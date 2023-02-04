Day's Iron Series championship hopes suffer cruel blow

Watch Rounds 5 and 6 of the IronMan and IronWowan Series on Saturday February 4 and Sunday February 5 LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On Demand.





Day was second on the Ironman Series' overall leaderboard behind leader Ben Carberry coming into this weekend's competition, but his late withdrawal from the competition's penultimate round means that his hope of clinching another series title are all but over.



The news broke just hours before competition was due to start in Queensland, and will undoubtedly give current series leader Carberry a huge boost coming into the final two rounds.





Carberry, a full time carpenter and part time Ironman, currently sits on top of the ladder with a three point lead over Day (72 points) and a seven point advantage over former Iron Series champion Matt Bevilacqua (68 points) in third.





With Round 5 of the Ironman Series due to get underway in under two hours at Kurrawa Beach on the Gold Coast, young gun Will Savage from Day’s Surfers Paradise club earned a last minute call up in place of Day.

