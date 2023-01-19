Davies, McSweyn to exploit home ground advantage at Cross Country Championships

Bathurst, a regional city in the Central Tablelands of New South Wales, will host the ‘blue ribbon’ of distance running on February 18 on a course that incorporates the iconic Mount Panorama.





Not since 1988, in Auckland, has the coveted World Athletics competition congregated in Oceania, and Davies and McSweyn were particularly keen to take full advantage during their site visit with compatriots Jack Rayner and Abbey Caldwell.





"It’s my first world cross country on home soil," Davies said. "I think we've got a really good home ground advantage here.





"Not only the Australian summer, the heat, but just seeing the course early - I mean, it will be so much better than the car racing!





"We’ve got really good runners; we’ve got the best runners in the world here, so, definitely come watch."





Davies was one of 14 athletes who secured their automatic place in Australia’s squad for the Championships earlier this week, having won the women’s 10-kilometre trial event in the ACT.





National 10,000m record-holder Rayner also made the squad with his victory in the men’s equivalent, along with Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Caldwell and her Mixed Relay teammate, McSweyn.



A national record-holder in his own right, McSweyn, too, harbours hopes of impressing on the international stage but understands the part terrain plays in determining the outcome of a cross country race.





"I think it's gonna be a cross country course like no other," McSweyn said. "We’re excited to be here and can’t wait for a few weeks’ time.





"I think any championship we do is so tough but so enjoyable. It's just so different and where it's located shapes a cross country course.





"It’s going to be a Bathurst (based) design, regional New South Wales, so hopefully that resonates with the people of this area and also the greater Australian public as well."





With 14 spots still up for grabs on Team Australia, the fight for places is expected to intensity over the coming weeks, and Caldwell believes that will only enhance the nation’s chances against the world’s best.





"Distance running in Australia at the moment is insane so it’s a privilege to be on the team," Caldwell added. "It’s going to be awesome.





"I think Australia is going to put us in the best mix and hopefully take it to the top."



