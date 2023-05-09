How to watch the 2023 Tour de Hongrie LIVE on SBS

Watch all the best cycling events in the world on SBS On Demand , with the Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes, Giro d'Italia and much more.



The 2023 Tour de Hongrie is set to be an exciting race over five challenging stages that will test the riders' endurance, strength, and tactical skills.





The 879km five-stage race offers a diverse range of routes, including flat stages, mountain stages, and urban circuits.



SBS On Demand will air each stage live this year, with full stage replays also available.





Stage 1 will take the riders on a 167.6-kilometre route from Szentgotthárd to Szentgotthárd. This stage will favour the sprinters, and the first race lead will be decided in a flat finish.



Stage 2 will start from Zalaegerszeg and end in Kezthely, covering a distance of 175.3 kilometres. This stage is another flat one, with two categorised ascents, but none of them is significant, and a bunch sprint should be inevitable as the race heads into Kezthely.



Stage 3 is the first big day for the overall classification, starting from Kaposvár and ending in Pécs, covering a distance of 180.7 kilometres. While it isn't a serious mountain stage, it features a tough final circuit, including a four-kilometre climb at 4.7% to be ridden twice before the finish. The final ascent to Pecs is where the race will be decided. It is 6.3 kilometres long at 5.7% to be ridden twice, and the finale is then halfway up the climb, in a 3.5-kilometre climb at 6.1%.



Stage 4 is ultimately the queen stage of the race, starting from Martonvásár and ending in Dobogókõ, covering a distance of 205.8 kilometres. It features three categorised ascents before the final of the day. The stage is split into two, with a steep initial hilltop that has two kilometres at 8.7% finishing with 9 kilometres to go. A short descent follows, and then the main part of the climb to Dobogókõ is eight kilometres long at 4.8%.



The final day of the race sees the peloton race into the capital on a 152.3-kilometre route from Budapest to Budapest. The stage is not an easy one as the riders take on 15 laps of an urban circuit, which has a small hilltop. It's only a kilometre at 4.3%, but throughout the day, it provides opportunities to attack and for the breakaway to keep on pushing a hard pace. A thrilling bunch sprint is expected to decide the stage.



SBS On Demand will provide live coverage of all five stages starting on Wednesday May 10 through to the final stage on Sunday May 14.





Replays of each stage will also be available the following day also via SBS On Demand.





The Tour de Hongrie promises to be an exciting and memorable event not to be missed by cycling fans.



How to watch Tour de Hongrie LIVE on SBS On Demand

Wednesday, May 10



Cycling: Tour de Hongrie 2022 - Stage 1



22:50 - 00:50 (AEST)



LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand



Thursday, May 11



Cycling: Tour de Hongrie 2022 - Stage 2



22:50 - 00:50 (AEST)



LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand



Friday, May 12



Cycling: Tour de Hongrie 2022 - Stage 3



22:50 - 00:50 (AEST)



LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand



Saturday, May 13





Cycling: Tour de Hongrie 2022 - Stage 4



22:50 - 00:50 (AEST)



LIVE streaming to SBS On Demand



Sunday, May 14



Cycling: Tour de Hongrie 2022 - Stage 5



20:40 - 22:40 (AEST)

