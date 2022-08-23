SBS Sport

La Vuelta continues sport-filled September on SBS

The second half of La Vuelta will dominate a busy month of sport this September on SBS.

Cyclists contest a stage of La Vuelta

Cyclists contest a stage of La Vuelta

The Spanish Grand Tour continues on September 1, with Stage 12 kick-starting a week-long run of cycling action live on SBS and SBS On Demand.

A rest day on September 5 will be the peloton's only reprieve en route to the finale - set to air in the early hours of Monday, September 12.

The latter stages of La Vuelta will also usher in the Ceratizit Challenge from September 8 to 11, which showcases the WorldTour's elite female cyclists over five stages across Spain.

Advertisement
All five stages will be streamed live via SBS On Demand, as will each stage of the Cro Race from September 27 to October 2.

SBS will also air countless highlights programs and documentaries centred around our dedicated sports, including football, gymnastics and motorsport.
READ MORE

How to watch 2022 Vuelta a España LIVE and FREE on SBS

Sport on SBS in September

Thursday, September 1

Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 11 Highlights
17:00 - 18:00 (AEST)
On SBS

Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 12
23:00 - 01:50 (AEST)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Friday, September 2

Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 12 Highlights
17:00 - 18:00 (AEST)
On SBS

Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 13
22:50 - 01:50 (AEST)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Saturday, September 3

Gymnastics: Rhythmic World Challenge Cup Series Highlights - Romania
14:00 - 16:00 (AEST)
On SBS

Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 13 Highlights
16:30 - 17:30 (AEST)
On SBS

Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 14
22:50 - 01:50 (AEST)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Sunday, September 4

Motorsport: Speedweek
13:00 - 15:00 (AEST)
On SBS

Motorsport: AusMoto Show - Episode 5
15:00 - 15:30 (AEST)
On SBS

Documentary: The Rising - Cal Bruton
16:00 - 16:30 (AEST)
On SBS

Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 14 Highlights
16:30 - 17:30 (AEST)
On SBS

Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 15
23:10 - 01:50 (AEST)

LIVE on SBS

LIVE via SBS On Demand from 21:00


Monday, September 5

Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 15 Highlights
17:00 - 18:00 (AEST)
On SBS

Tuesday, September 6

Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 16
23:00 - 01:50 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Wednesday, September 7

Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 16 Highlights
17:00 - 18:00 (AEST)
On SBS

Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 17
22:50 - 01:50 (AEST)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Thursday, September 8

Cycling: Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta - Stage 1
02:20 - 03:50 (AEST)
LIVE via SBS On Demand

Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 17 Highlights
17:00 - 18:00 (AEST)
On SBS

Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 18
22:50 - 01:50 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Friday, September 9

Cycling: Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta - Stage 2
02:20 - 03:50 (AEST)
LIVE via SBS On Demand

Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 18 Highlights
17:00 - 18:00 (AEST)
On SBS

Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 19
22:50 - 01:50 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Saturday, September 10

Cycling: Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta - Stage 3
02:20 - 03:50 (AEST)
LIVE via SBS On Demand

Gymnastics: Artistic World Challenge Cup Series Highlights - Osijek
14:00 - 15:30 (AEST)
On SBS

Football: FIFA World Cup Qatar Magazine Show - Episode 20
15:30 - 16:00 (AEST)
On SBS

Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 19 Highlights
16:30 - 17:30 (AEST)
On SBS

Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 20
22:15 - 01:50 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS
LIVE via SBS On Demand from 20:25

Sunday, September 11

Cycling: Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta - Stage 4
02:20 - 03:50 (AEST)
LIVE via SBS On Demand

Motorsport: Speedweek
13:00 - 15:00 (AEST)
On SBS

Football: Countdown to Qatar - Episode 30
15:00 - 15:30 (AEST)
On SBS

Documentary: The Rising - Ibtihaj Muhammad
15:30 - 16:00 (AEST)
On SBS

Documentary: The Rising - Bill Russell
16:00 - 16:30 (AEST)
On SBS

Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 20 Highlights
16:30 - 17:30 (AEST)
On SBS

Cycling: Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta - Stage 5
21:20 - 23:00 (AEST)
LIVE via SBS On Demand

Monday, September 12

Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 21
01:20 - 04:30 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 21 Highlights
17:00 - 18:00 (AEST)
On SBS

Saturday, September 17

Motorsport: Superbike World Championship Highlights - French Round
14:00 - 15:00 (AEST)
On SBS

Sunday, September 18

Motorsport: Speedweek
13:00 - 15:00 (AEST)
On SBS

Football: Countdown to Qatar - Episode 31
15:00 - 15:30 (AEST)
On SBS

Documentary: The Rising - Arthur Ashe
15:30 - 16:00 (AEST)
On SBS

Sunday, September 25

Gymnastics: Artistic World Challenge Cup Series - Paris
TBC
Replay available via SBS On Demand

Motorsport: Speedweek
13:00 - 15:00 (AEST)
On SBS

Football: Countdown to Qatar - Episode 32
15:00 - 15:30 (AEST)
On SBS

Tuesday, September 27

Cycling: Cro Race - Stage 1
TBC
LIVE via SBS On Demand

Wednesday, September 28

Cycling: Cro Race - Stage 2
TBC
LIVE via SBS On Demand

Thursday, September 29

Cycling: Cro Race - Stage 3
TBC
LIVE via SBS On Demand

Friday, September 30

Cycling: Cro Race - Stage 4
TBC
LIVE via SBS On Demand
Share
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
5 min read
Published 23 August 2022 at 12:44pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Recommended for you

Vingegaard's incredible display of sportsmanship

Van Vleuten's emotional reunion with former teammate Gracie Elvin

Frain battered but surviving after horrific Stage 2 crash

'We did a perfect leadout' - Matthews

[COPY 3] Model TDF Femmes interview placeholder

Stage 20 Yellow Jersey interview

Phil Liggett: Voice of the Tour de France for 50 years

Faulkner leads the way for BikeExchange-Jayco