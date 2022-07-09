Australia announce diverse team for World Athletics Championships on SBS

The biennial competition will take place at Eugene's Hayward Field from July 16-25, where more than 1,900 of the world's best track and field athletes will compete for gold.
Australia is one of 192 countries involved in the 2022 edition and have announced a team featuring both the oldest and youngest athletes of the entire championships.
At 49 years of age, Kelly Ruddick will become the oldest-ever athlete to compete in a women's event at the World Championships when she contests the 35-kilometre race walk, while 800-metre runner Claudia Hollingsworth will be the youngest at 17 years of age.
While each nation's official start list won't become available until after the technical meeting, held on the eve of the competition, there are several notable names on the Australian roll.
Kelsey-Lee Barber, Nicola McDermott, Ash Moloney, Jemima Montag, Stewart McSweyn, Mackenzie Little, Peter Bol, and Jessica Hull are just a few of the athletes on offer, with 16 set to make their international debut at senior level.
Team USA will be among the nations out to spoil Australia's pursuit of gold in Oregon, where they will field 151 athletes, including Allyson Felix.
Felix will have the opportunity to add to her championship-record 18 medals in the mixed 4x400-metre relay, a tally unmatched across any discipline in the history of the World Championships.
This year's competition will be the 36-year-old's last before retirement, though you wouldn't dare rule out the possibility of a 14th gold medal around her neck.
A reminder that will be on hand to capture all the best action - with live coverage, extended highlights and full replays of every evening session available for Australian audiences.
2022 World Athletics Championships - SBS schedule
Saturday, July 16
Day 1 - Evening Session
9:10am - 1:40pm (AEST)
LIVE via SBS On Demand
Replay available via SBS On Demand
Extended highlights available via SBS On Demand
Sunday, July 17
Day 2 - Evening Session
9:40am - 1:30pm (AEST)
LIVE via SBS On Demand
Replay available via SBS On Demand
Extended highlights available via SBS On Demand
Monday, July 18
Day 3 - Evening Session
9:10am - 1:40pm (AEST)
LIVE via SBS On Demand
Replay available via SBS On Demand
Extended highlights available via SBS On Demand
Tuesday, July 19
Day 4 - Evening Session
9:15am - 1:35pm (AEST)
LIVE via SBS On Demand
Replay available via SBS On Demand
Extended highlights available via SBS On Demand
Wednesday, July 20
Day 5 - Evening Session
9:20am - 1:35pm (AEST)
LIVE via SBS On Demand
Replay available via SBS On Demand
Extended highlights available via SBS On Demand
Thursday, July 21
Day 6 - Evening Session
7:35am - 1:25pm (AEST)
LIVE via SBS On Demand
Replay available via SBS On Demand
Extended highlights available via SBS On Demand
Friday, July 22
Day 7 - Evening Session
9:15am - 1:40pm (AEST)
LIVE via SBS On Demand
Replay available via SBS On Demand
Extended highlights available via SBS On Demand
Saturday, July 23
Day 8 - Evening Session
9:25am - 1:45pm (AEST)
LIVE via SBS On Demand
Replay available via SBS On Demand
Extended highlights available via SBS On Demand
Sunday, July 24
Day 9 - Evening Session
8:40am - 2:00pm (AEST)
LIVE via SBS On Demand
Replay available via SBS On Demand
Extended highlights available via SBS On Demand
Monday, July 25
Day 10 - Evening Session
9:20am - 2:25pm (AEST)
LIVE via SBS On Demand
Replay available via SBS On Demand
Extended highlights available via SBS On Demand