Bol, Barber chasing gold at World Athletics Championships

Bol will go head-to-head with Olympic champion Emmanuel Korir in the men's 800m final on Sunday after the Aussie sneaked through the semi-finals with a time quick enough to make the eight-man cut.



The 28-year-old will get his shot at redemption on Sunday following his fourth-placed finish at the delayed Tokyo Games, in which he was beaten by his Kenyan rival by just 0.86 seconds.





Meanwhile, reigning world champion Barber will be contesting her final tomorrow, where she will look to defend her title in the women's javelin throw.





The 30-year-old won bronze at the Tokyo Games last year, throwing 64.56m behind China's Liu Shiying and Poland's Maria Andrejczyk, who will both be out of action tomorrow.





Fellow Australian, Mackenzie Little, will also be competing in the javelin final alongside her compatriot. The Victorian finished eighth in the final on her Olympic debut last year and just managed to sneak into tomorrow's final after throwing 59.06m during Thursday's qualifier.



Other Aussies in action tomorrow include Kelly Ruddick, who will tackle the inaugural Women’s 35km Race Walk, and Catriona Bisset in the women's 800m semi-finals.





