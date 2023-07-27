Cycling

Australian Road National Championships to return to Ballarat in 2024

Australia’s most prestigious road cycling event will return to Ballarat in 2024, although the race is confirmed to move away from the Central Highlands in 2025.

Australian audiences can prepare for multiple stars that competed in the 2023 Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes to ride the prestigious Road National Championships in January, LIVE on SBS, as the event returns to Ballarat for another year.
The four-day extravaganza will see Australia’s best elite, under-23, junior, club cyclists and para-cyclists take to the roads of Ballarat and Buninyong from January 4–7 to compete for the coveted green-and-gold national jerseys.

The announcement from AusCycling comes as the City of Ballarat last night confirmed it would extend its support of RoadNats for one year.
“AusCycling is looking forward to the continued support of the City of Ballarat, Federation University and the Victorian Government to deliver this premier cycling event, which will showcase the very best of Australian cycling once again in Ballarat next year," said AusCycling CEO Marne Fechner.

“Australian cycling continues to go from strength to strength, with a growing list of Aussie riders joining WorldTour and Women’s WorldTour teams.
"We look forward to seeing these stars of Australian cycling back on home soil in January on the roads of Ballarat and surrounds.”

The announcement signalled the imminent shift of the event away from the Victorian city after the 2024 championships, with City of Ballarat Mayor, Cr Des Hudson, hoping for a return to the Central Highlands in the future.

“Being able to host the event for almost two decades has shown that we are more than capable of hosting large-scale and complex events on the national stage," she said.

"We understand the AusCycling board has decided to rotate the event elsewhere throughout Australia to reflect the national status of the event. We are hopeful that it will return to Ballarat in the not too distant future.”
