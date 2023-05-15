Evenepoel withdrawal 'not the way you want Giro lead', admits Thomas

Watch all the action from the 2023 Giro d'Italia on SBS VICELAND from May 6-28, with all the replays and highlights on SBS On Demand , plus news, analysis and much more on the SBS Sport website.





Evenepoel reclaimed the maglia rosa with a 45-second lead after winning Stage 9 in Cesena but was soon forced to depart the Grand Tour following a routine test from Soudal Quick-Step.





The world champion’s withdrawal will now see Thomas pull on the leader’s jersey on Stage 10, the 2018 Tour de France winner currently two seconds in front of Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) and five ahead of INEOS teammate Tao Geoghegan Hart.



READ MORE Evenepoel out of Giro despite reclaiming pink on Stage 9

“Leading the race is a massive honour, but at the same time, it’s not the way you want to take the jersey,” Thomas said during the first rest day.





“But it’s what’s happened, and that’s the way it is. I think for the race, it’s still a good thing to keep it [the leader’s jersey] in the race, it can’t be helped, and the race goes on.





“I’ll definitely wear it with pride. It’s the first time I’ve worn a pink jersey. But I just wish Remco well and hope he’s back soon.”





Despite the 36-year-old’s place at the front of the peloton, he remained convinced that he and Geoghegan Hart would continue to work together – and adapt – as the second half of the race continues.





“We’re still co-leaders,” he said. “Obviously, I’ve got the jersey, but he’s close behind.





“Roglic is close, and the top 10 is also close, and we’ve not had a real mountaintop finish yet. There’s still a hell of a long way to go, and a lot more can happen.



READ MORE How to watch LIVE sport on SBS

“So, we’re in a great position as a team, not just myself and Tao, but Laurens (De Plus), Thymen (Arensman) and Pavel (Sivakov) are all in good shape and there or thereabouts.





“Not just the climbers but (Salvatore) Puccio and Swifty [Ben] as well. So, if the leaders change, we’ve got a few cards to play, and hopefully, that strength will be very useful.”



