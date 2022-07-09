Australia announce diverse team for World Athletics Championships on SBS

The biennial competition will take place at Eugene's Hayward Field from July 16-25, where more than 1,900 of the world's best track and field athletes will compete for gold.





Australia is one of 192 countries involved in the 2022 edition and have announced a team featuring both the oldest and youngest athletes of the entire championships.





At 49 years of age, Kelly Ruddick will become the oldest-ever athlete to compete in a women's event at the World Championships when she contests the 35-kilometre race walk, while 800-metre runner Claudia Hollingsworth will be the youngest at 17 years of age.



While each nation's official start list won't become available until after the technical meeting, held on the eve of the competition, there are several notable names on the Australian roll.





Kelsey-Lee Barber, Nicola McDermott, Ash Moloney, Jemima Montag, Stewart McSweyn, Mackenzie Little, Peter Bol, and Jessica Hull are just a few of the athletes on offer, with 16 set to make their international debut at senior level.



Team USA will be among the nations out to spoil Australia's pursuit of gold in Oregon, where they will field 151 athletes, including Allyson Felix.





Felix will have the opportunity to add to her championship-record 18 medals in the mixed 4x400-metre relay, a tally unmatched across any discipline in the history of the World Championships.



This year's competition will be the 36-year-old's last before retirement, though you wouldn't dare rule out the possibility of a 14th gold medal around her neck.





A reminder that SBS On Demand will be on hand to capture all the best action - with live coverage, extended highlights and full replays of every evening session available for Australian audiences.



2022 World Athletics Championships - SBS schedule





Saturday, July 16







Day 1 - Evening Session





9:10am - 1:40pm (AEST)





LIVE via SBS On Demand







Replay available via SBS On Demand





Extended highlights available via SBS On Demand









Sunday, July 17







Day 2 - Evening Session





9:40am - 1:30pm (AEST)





LIVE via SBS On Demand







Replay available via SBS On Demand





Extended highlights available via SBS On Demand









Monday, July 18







Day 3 - Evening Session





9:10am - 1:40pm (AEST)





LIVE via SBS On Demand







Replay available via SBS On Demand





Extended highlights available via SBS On Demand











Tuesday, July 19







Day 4 - Evening Session





9:15am - 1:35pm (AEST)





LIVE via SBS On Demand







Replay available via SBS On Demand





Extended highlights available via SBS On Demand











Wednesday, July 20







Day 5 - Evening Session





9:20am - 1:35pm (AEST)





LIVE via SBS On Demand







Replay available via SBS On Demand





Extended highlights available via SBS On Demand











Thursday, July 21







Day 6 - Evening Session





7:35am - 1:25pm (AEST)





LIVE via SBS On Demand







Replay available via SBS On Demand





Extended highlights available via SBS On Demand











Friday, July 22







Day 7 - Evening Session





9:15am - 1:40pm (AEST)





LIVE via SBS On Demand







Replay available via SBS On Demand





Extended highlights available via SBS On Demand











Saturday, July 23







Day 8 - Evening Session





9:25am - 1:45pm (AEST)





LIVE via SBS On Demand







Replay available via SBS On Demand





Extended highlights available via SBS On Demand











Sunday, July 24







Day 9 - Evening Session





8:40am - 2:00pm (AEST)





LIVE via SBS On Demand







Replay available via SBS On Demand





Extended highlights available via SBS On Demand











Monday, July 25







Day 10 - Evening Session





9:20am - 2:25pm (AEST)





LIVE via SBS On Demand







Replay available via SBS On Demand



