Giro d'Italia

Cort conquers Stage 10 as Thomas preserves overall lead

Magnus Cort emerged victorious on a considerably cold 10th stage of the Giro d’Italia as Geraint Thomas maintained his slender advantage in the general classification.

Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost) celebrates after winning Stage 10 at the 2023 Giro d'Italia

Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost) celebrates after winning Stage 10 at the 2023 Giro d'Italia Source: Getty

Watch all the action from the 2023 Giro d'Italia on SBS VICELAND from May 6-28, with all the replays and highlights on 
SBS On Demand
plus news, analysis and much more on the SBS Sport website.

Cort conquered the 196-kilometre course from Scandiano to Viareggio after holding off breakaway riders Derek Gee (Israel-PremierTech) and Alessandro de Marchi (Jayco-AlUla).

With six stage wins at the Vuelta a Espana and two at the Tour de France, victory on Stage 10 saw the EF Education-EasyPost star complete a set of Grand Tour victories amid one of his most difficult outings.
WATCH via SBS On Demand

Stage 10 - Replay Part 1 - Giro d'Italia 2023

Stage 10 - Replay Part 2 - Giro d'Italia 2023

“I’m extremely happy to complete my trilogy… but it’s been one of the hardest days I’ve spent on the bike,” Cort said after the race.

“My radio wasn’t working because of the rain so I was never sure where the chasing peloton was. But we kept pushing hard. It was worth it. It’s hard to believe it happened though.”

Overall leader Thomas meanwhile preserved his two-second lead over Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) after finishing safely in the peloton, with INEOS Grenadiers teammate Tao Geoghegan Hart five seconds off the pace in third place.

It was the first time Thomas had worn the maglia rosa, this after Remco Evenepoel was forced to relinquish the leader’s jersey and abandon the Giro altogether after testing positive for COVID-19.
READ MORE

Evenepoel withdrawal 'not the way you want Giro lead', admits Thomas

Giro d'Italia tighten COVID-19 restrictions after Evenepoel positive

Nevertheless, the 36-year-old was happy to get through the day unscathed after the inclement weather left officials considering the possibility of altering the route over the top of the main climb, the Passo delle Radici.

“It was nice but obviously not ideal conditions to be leading the Giro,” Thomas said of his performance in the pink jersey.

“It was a solid day with lots of attacking. It was pretty cold on top of the hill, and crazy in the descent. I’m happy with getting through this stage alright. In this race anything can happen, especially with the weather.”
Such low temperatures in the Tuscan Apennines even took a toll on Australian Jay Vine, the UAE Team Emirates rider finishing 11’19” behind Cort to now sit 12’52” down in the GC battle.

Race organisers have since announced changes to the summit finish at Crans-Montana as a result, with the 2,469m climb up the Great St Bernard Pass removed in place of a tunnel to Switzerland on Stage 13.

For now, however, Stage 11 remains unchanged, with SBS On Demand providing the action live from 7:30pm (AEST) on May 17, with SBS VICELAND then joining the coverage at 8:30pm (AEST).
Share
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service. Read more about Sport
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
3 min read
Published 17 May 2023 7:14am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Most popular

106th Giro d'Italia 2023 - Stage 9

Evenepoel out of Giro despite reclaiming pink on Stage 9

Giro d'Italia

Jai Hindley battles Richard Carapaz in the sprint

How to watch the 2023 Giro d’Italia LIVE on SBS

Giro d'Italia

Soudal Quick-Step Remco Evenepoel speaks with Geraint Thomas of INEOS Grenadiers before a stage at the Giro d'Italia

Evenepoel withdrawal 'not the way you want Giro lead', admits Thomas

Giro d'Italia

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) looks on prior to a stage at the 2023 Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia tighten COVID-19 restrictions after Evenepoel positive

Giro d'Italia

03:22

Delivered and Disappointed: Stage 9 - Giro d'Italia 2023

Giro d'Italia

Stage 10 - Live Stream - Giro d'Italia 2023

03:29

Stage 9 - Winning Moment - Giro d'Italia 2023

Giro d'Italia

106th Giro d'Italia 2023 - Stage 4

Long-term deal secures future for Vine at UAE Team Emirates

Giro d'Italia