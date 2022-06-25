Competition heats up for Round 5 of ProMX Championship

Peck has been travelling with the ProMX all season long and has been right at the coal face of all the action, especially with CDR Yamaha team rider Aaron Tanti headlining the title fight.





“Aaron Tanti will be coming off a high following Gillman, taking his first Superpole, his first 450 win and his first time holding the 450 red plate," she said.





“He’s taken a recent state round win at Maitland, the New South Welshman is very familiar with this turf. He holds a double digit Championship lead, but can he handle the pressure of that plate?”





Husqvarna Racing Team’s Todd Waters is sitting only eight points behind Tanti and Peck reckons Tanti will be watching over his shoulder closely for the former Australian champion.





“With no AORC or Enduro distractions, the 2019 ProMX Champion Todd Waters is feeling fresh and looking dangerous after his Manjimup Round win,” she replied. “Considering his podium-less performance at Gillman and losing the red plate, he will be out for blood - specifically for Tanti.”





Peck also added that “Todd hasn’t had a win this season, so could dangling that red plate carrot be enough to supercharge his performance for a top-step outcome? I feel a few mind games coming Tanti's way from this highly experienced old dog.”



Brett Metcalfe is lurking behind the pair in third, just two points shy of Waters heading into this weekend and Peck reckons he will be a dark horse in the championship.





“If Metcalfe can continue the momentum from his stellar performance at Gillman and Manjimup, he will be dangerously confident and comfortable on the KTM which he’s gelling with to a tee,” Peck said.





And there are those who are ready to pounce if the top three falter tomorrow, such as Honda Racing Australia’s Dean Ferris and KTM Australia rider, Kirk Gibbs.





“Dean is coming off an injury that saw his performance at Gillman take a dive and there wasn’t a podium for him there either,” she said. “He’s proved himself on hard pack with wins at Mackay and Wodonga and Maitland should play into his skill set nicely.”





“Don’t count out the 2015 National MX Winner Kirk Gibbs. He did well at Maitland in 2021 and has found form. Things are falling into place nicely aboard that KTM and each round he’s made consistent improvements,” Peck also added.



