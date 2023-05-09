Cycling

How to watch the 2023 Tour de Hongrie LIVE on SBS

Hungary's biggest cycling race returns in 2023 with the 44th edition of the Tour de Hongrie, and you'll be able to catch every stage LIVE and FREE via SBS On Demand.

43rd Tour de Hongrie 2022 - Stage 3

The Tour of Hongrie returns in 2023 and you'll be able to catch every stage LIVE on SBS On Demand Credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images

Watch all the best 
cycling events in the world on SBS On Demand
, with the Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes, Giro d'Italia and much more.
READ MORE

How to watch the 2023 Giro d'Italia LIVE on SBS

The 2023 Tour de Hongrie is set to be an exciting race over five challenging stages that will test the riders' endurance, strength, and tactical skills.

The 879km five-stage race offers a diverse range of routes, including flat stages, mountain stages, and urban circuits.
READ MORE

How to watch cycling live on SBS

SBS On Demand will air each stage live this year, with full stage replays also available.

Stage 1 will take the riders on a 167.6-kilometre route from Szentgotthárd to Szentgotthárd. This stage will favour the sprinters, and the first race lead will be decided in a flat finish.
TDH stage1.jpg
Stage 2 will start from Zalaegerszeg and end in Kezthely, covering a distance of 175.3 kilometres. This stage is another flat one, with two categorised ascents, but none of them is significant, and a bunch sprint should be inevitable as the race heads into Kezthely.
TDH stage2.jpg
Stage 3 is the first big day for the overall classification, starting from Kaposvár and ending in Pécs, covering a distance of 180.7 kilometres. While it isn't a serious mountain stage, it features a tough final circuit, including a four-kilometre climb at 4.7% to be ridden twice before the finish. The final ascent to Pecs is where the race will be decided. It is 6.3 kilometres long at 5.7% to be ridden twice, and the finale is then halfway up the climb, in a 3.5-kilometre climb at 6.1%.
tour-de-hongrie-2023-stage-3-profile-826152dd5d.png
Stage 4 is ultimately the queen stage of the race, starting from Martonvásár and ending in Dobogókõ, covering a distance of 205.8 kilometres. It features three categorised ascents before the final of the day. The stage is split into two, with a steep initial hilltop that has two kilometres at 8.7% finishing with 9 kilometres to go. A short descent follows, and then the main part of the climb to Dobogókõ is eight kilometres long at 4.8%.
stage4.png
The final day of the race sees the peloton race into the capital on a 152.3-kilometre route from Budapest to Budapest. The stage is not an easy one as the riders take on 15 laps of an urban circuit, which has a small hilltop. It's only a kilometre at 4.3%, but throughout the day, it provides opportunities to attack and for the breakaway to keep on pushing a hard pace. A thrilling bunch sprint is expected to decide the stage.
stage 5.png
SBS On Demand will provide live coverage of all five stages starting on Wednesday May 10 through to the final stage on Sunday May 14.

Replays of each stage will also be available the following day also via SBS On Demand.

The Tour de Hongrie promises to be an exciting and memorable event not to be missed by cycling fans.

How to watch Tour de Hongrie LIVE on SBS On Demand

Wednesday, May 10
Cycling: Tour de Hongrie 2022 - Stage 1
22:50 - 00:50 (AEST)
LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand
LIVE STREAM

Stage 1 - Live Stream - Tour de Hongrie 2023

Thursday, May 11
Cycling: Tour de Hongrie 2022 - Stage 2
22:50 - 00:50 (AEST)
LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand
LIVE STREAM

Stage 2 - Live Stream - Tour de Hongrie 2023

Friday, May 12
Cycling: Tour de Hongrie 2022 - Stage 3
22:50 - 00:50 (AEST)
LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand
LIVE STREAM

Stage 3 - Live Stream - Tour de Hongrie 2023

Saturday, May 13

Cycling: Tour de Hongrie 2022 - Stage 4
22:50 - 00:50 (AEST)
LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand
LIVE STREAMS

Stage 4 - Live Stream - Tour de Hongrie 2023

Sunday, May 14
Cycling: Tour de Hongrie 2022 - Stage 5
20:40 - 22:40 (AEST)
LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand
LIVE STREAM

Stage 5 - Live Stream - Tour de Hongrie 2023

Published 9 May 2023 2:24pm
Source: SBS

