How to watch the 2023 Giro d’Italia LIVE on SBS

The when and how of watching the 2023 Giro d'Italia from Australia on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Jai Hindley battles Richard Carapaz in the sprint
Watch all the action from the 2023 Giro d'Italia on SBS from May 6-28, with all the replays and highlights on
SBS On Demand,
with news, analysis and much more on the SBS Sport website.

A year on from Australian Jai Hindley's overall win at the Giro d'Italia, a host of other hopefuls will line up on the startline on the Trabocchi Coast trying to take the final victory in Rome.
A stellar line-up of general classification contenders headlines this year’s Italian Grand Tour with last year’s Vuelta a Espana winner, Remco Evenepoel, joined by 3-time Vuelta-winner Primoz Roglic, Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas, and 2020 Giro d’Italia winner Tao Geoghegan Hart.

Australians Jack Haig and Jay Vine will be out to make waves as they bring their world-class climbing abilities to the mountains of Italy. Queensland sprinter Kaden Groves is looking to build upon his reputation among the fastest riders in the professional peloton with his new team Alpecin-Deceuninck.

The route features three time trials and seven summit finishes, with the Cima Coppi (highest point in the race) atop the 34 km-long climb of the Colle del Gran San Bernardo at 2,469 m above sea level.

All 21 stages of the Giro d'Italia will be live in full on SBS On Demand with television coverage on SBS starting later each night.

With catch-up replays as well as extended highlights and analysis videos via SBS On Demand throughout the three-week race, SBS is the place to be for all things Giro d'Italia.
Giro d'Italia 2023 Route
2023 Giro d'Italia LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand - May 6-28

Stage 1 - Saturday, May 6

9:35pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
 

Stage 2 – Sunday, May 7

8:10pm – 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
 

Stage 3 – Monday, May 8

7:40pm – 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
 

Stage 4 – Tuesday, May 9

8:20pm – 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
 

Stage 5 – Wednesday, May 10

8:30pm – 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
 

Stage 6 – Thursday, May 11

8:45pm – 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS


Stage 7 – Friday, May 12

7:05pm – 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
 

Stage 8 – Saturday, May 13

7:40pm – 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
 

Stage 9 – Sunday, May 14

9:00pm – 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
 

Rest Day – Monday, May 15
 

Stage 10 - Tuesday, May 16

7:55pm – 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
 

Stage 11 - Wednesday, May 17

7:15pm – 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
 

Stage 12 - Thursday, May 18

7:15pm – 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS


Stage 13 - Friday, May 19

6:50pm – 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS


Stage 14 - Saturday, May 20

7:55pm – 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
 

Stage 15 - Sunday, May 21

7:35pm – 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS


Rest Day - Monday, May 22


Stage 16 - Tuesday, May 23

6:40pm – 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
 

Stage 17 - Wednesday, May 24

8:40pm – 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS


Stage 18 - Thursday, May 25

8:10pm – 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
 

Stage 19 - Friday, May 26

7:25pm – 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS


Stage 20 - Saturday, May 27

7:20pm – 2:50am (AEST) LIVE on SBS


Stage 21 - Friday, May 28

11:05pm – 3:25am (AEST) LIVE on SBS
