to goalkeeper Courtney Bruce.

That partnership, with Aryang deployed at either goal defence or wing defence, was one Marinkovich used to good effect at the Commonwealth Games last year; and though those early rotations led to a gold medal, the defender doesn’t mind how she’s used in South Africa, so long as Australia reclaim the World Cup from New Zealand.

"For the World Cup, it’s time to just think of the team," Aryang explained. "I’m always happy to sit there and support from the sideline and get that experience, and if I’m needed for that impact then, you know, I’m ready. But it’s just whatever the team needs and what’s best for the team."

"In our camp at the moment, it’s just (about) having that unfinished business," she added.

"I think we’re really going for the World Cup this year. And just to be able to get that gold would be amazing."
Share
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service. Read more about Sport
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
4 min read
Published 28 July 2023 8:20am
By Jonathan Bernard
Source: SBS

Share this with family and friends

Tour de France picks for you

20220724TDF1023-A.S.O._Charly_Lopez.jpg

SBS ŠKODA Tour Tracker - The place to watch Tour de France in full

Tour de France

The finale of the Tour de France

Tour de France 2023: Stage-by-Stage

Tour de France

Jai Hindley in action for BORA-hansgrohe

Hindley to realise 20-year Tour dream as 'Australian Cup' heats up

Tour de France

(L to R) Jasper Philipsen, winner of Stage 11 of the 2023 Tour de France, then Caleb Ewan

Philipsen and Ewan sprint from same position for vastly different results

Tour de France

Untitled design (2).png

Every Aussie set to line up at Tour de France 2023

Tour de France

110th Tour de France 2023 - Stage 9

Pogacar and Vingegaard 'fly' up Puy de Dome as Tour de France battle for yellow evolves

Tour de France

Untitled design.png

Aussie wrap: Hindley 'happy' after opening Tour stage, O'Connor disappointed

Tour de France

110th Tour de France 2023 - Stage 15

Can Hindley ride back onto the Tour de France podium?

Tour de France