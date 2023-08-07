Australia announce squad for 2023 World Athletics Championships

SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand will provide all the action from August 19-27, with live coverage as well as full replays and highlights available.





Kelsey-Lee Barber (javelin) and Eleanor Patterson (high jump) will return to defend their world titles, where they will be joined by global medallist Nina Kennedy (pole vault) and current world leader Nicola Olyslagers (high jump).





Barber cemented her place in athletics history last year after becoming the first woman to defend a javelin world title, and the Commonwealth Games gold medallist will be out to add a third in front of her loved ones.





“Each year is such a unique journey to a major championship and this year is no different,” Barber said.





“It has come with highs and lows, so to go and potentially become a three-time world champion will be something very special.





“My favourite memories of winning last year were sharing and celebrating that win with Mike [Barber’s coach and husband] and close friends. I felt like I finally got to celebrate one of my medal victories and it was with some very special people.”



READ MORE How to watch 2023 World Athletics Championships LIVE on SBS

Patterson’s path to Budapest, however, has been a little more challenging, having returned from a foot injury that prevented her from running just weeks out from competition.





Surgery has since hampered the full extent of her preparations, but that doesn’t mean the 27-year-old won’t be doing everything she can to match last year's incredible performance in Oregon.





“Firstly, I am just genuinely so happy to be in one piece and back competing again,” Patterson said.





“I have been building well within my few competitions leading into Worlds, and I would love to be able to defend my title.





“Obviously it hasn’t been an easy journey this year but I am confident in my abilities and shape coming into Budapest. In saying that, any ability to represent Australia is an honour but also to represent all the hard work I have put in with my team around me and the journey back to this point.”





Olyslagers, who has nine wins from 10 this year, will keep Patterson company in a difficult field, while Kennedy will look to build on the bronze medal she won at the 2022 World Championships.



The quartet’s inclusion comes amid that of 14 Australians with national records to their name, including Ash Moloney (decathlon) and Jessica Hull (5000m and 1500m).





According to Athletics Australia general manager of high performance Andrew Faichney, it’s a squad brimming with talent like never before.





“Last year, we celebrated our most successful performance on the world stage in more than a decade when we left the Oregon World Athletics Championships with a medal haul of three, including two gold and one bronze medal,” Faichney said.





“Our team is arguably one of our strongest of all time, with five medallists from the most recent Olympics and World Championships in this contingent, and the depth and breadth of this team has only grown over the last 12 months.





“I have every reason to believe we will be able to build upon our success in Budapest, which will have a resounding impact as we look ahead to the Olympic Games in less than one year’s time.”



Team Australia in full

Men (30)



100m: Rohan Browning (Andrew Murphy, NSW), Jake Doran (Paul Di Bella, QLD)

200m: Aidan Murphy (Dylan Hicks, SA)

800m: Peter Bol (Justin Rinaldi, VIC), Joseph Deng (Justin Rinaldi, QLD), Riley McGown (Des Proctor, ACT)

1500m: Stewart McSweyn (Nic Bideau, TAS), Adam Spencer (Mick Byrne, VIC), Matthew Ramsden (Nic Bideau, WA)

5000m: McSweyn, Morgan McDonald (Dathan Ritzenhein, NSW)

110m Hurdles: Jacob McCorry (Alex Stewart, NSW), Nicholas Andrews (Tim O’Neill, NSW)

3000m Steeplechase: Matthew Clarke (Adam Didyk, SA)

High Jump: Joel Baden (Sandro Bissetto, VIC), Brandon Starc (Alex Stewart, NSW)

Pole Vault: Kurtis Marschall (Paul Burgess, WA)

Long Jump: Chris Mitrevski (John Boas, VIC), Darcy Roper (John Boas, VIC), Liam Adcock (Gary Bourne, QLD), Henry Frayne (Gary Bourne, QLD)

Triple Jump: Julian Konle (Andrew Murphy, QLD), Aiden Hinson (Chloe Stevens, VIC)

Discus Throw: Matthew Denny (Dale Stevenson, QLD)

Javelin Throw: Cameron McEntyre (Angus McEntyre, NSW)

Decathlon: Ash Moloney (Steve Rippon, QLD), Cedric Dubler (Chris Gaviglio, QLD), Daniel Golubovic (Paul Pearce, QLD)

20km Race Walk: Declan Tingay (Brent Vallance, WA), Kyle Swan (Jared Tallent, VIC), Rhydian Cowley (Brent Vallance, VIC)

35km Race Walk: Cowley

Women (37)

