How to watch World Athletics Championships LIVE on SBS

This year's edition will bring the world's best track and field athletes to Oregon, where they will compete at the newly renovated Hayward Field.





Beginning July 16, SBS On Demand will stream all 10 days live before offering viewers free access to a full replay and extended highlights of each evening session.





Team USA will be out to defend their status as the world's number one team, though they will face competition from a number of countries, including Australia.



World Athletics Championships on SBS

Saturday, July 16





Day 1 - Evening Session



9:10am - 1:40pm (AEST)



Sunday, July 17





Day 2 - Evening Session



9:40am - 1:30pm (AEST)



Monday, July 18





Day 3 - Evening Session



9:10am - 1:40pm (AEST)



Tuesday, July 19





Day 4 - Evening Session



9:15am - 1:35pm (AEST)



Wednesday, July 20





Day 5 - Evening Session



9:20am - 1:35pm (AEST)



Thursday, July 21





Day 6 - Evening Session



7:35am - 1:25pm (AEST)



Friday, July 22





Day 7 - Evening Session



9:15am - 1:40pm (AEST)



Saturday, July 23





Day 8 - Evening Session



9:25am - 1:45pm (AEST)



Sunday, July 24





Day 9 - Evening Session



8:40am - 2:00pm (AEST)



Monday, July 25





Day 10 - Evening Session



9:20am - 2:25pm (AEST)



