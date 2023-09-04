Aussie Jess Allen bids farewell to professional cycling

Jessica Allen has raced at the top of the sport for a decade, but now the 30-year-old has revealed that she’ll be retiring from the sport, announcing the news on social media.





"It’s almost the end of a big chapter in my life," Allen said on social media. "After 10 years, I’ve decided that 2023 will be my last year racing in the professional peloton.





“Cycling has been part of my life since I was 9 years old. The sport, like anything, is full of ups and downs but I’ve loved riding the roller coaster, being part of a team, adjusting to different cultures, pushing myself to new limits, learning from the experienced and giving back to the next generation.



"Most importantly, cycling has allowed me to build friendships with people from all over the world that I will treasure forever.





As a junior in 2011, Allen leaped to attention as she claimed the Oceania title in the time trial, then converted that to the junior world time trial title at the World Championships in Copenhagen.





She signed for a UCI-registered team with Vienne Futuroscope in 2013 before heading to North America in 2014 to race for Canadian team NCCH Powered by DEC Express. She moved to Australian team Orica-Scott in 2016 (now Jayco-AlUla), where she would spend the next seven full seasons on the road.





The West Australian built a reputation as a workhorse for the Australian team, being a part of Annemiek van Vleuten’s golden years with the team, most notably the 2018 Giro Donne, where van Vleuten won and Amanda Spratt finished third overall.



Allen’s most notable personal successes came when she won the elite women’s criterium national title with a solo move in 2017, also taking out the elite road race title at the Oceania Championships in 2014.





"It’s been a tough decision to make, but I’m really proud of what I’ve achieved on and off the bike and I am excited for new challenges and opportunities."





Allen will conclude her professional road racing career with the final races of 2023, with Simac Ladies Tour also doubling as the farewell for Annemiek van Vleuten.



