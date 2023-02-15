Athletics

Aussie Focus

Aussie quartet chasing gold at World Cross Country Championships

Australia’s hopes of a gold medal will rest on a star-studded quartet competing in the mixed relay at the 2023 World Athletics Cross Country Championships in Bathurst.

(L-R) Oliver Hoare, Abbey Caldwell, Stewart McSweyn and Jessica Hull

(L-R) Oliver Hoare, Abbey Caldwell, Stewart McSweyn and Jessica Hull

Oliver Hoare, Jessica Hull, Stewart McSweyn and Abbey Caldwell will take to the start line next weekend against the world’s best distance runners – among them, defending champions Ethiopia.

A relatively new event, having only featured at two previous editions of the Cross Country Championships, the 2023 mixed relay will require each member to complete one lap of a testing two-kilometre course designed against the backdrop of the iconic Mount Panorama.

Hoare, Hull, McSweyn and Caldwell are no strangers to the big stage and will look to impress on home soil by earning just the nation’s second-ever gold medal at the distance meet, after Benita Willis in 2004.

“You only get a few opportunities if you are fortunate enough to represent your country on the world stage,” said Hoare, who made his senior debut at the 2020 Olympic Games.

“To be able to do it on Australian soil is a huge opportunity and I’m very excited to be coming home to compete for a world title with the best Australian middle-distance runners in Abbey, Jess and Stewy.

“I hope we are all able to get Australia behind us as we go for the team title in Bathurst.”
READ MORE

Australian team announced for Bathurst Cross Country World Championships

Over 450 of world's best to battle at Cross Country Championships

Team Australia – Mixed Relay

Oliver Hoare

Hoare heads down under full of confidence after winning gold in the 1500m final at last year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, and the 26-year-old is looking to replicate his track success on the rugged terrains of Bathurst.

Now based in the United States, the Sutherland athlete was exempt from competing in the Australian team trials last month but received a call-up to the relay team on discretionary grounds.
Jessica Hull

Hull, too, earned discretionary selection to the relay team after finishing second to Abbey Caldwell in the women’s two-kilometre trial race held in Canberra last month.

The 26-year-old travels to Bathurst well-versed in middle-distance events ranging from 1500m to 5,000m, having competed in numerous finals and set several national records along the way.
Stewart McSweyn

McSweyn will feature in his fourth World Cross Country team after opening the summer season with some mile handicap races in the Tasmanian Christmas Carnival series, as well as victory in the men’s two-kilometre event at the Australian team trials.

With the 1500m national record already to his name, the 27-year-old is hoping to leave recent health issues behind and build on his reputation as one of Australia’s greatest-ever middle-distance athletes.
Abbey Caldwell

Caldwell headlined her breakthrough 2022 season with a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games, before going on to cut three and eight seconds off her respective personal bests in the 1500m and 800m.

Victory in the women’s two-kilometre trial for the Australian team earned her automatic selection for the upcoming Cross Country Championships, and the 21-year-old is eager to build on this promising start to her summer season.
SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand will showcase all the events on offer from 3:30pm to 8:00pm (AEDT) on Saturday, February 18.
Share
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
3 min read
Published 15 February 2023 at 12:52pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Recommended for you

02:11

Chris Froome happy with Melbourne to Warrnambool hit out

04:28

Argentina v France (Final) - Highlights - FIFA World Cup 2022™

FIFA World Cup 2022™

02:04

Club World Cup referee announces VAR decision in first for football

FIFA Club World Cup 2022

04:27

Recap: Round 1 - Australian MTB Cross Country Series 2023

Cycling

13:49

Talking Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race with director Scott Sunderland

Cycling

06:48

Highlights: Al Ahly v Real Madrid - FIFA Club World Cup Semi-Final

FIFA Club World Cup 2022

12:07

Dakar SEEN - Best of Dakar 2023

Dakar Rally

06:25

Highlights: Real Madrid v Al Hilal - FIFA Club World Cup final