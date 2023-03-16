How to watch the 2023 Giro d’Italia LIVE on SBS

Watch all the action from the 2023 Giro d'Italia on SBS from May 6-28, with all the replays and highlights on SBS On Demand, with news, analysis and much more on the SBS Sport website.





A year on from Australian Jai Hindley's overall win at the Giro d'Italia, a host of other hopefuls will line up on the startline on the Trabocchi Coast trying to take the final victory in Rome.



A stellar line-up of general classification contenders headlines this year’s Italian Grand Tour with last year’s Vuelta a Espana winner, Remco Evenepoel , joined by 3-time Vuelta-winner Primoz Roglic , Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas , and 2020 Giro d’Italia winner Tao Geoghegan Hart .





Australians Jack Haig and Jay Vine will be out to make waves as they bring their world-class climbing abilities to the mountains of Italy. Queensland sprinter Kaden Groves is looking to build upon his reputation among the fastest riders in the professional peloton with his new team Alpecin-Deceuninck.





The route features three time trials and seven summit finishes, with the Cima Coppi (highest point in the race) atop the 34 km-long climb of the Colle del Gran San Bernardo at 2,469 m above sea level.





Giro d'Italia 2023 Route

2023 Giro d'Italia LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand - May 6-28

Stage 1 - Saturday, May 6





9:35pm - 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS









Stage 2 – Sunday, May 7





8:10pm – 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS









Stage 3 – Monday, May 8





7:40pm – 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS









Stage 4 – Tuesday, May 9





8:20pm – 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS









Stage 5 – Wednesday, May 10





8:30pm – 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS









Stage 6 – Thursday, May 11





8:45pm – 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS







Stage 7 – Friday, May 12





7:05pm – 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS









Stage 8 – Saturday, May 13





7:40pm – 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS









Stage 9 – Sunday, May 14





9:00pm – 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS









Rest Day – Monday, May 15









Stage 10 - Tuesday, May 16





7:55pm – 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS









Stage 11 - Wednesday, May 17





7:15pm – 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS









Stage 12 - Thursday, May 18





7:15pm – 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS







Stage 13 - Friday, May 19





6:50pm – 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS







Stage 14 - Saturday, May 20





7:55pm – 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS









Stage 15 - Sunday, May 21





7:35pm – 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS







Rest Day - Monday, May 22







Stage 16 - Tuesday, May 23





6:40pm – 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS









Stage 17 - Wednesday, May 24





8:40pm – 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS







Stage 18 - Thursday, May 25





8:10pm – 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS









Stage 19 - Friday, May 26





7:25pm – 1:35am (AEST) LIVE on SBS







Stage 20 - Saturday, May 27





7:20pm – 2:50am (AEST) LIVE on SBS







Stage 21 - Friday, May 28



