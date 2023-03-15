Blockbuster motorsport double-header this weekend on SBS

Motorsport

It’s set to be a massive weekend of live motorsport this weekend with round two of the ProMX Championship and the opening round of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series blasting through your screens.

If you love all things two wheels with some added dirt, SBS and SBS On Demand will be your go-to destination for the second round of ProMX from the Macarthur Motorcycle Complex in Appin, located on the outskirts of south western Sydney. You’ll see action from the premier MX1 class, as well as MX2 and MX3, with live coverage commencing from 1pm (AEDT).

If two wheels is not your thing, then jump across to SBS VICELAND for the opening round of the newly created Hi-Tec Oils Super Series from Winton Motor Raceway in Victoria, featuring a plethora of top quality categories headlined by the TA2 Muscle Cars and joined by the Victorian Hyundai Excel Series, Australian Super TT and Stock Cars, and the RX8 Cup.

The opening round at Winton is the first of a six-round national series, where it will also travel to Darwin’s Hidden Valley Raceway, Queensland Raceway and Morgan Park Raceway in Queensland, Sydney Motorsport Park in NSW, and Calder Park Raceway in Melbourne.

All six rounds of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series will be broadcast live on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand throughout 2023, with the opening round commencing this Sunday afternoon from 1pm (AEDT).

If you miss the coverage of either ProMX or the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series as it happens, replays from each event will be available via SBS On Demand afterwards.

How to watch ProMX Championship LIVE on SBS


Sunday, March 19

Round 2 - Appin, NSW
1:00pm - 4:00pm AEDT
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Sunday, April 16

Round 3 - Wodonga, VIC
1:00pm - 4:00pm AEST
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Sunday, May 7

Round 4 - Maitland, NSW
1:00pm - 4:00pm AEST
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Sunday, May 28

Round 5 - Gillman, SA
1:00pm - 4:00pm AEST
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Sunday, June 25

Round 6 - Toowoomba, QLD
1:00pm - 4:00pm AEST
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Sunday, August 13

Round 7 - QLD Moto Park, QLD
1:00pm - 4:00pm AEST
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Sunday, August 20

Round 8 - Coolum, QLD
1:00pm - 4:00pm AEST
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

How to watch Hi-Tec Oils Super Series LIVE on SBS


Sunday, March 19

Round 1 - Winton Motor Raceway, VIC
1:00pm - 4:00pm AEDT
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Sunday April 30 - Monday May 1

Round 2 - Hidden Valley Raceway, NT
Times TBC
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Sunday, June 4

Round 3 - Queensland Raceway, QLD
1:00pm - 4:00pm AEST
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Sunday, July 9

Round 4 - Morgan Park Raceway, QLD
1:00pm - 4:00pm AEST
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Saturday, October 14

Round 5 - Sydney Motorsport Park, NSW
7:00pm - 10:00pm AEDT
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Sunday, November 26

Round 6 - Calder Park Raceway, VIC
1:00pm - 4:00pm AEDT
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Published 15 March 2023 at 5:29pm, updated 15 March 2023 at 6:14pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

