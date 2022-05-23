'Not here to put socks on centipedes' - Hindley sets sights on Giro glory

Hindley currently sits seven seconds behind race leader Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) and remains well within reach of the maglia rosa as the Grand Tour enters its final week.





The Bora-Hansgrohe rider is no stranger to the top end of the Giro standings, having donned the coveted jersey in the final time trial stage two years ago before ceding overall victory to Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers).





Geoghegan Hart's last-gasp performance was supposed to propel his Australian rival back to the podium in 2021, though that was before a string of setbacks scuppered his season.





This year, however, has seen a return to form for Hindley, who remains as hungry as ever to leave Italy as its champion.





"I'm 100% here to win," Hindley said. "I'm not here to put socks on centipedes, I'm not here to play around.





"We're here to win the race; we wouldn't be here if we didn't think we could win it.









"It would be super nice to be back in pink. I only wore it for one day in 2020, so it was bittersweet.





"I had a really tough season in 2021 so it's nice to be back at the pointy end and high-level racing.





"For sure, pink is a huge motivation, it'd be very nice to wear it again."





The 26-year-old joined Bora-Hansgrohe at the start of the season, where he has reaped the rewards of a GC-based approach alongside Wilco Kelderman and Emanuel Buchmann.





Like Hindley, Buchmann, too, has benefitted from the tactics instilled by sports director Enrico Gasparotto, where riders are instructed to attack as a team.





With Buchmann sitting seventh overall as a result, there is less pressure on Hindley, though he maintains the team is his first priority.



"We came here with full focus on the GC and all the guys are 100% committed to that," Hindley said.





"It's nice to be part of it, everyone in the team, including the backroom staff, are working for the same goal.





"The media love to question teams about multiple leaders, but in modern day cycling it's common and I'm happy Wilco and Emu Buchmann are here.





"It's a huge advantage to have three guys up front in the finale. Of course, it's important that the others don't have big egos but nobody does.





"Wilco had a sh*t day on Blockhaus due to a mechanical but he wasn't sulking on the bus after; his goal was still to help the team. He was phenomenal on the Turin stage and I really appreciated that.





"Emu is still top 10 and so there's no need to change our strategy.









"It's better to have as many options as possible. For me, it changes nothing, we're here to get the best result for the team.





"It doesn't matter with who, as long as it's a Bora jersey on the podium."





The final week of the Giro will take the peloton into the mountains, starting with Stage 16 on Tuesday, and while Hindley acknowledged the difficulty of what's to come, he is optimistic about his chances.





"I think the last week will be super hard based on the course, everyone will have to race hard and it'll be as natural selection," Hindley added.





"This year's Giro ends with a TT again and in Verona like in 2019. I remember the cool climb, the descent and the finish in the Arena is sweet.



