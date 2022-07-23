World Athletics Championships

Aussie Focus

Barber retains javelin title at World Athletics Championships

Australian Kelsey-Lee Barber made history at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday after successfully retaining her gold medal in the women's javelin throw.

Kelsey-Lee Barber celebrates after winning the gold medal at the World Athletics Championships

Kelsey-Lee Barber celebrates after winning the gold medal at the World Athletics Championships

Barber was in a class of her own at Eugene Field, posting a season-best 66.91 metres with her third throw of six to see off Kara Winger (USA) and Haruka Kitaguchi (Japan).
The 30-year-old is now the only woman to win back-to-back world titles in the javelin throw, and joins Cathy Freeman, Jana Pittman, and Sally Pearson on an illustrious list of Australians with multiple gold medals.

An Olympic bronze medallist, Barber was so nearly joined by compatriot Mackenzie Little on the podium, only for Winger and Kitaguchi to overtake the 25-year-old with their final attempts.

Team Australia now have two gold medals and a bronze medal at the Oregon-based competition, after Barber joined medallists Eleanor Patterson (gold, high jump) and Nina Kennedy (bronze, pole vault).
Published 23 July 2022
