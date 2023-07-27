Australian Road National Championships to return to Ballarat in 2024

Discover a world of sport on SBS On Demand with live coverage and highlights from across the world and a variety of top-tier sporting events, including the Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes, Giro d'Italia, La Vuelta, UCI Cycling World Championships and more.





Australian audiences can prepare for multiple stars that competed in the 2023 Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes to ride the prestigious Road National Championships in January, LIVE on SBS , as the event returns to Ballarat for another year.



The four-day extravaganza will see Australia’s best elite, under-23, junior, club cyclists and para-cyclists take to the roads of Ballarat and Buninyong from January 4–7 to compete for the coveted green-and-gold national jerseys.





The announcement from AusCycling comes as the City of Ballarat last night confirmed it would extend its support of RoadNats for one year.



“AusCycling is looking forward to the continued support of the City of Ballarat, Federation University and the Victorian Government to deliver this premier cycling event, which will showcase the very best of Australian cycling once again in Ballarat next year," said AusCycling CEO Marne Fechner.





“Australian cycling continues to go from strength to strength, with a growing list of Aussie riders joining WorldTour and Women’s WorldTour teams.



"We look forward to seeing these stars of Australian cycling back on home soil in January on the roads of Ballarat and surrounds.”





The announcement signalled the imminent shift of the event away from the Victorian city after the 2024 championships, with City of Ballarat Mayor, Cr Des Hudson, hoping for a return to the Central Highlands in the future.





“Being able to host the event for almost two decades has shown that we are more than capable of hosting large-scale and complex events on the national stage," she said.



