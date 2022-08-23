La Vuelta continues sport-filled September on SBS

The Spanish Grand Tour continues on September 1, with Stage 12 kick-starting a week-long run of cycling action live on SBS and SBS On Demand .





A rest day on September 5 will be the peloton's only reprieve en route to the finale - set to air in the early hours of Monday, September 12.





The latter stages of La Vuelta will also usher in the Ceratizit Challenge from September 8 to 11, which showcases the WorldTour's elite female cyclists over five stages across Spain.





All five stages will be streamed live via SBS On Demand, as will each stage of the Cro Race from September 27 to October 2.





SBS will also air countless highlights programs and documentaries centred around our dedicated sports, including football, gymnastics and motorsport.



Sport on SBS in September

Thursday, September 1





Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 11 Highlights



17:00 - 18:00 (AEST)



On SBS





Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 12



23:00 - 01:50 (AEST)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Friday, September 2





Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 12 Highlights



17:00 - 18:00 (AEST)



On SBS





Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 13



22:50 - 01:50 (AEST)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Saturday, September 3





Gymnastics: Rhythmic World Challenge Cup Series Highlights - Romania



14:00 - 16:00 (AEST)



On SBS





Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 13 Highlights



16:30 - 17:30 (AEST)



On SBS





Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 14



22:50 - 01:50 (AEST)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Sunday, September 4





Motorsport: Speedweek



13:00 - 15:00 (AEST)



On SBS





Motorsport: AusMoto Show - Episode 5



15:00 - 15:30 (AEST)



On SBS





Documentary: The Rising - Cal Bruton



16:00 - 16:30 (AEST)



On SBS





Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 14 Highlights



16:30 - 17:30 (AEST)



On SBS





Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 15



23:10 - 01:50 (AEST)





LIVE on SBS





LIVE via SBS On Demand from 21:00







Monday, September 5





Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 15 Highlights



17:00 - 18:00 (AEST)



On SBS





Tuesday, September 6





Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 16



23:00 - 01:50 (AEST)



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Wednesday, September 7





Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 16 Highlights



17:00 - 18:00 (AEST)



On SBS





Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 17



22:50 - 01:50 (AEST)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Thursday, September 8





Cycling: Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta - Stage 1



02:20 - 03:50 (AEST)



LIVE via SBS On Demand





Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 17 Highlights



17:00 - 18:00 (AEST)



On SBS





Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 18



22:50 - 01:50 (AEST)



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Friday, September 9





Cycling: Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta - Stage 2



02:20 - 03:50 (AEST)



LIVE via SBS On Demand





Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 18 Highlights



17:00 - 18:00 (AEST)



On SBS





Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 19



22:50 - 01:50 (AEST)



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Saturday, September 10





Cycling: Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta - Stage 3



02:20 - 03:50 (AEST)



LIVE via SBS On Demand





Gymnastics: Artistic World Challenge Cup Series Highlights - Osijek



14:00 - 15:30 (AEST)



On SBS





Football: FIFA World Cup Qatar Magazine Show - Episode 20



15:30 - 16:00 (AEST)



On SBS





Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 19 Highlights



16:30 - 17:30 (AEST)



On SBS





Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 20



22:15 - 01:50 (AEST)



LIVE on SBS



LIVE via SBS On Demand from 20:25





Sunday, September 11





Cycling: Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta - Stage 4



02:20 - 03:50 (AEST)



LIVE via SBS On Demand





Motorsport: Speedweek



13:00 - 15:00 (AEST)



On SBS





Football: Countdown to Qatar - Episode 30



15:00 - 15:30 (AEST)



On SBS





Documentary: The Rising - Ibtihaj Muhammad



15:30 - 16:00 (AEST)



On SBS





Documentary: The Rising - Bill Russell



16:00 - 16:30 (AEST)



On SBS





Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 20 Highlights



16:30 - 17:30 (AEST)



On SBS





Cycling: Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta - Stage 5



21:20 - 23:00 (AEST)



LIVE via SBS On Demand





Monday, September 12





Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 21



01:20 - 04:30 (AEST)



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 21 Highlights



17:00 - 18:00 (AEST)



On SBS





Saturday, September 17





Motorsport: Superbike World Championship Highlights - French Round



14:00 - 15:00 (AEST)



On SBS





Sunday, September 18





Motorsport: Speedweek



13:00 - 15:00 (AEST)



On SBS





Football: Countdown to Qatar - Episode 31



15:00 - 15:30 (AEST)



On SBS





Documentary: The Rising - Arthur Ashe



15:30 - 16:00 (AEST)



On SBS





Sunday, September 25





Gymnastics: Artistic World Challenge Cup Series - Paris



TBC



Replay available via SBS On Demand





Motorsport: Speedweek



13:00 - 15:00 (AEST)



On SBS





Football: Countdown to Qatar - Episode 32



15:00 - 15:30 (AEST)



On SBS





Tuesday, September 27





Cycling: Cro Race - Stage 1



TBC



LIVE via SBS On Demand





Wednesday, September 28





Cycling: Cro Race - Stage 2



TBC



LIVE via SBS On Demand





Thursday, September 29





Cycling: Cro Race - Stage 3



TBC



LIVE via SBS On Demand





Friday, September 30





Cycling: Cro Race - Stage 4



TBC

