Aussie quartet chasing gold at World Cross Country Championships

Oliver Hoare, Jessica Hull, Stewart McSweyn and Abbey Caldwell will take to the start line next weekend against the world’s best distance runners – among them, defending champions Ethiopia.





A relatively new event, having only featured at two previous editions of the Cross Country Championships, the 2023 mixed relay will require each member to complete one lap of a testing two-kilometre course designed against the backdrop of the iconic Mount Panorama.





Hoare, Hull, McSweyn and Caldwell are no strangers to the big stage and will look to impress on home soil by earning just the nation’s second-ever gold medal at the distance meet, after Benita Willis in 2004.





“You only get a few opportunities if you are fortunate enough to represent your country on the world stage,” said Hoare, who made his senior debut at the 2020 Olympic Games.





“To be able to do it on Australian soil is a huge opportunity and I’m very excited to be coming home to compete for a world title with the best Australian middle-distance runners in Abbey, Jess and Stewy.





“I hope we are all able to get Australia behind us as we go for the team title in Bathurst.”



Team Australia – Mixed Relay

Oliver Hoare





Hoare heads down under full of confidence after winning gold in the 1500m final at last year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, and the 26-year-old is looking to replicate his track success on the rugged terrains of Bathurst.





Now based in the United States, the Sutherland athlete was exempt from competing in the Australian team trials last month but received a call-up to the relay team on discretionary grounds.



Jessica Hull





Hull, too, earned discretionary selection to the relay team after finishing second to Abbey Caldwell in the women’s two-kilometre trial race held in Canberra last month.





The 26-year-old travels to Bathurst well-versed in middle-distance events ranging from 1500m to 5,000m, having competed in numerous finals and set several national records along the way.



Stewart McSweyn





McSweyn will feature in his fourth World Cross Country team after opening the summer season with some mile handicap races in the Tasmanian Christmas Carnival series, as well as victory in the men’s two-kilometre event at the Australian team trials.





With the 1500m national record already to his name, the 27-year-old is hoping to leave recent health issues behind and build on his reputation as one of Australia’s greatest-ever middle-distance athletes.



Abbey Caldwell





Caldwell headlined her breakthrough 2022 season with a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games, before going on to cut three and eight seconds off her respective personal bests in the 1500m and 800m.





Victory in the women’s two-kilometre trial for the Australian team earned her automatic selection for the upcoming Cross Country Championships, and the 21-year-old is eager to build on this promising start to her summer season.

