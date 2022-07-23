Barber retains javelin title at World Athletics Championships

Barber was in a class of her own at Eugene Field, posting a season-best 66.91 metres with her third throw of six to see off Kara Winger (USA) and Haruka Kitaguchi (Japan).



The 30-year-old is now the only woman to win back-to-back world titles in the javelin throw, and joins Cathy Freeman, Jana Pittman, and Sally Pearson on an illustrious list of Australians with multiple gold medals.





An Olympic bronze medallist, Barber was so nearly joined by compatriot Mackenzie Little on the podium, only for Winger and Kitaguchi to overtake the 25-year-old with their final attempts.





Team Australia now have two gold medals and a bronze medal at the Oregon-based competition, after Barber joined medallists Eleanor Patterson (gold, high jump) and Nina Kennedy (bronze, pole vault).



The World Athletics Championships continues on SBS On Demand this weekend, with days nine and 10 set to air LIVE this Sunday and Monday.





Sunday, July 24





Day 9 - Evening Session



9:00am - 1:40pm (AEST)



LIVE via SBS On Demand



Monday, July 25





Day 10 - Evening Session



9:40am - 2:05pm (AEST)

