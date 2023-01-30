Australian team announced for Bathurst Cross Country World Championships

Taking place from February 17-19, the Cross Country Championships will take place across a challenging course at the iconic Mt Panorama.



Up to 68 Teams from across the globe will contest the event which is renowned as one of the most gruelling ‘back to basics’ events of the World Athletics Series.





Athletics Australia today announced the squad of 28 to contest the Cross Country championships with runners competing in both individual and team relay races.





Commonwealth champion Oliver Hoare and Tokyo Olympic finalist Jessica Hull will join Olympian Stewart McSweyn and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Abbey Caldwell, in the Mixed 4x2km Relay Team – a formidable quartet earmarked as the host nation’s best medal-winning chance.



Olympians Ellie Pashley, Isobel Batt-Doyle and Australian team debutant Holly Campbell join Australian trial winners Rose Davies, Leanne Pompeani and Caitlin Adams in the Women’s 10km. The Men’s 10km will see Australian team debutant Rorey Hunter and Commonwealth Games representatives Andy Buchanan and Ky Robinson bolster the team already spearheaded by Australian record holders Jack Rayner and Brett Robinson as well as Matt Ramsden.





Headlined by Under 18 Australian 3000m record holder Amy Bunnage, the Under 20 contingent of Gabrielle Schmidt, Gabrielle Vincent, Aspen Anderson, Claudia Meaker and Fieke Van Der Kamp will race over 6km. Racing over 8km, Logan Janetzki and World Under 20 representative Archie Noakes will lead the way for teammates Jack Coomber, Cael Mulholland, Ciaran Rushton and Bailey Habler.





Commonwealth Games gold medallist Oliver Hoare, who will travel back to Australia from his home in the US says the prospect of being crowned world champions on home soil is one that is proving to be irresistible.



“You only get a few opportunities if you are fortunate enough to represent your country on the world stage,” Hoare said.





“To be able to do it on Australian soil is a huge opportunity and I’m very excited to be coming home to compete for a world title with the best Australian middle distance runners in Abbey (Caldwell), Jess (Hull) and Stewy (McSweyn). I hope we are all able to get Australia behind us as we go for the team title in Bathurst. We will see you out there!”



TEAM AUSTRALIA – 2023 WORLD ATHLETICS CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS SQUAD

Men’s 10km – Jack Rayner, Matthew Ramsden, Brett Robinson, Rorey Hunter, Andy Buchanan, Ky Robinson.





Women’s 10km – Rose Davies, Leanne Pompeani, Caitlin Adams, Isobel Batt-Doyle, Holly Campbell, Ellie Pashley.





Mixed 4x2km Relay – Stewart McSweyn, Abbey Caldwell, Oliver Hoare, Jessica Hull.





Under 20 Men’s 8km – Logan Janetzki, Archie Noakes, Jack Coomber, Cael Mulholland, Ciaran Rushton, Bailey Habler.



