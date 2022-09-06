Bumper sports feast on SBS this Sunday

It all stars at 1 pm (AEST) on Sunday with another big two-hour instalment of Speedweek bringing the high octane spills and thrills from the best of Aussie Motorsport.
Episode 32 of the FIFA World Cup preview show Countdown to Qatar follows at 3 pm (AEST), which takes a look at Canada's incredible run to secure World Cup qualification for only the second time in their history and profiles Manchester United and Portugal superstar Bruno Fernandes
Australian tennis superstar Ash Barty is the focus at 3.30 pm (AEST) in the latest episode of series Sportswoman, looking at the Queenslander's incredible achievements on the court.
It is set to be a brilliant Sunday of sports content on SBS and one you won't want to miss.
Sport on SBS this weekend
Sunday, September 18
Motorsport: Speedweek
13:00 - 15:00 (AEST)
On SBS
Football: Countdown to Qatar - Episode 32
15:00 - 15:30 (AEST)
On SBS
Sportswoman - Ash Barty
15:30 - 16:00 (AEST)
On SBS