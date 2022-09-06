SBS Sport

Bumper sports feast on SBS this Sunday

Get ready for a three-hour feast of sport this Sunday on SBS with motorsport, football and more!

It is set to be a bumper Sunday of sport on SBS with Speedweek, Countdown to Qatar and Sportswoman on your screens as part of a three hour sports feast.

It all stars at 1 pm (AEST) on Sunday with another big two-hour instalment of Speedweek bringing the high octane spills and thrills from the best of Aussie Motorsport.

Episode 32 of the FIFA World Cup preview show Countdown to Qatar follows at 3 pm (AEST), which takes a look at Canada's incredible run to secure World Cup qualification for only the second time in their history and profiles Manchester United and Portugal superstar Bruno Fernandes

Australian tennis superstar Ash Barty is the focus at 3.30 pm (AEST) in the latest episode of series Sportswoman, looking at the Queenslander's incredible achievements on the court.

It is set to be a brilliant Sunday of sports content on SBS and one you won't want to miss.
Sport on SBS this weekend

Sunday, September 18

Motorsport: Speedweek
13:00 - 15:00 (AEST)
On SBS

Football: Countdown to Qatar - Episode 32
15:00 - 15:30 (AEST)
On SBS

Sportswoman - Ash Barty
15:30 - 16:00 (AEST)
On SBS
Published 6 September 2022 at 11:00am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

