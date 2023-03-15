Blockbuster motorsport double-header this weekend on SBS

If you love all things two wheels with some added dirt, SBS and SBS On Demand will be your go-to destination for the second round of ProMX from the Macarthur Motorcycle Complex in Appin, located on the outskirts of south western Sydney. You’ll see action from the premier MX1 class, as well as MX2 and MX3, with live coverage commencing from 1pm (AEDT).





If two wheels is not your thing, then jump across to SBS VICELAND for the opening round of the newly created Hi-Tec Oils Super Series from Winton Motor Raceway in Victoria, featuring a plethora of top quality categories headlined by the TA2 Muscle Cars and joined by the Victorian Hyundai Excel Series, Australian Super TT and Stock Cars, and the RX8 Cup.





The opening round at Winton is the first of a six-round national series, where it will also travel to Darwin’s Hidden Valley Raceway, Queensland Raceway and Morgan Park Raceway in Queensland, Sydney Motorsport Park in NSW, and Calder Park Raceway in Melbourne.





All six rounds of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series will be broadcast live on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand throughout 2023, with the opening round commencing this Sunday afternoon from 1pm (AEDT).





If you miss the coverage of either ProMX or the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series as it happens, replays from each event will be available via SBS On Demand afterwards.



How to watch ProMX Championship LIVE on SBS





Sunday, March 19





Round 2 - Appin, NSW



1:00pm - 4:00pm AEDT



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Sunday, April 16





Round 3 - Wodonga, VIC



1:00pm - 4:00pm AEST



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Sunday, May 7





Round 4 - Maitland, NSW



1:00pm - 4:00pm AEST



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Sunday, May 28





Round 5 - Gillman, SA



1:00pm - 4:00pm AEST



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Sunday, June 25





Round 6 - Toowoomba, QLD



1:00pm - 4:00pm AEST



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Sunday, August 13





Round 7 - QLD Moto Park, QLD



1:00pm - 4:00pm AEST



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Sunday, August 20





Round 8 - Coolum, QLD



1:00pm - 4:00pm AEST



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





How to watch Hi-Tec Oils Super Series LIVE on SBS





Sunday, March 19





Round 1 - Winton Motor Raceway, VIC



1:00pm - 4:00pm AEDT



LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand





Sunday April 30 - Monday May 1





Round 2 - Hidden Valley Raceway, NT



Times TBC



LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand





Sunday, June 4





Round 3 - Queensland Raceway, QLD



1:00pm - 4:00pm AEST



LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand





Sunday, July 9





Round 4 - Morgan Park Raceway, QLD



1:00pm - 4:00pm AEST



LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand





Saturday, October 14





Round 5 - Sydney Motorsport Park, NSW



7:00pm - 10:00pm AEDT



LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand





Sunday, November 26





Round 6 - Calder Park Raceway, VIC



1:00pm - 4:00pm AEDT

