La Vuelta continues sport-filled September on SBS

The Spanish Grand Tour continues on September 1, with Stage 12 kick-starting a week-long run of cycling action live on SBS and SBS On Demand.
A rest day on September 5 will be the peloton's only reprieve en route to the finale - set to air in the early hours of Monday, September 12.
The latter stages of La Vuelta will also usher in the Ceratizit Challenge from September 8 to 11, which showcases the WorldTour's elite female cyclists over five stages across Spain.
All five stages will be streamed live via SBS On Demand, as will each stage of the Cro Race from September 27 to October 2.
SBS will also air countless highlights programs and documentaries centred around our dedicated sports, including football, gymnastics and motorsport.
Sport on SBS in September
Thursday, September 1
Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 11 Highlights
17:00 - 18:00 (AEST)
On SBS
Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 12
23:00 - 01:50 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Friday, September 2
Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 12 Highlights
17:00 - 18:00 (AEST)
On SBS
Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 13
22:50 - 01:50 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Saturday, September 3
Gymnastics: Rhythmic World Challenge Cup Series Highlights - Romania
14:00 - 16:00 (AEST)
On SBS
Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 13 Highlights
16:30 - 17:30 (AEST)
On SBS
Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 14
22:50 - 01:50 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Sunday, September 4
Motorsport: Speedweek
13:00 - 15:00 (AEST)
On SBS
Motorsport: AusMoto Show - Episode 5
15:00 - 15:30 (AEST)
On SBS
Documentary: The Rising - Cal Bruton
16:00 - 16:30 (AEST)
On SBS
Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 14 Highlights
16:30 - 17:30 (AEST)
On SBS
Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 15
23:10 - 01:50 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS
LIVE via SBS On Demand from 21:00
Monday, September 5
Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 15 Highlights
17:00 - 18:00 (AEST)
On SBS
Tuesday, September 6
Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 16
23:00 - 01:50 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Wednesday, September 7
Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 16 Highlights
17:00 - 18:00 (AEST)
On SBS
Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 17
22:50 - 01:50 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Thursday, September 8
Cycling: Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta - Stage 1
02:20 - 03:50 (AEST)
LIVE via SBS On Demand
Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 17 Highlights
17:00 - 18:00 (AEST)
On SBS
Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 18
22:50 - 01:50 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Friday, September 9
Cycling: Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta - Stage 2
02:20 - 03:50 (AEST)
LIVE via SBS On Demand
Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 18 Highlights
17:00 - 18:00 (AEST)
On SBS
Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 19
22:50 - 01:50 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Saturday, September 10
Cycling: Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta - Stage 3
02:20 - 03:50 (AEST)
LIVE via SBS On Demand
Gymnastics: Artistic World Challenge Cup Series Highlights - Osijek
14:00 - 15:30 (AEST)
On SBS
Football: FIFA World Cup Qatar Magazine Show - Episode 20
15:30 - 16:00 (AEST)
On SBS
Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 19 Highlights
16:30 - 17:30 (AEST)
On SBS
Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 20
22:15 - 01:50 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS
LIVE via SBS On Demand from 20:25
Sunday, September 11
Cycling: Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta - Stage 4
02:20 - 03:50 (AEST)
LIVE via SBS On Demand
Motorsport: Speedweek
13:00 - 15:00 (AEST)
On SBS
Football: Countdown to Qatar - Episode 30
15:00 - 15:30 (AEST)
On SBS
Documentary: The Rising - Ibtihaj Muhammad
15:30 - 16:00 (AEST)
On SBS
Documentary: The Rising - Bill Russell
16:00 - 16:30 (AEST)
On SBS
Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 20 Highlights
16:30 - 17:30 (AEST)
On SBS
Cycling: Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta - Stage 5
21:20 - 23:00 (AEST)
LIVE via SBS On Demand
Monday, September 12
Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 21
01:20 - 04:30 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Cycling: La Vuelta - Stage 21 Highlights
17:00 - 18:00 (AEST)
On SBS
Saturday, September 17
Motorsport: Superbike World Championship Highlights - French Round
14:00 - 15:00 (AEST)
On SBS
Sunday, September 18
Motorsport: Speedweek
13:00 - 15:00 (AEST)
On SBS
Football: Countdown to Qatar - Episode 31
15:00 - 15:30 (AEST)
On SBS
Documentary: The Rising - Arthur Ashe
15:30 - 16:00 (AEST)
On SBS
Sunday, September 25
Gymnastics: Artistic World Challenge Cup Series - Paris
TBC
Replay available via SBS On Demand
Motorsport: Speedweek
13:00 - 15:00 (AEST)
On SBS
Football: Countdown to Qatar - Episode 32
15:00 - 15:30 (AEST)
On SBS
Tuesday, September 27
Cycling: Cro Race - Stage 1
TBC
LIVE via SBS On Demand
Wednesday, September 28
Cycling: Cro Race - Stage 2
TBC
LIVE via SBS On Demand
Thursday, September 29
Cycling: Cro Race - Stage 3
TBC
LIVE via SBS On Demand
Friday, September 30
Cycling: Cro Race - Stage 4
TBC
LIVE via SBS On Demand