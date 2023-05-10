Cycling

Aussies among star studded line-up for 2023 Tour de Hongrie

There will be plenty of star power and a strong Aussie flavour at the 2023 Tour de Hongrie with event organisers revealing one of the most star studded pelotons in the history of the event.

tour de hongrie.jpg

(From Left) - Sam Bennett, Caleb Ewan and Egan Bernal headline a star studded peloton set to contest the 2023 Tour de Hongrie.

Watch all the action from the 2023 Tour de Hongrie LIVE on SBS On Demand from May 10-14.

The five stage race begins tonight (AEST) in Szentgotthard and covers 879km before finishing in Budapest on Sunday.

The battle for the general classification is sure to go down to the wire with 2019 Tour de France winner Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) headlining a packed field to battle it out for overall honours.
Bernal will have Australian Ineos teammate Luke Plapp at his side as he sets out to hold off Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates), Jakob Fuglsang (Israel-Premier Tech) and another Aussie in Damien Howson (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) who won the race in 2021.

The battle for stage wins is also not lacking in high profile entrants with Australian Sprint king Caleb Ewan (Lotto DSTNY) up against 2020 Tour De France green jersey winner Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) and 2018 Giro d’italia red jersey winner Elia Viviani (Ineos Grenadiers) as well as Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain-Victorious), Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-AlUla) and Fabio Jakobsen (Soudal-Quick Step).

Australia will be well represented with a total of nine Aussie riders contesting the race.

As well as Ewan, Plapp and Howson, the contingent from Down Under includes Alex Edmondson (Team DSM), Scott Cameron (Bahrain-Victorious), Kelland O'Brien, Rudy Porter (Jayco-AlUla), Taj Jones (Israel-Premier Tech) and Jarrad Drizners (Lotto DSTNY).

Stage 3, a 180 kilometre route from Kaposvar to Pecs, and Stage 4, a 205 kilometre ride from Martonvasar and ending in Dobogoko, will most likely decide the general classification with both featuring challenging climbs and hilltop finishes.
Bunch sprints are expected for the opening two stages as well as on stage five, a 152 kilometre urban circuit including 15 laps of the Hungarian capital Budapest.

SBS On Demand will provide live coverage of all five stages starting on Wednesday May 10 through to the final stage on Sunday May 14.

Replays of each stage will also be available the following day also via SBS On Demand.

The Tour de Hongrie promises to be an exciting and memorable event not to be missed by cycling fans.

Watch the Tour de France, Giro d'Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Published 10 May 2023 3:30pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

