Day's Iron Series championship hopes suffer cruel blow

Two-time defending champion Ali Day's hopes of defending his Ironman Series crown have suffered a cruel blow after he was ruled out of the fifth round event at Kurrawa beach due to illness.

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 06: Ali day races during the round 6 of the Nutri-Grain Ironman Series at Kurrawa SLSC on February 06, 2022 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images) Credit: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Day was second on the Ironman Series' overall leaderboard behind leader Ben Carberry coming into this weekend's competition, but his late withdrawal from the competition's penultimate round means that his hope of clinching another series title are all but over.
The news broke just hours before competition was due to start in Queensland, and will undoubtedly give current series leader Carberry a huge boost coming into the final two rounds.

Carberry, a full time carpenter and part time Ironman, currently sits on top of the ladder with a three point lead over Day (72 points) and a seven point advantage over former Iron Series champion Matt Bevilacqua (68 points) in third.

With Round 5 of the Ironman Series due to get underway in under two hours at Kurrawa Beach on the Gold Coast, young gun Will Savage from Day’s Surfers Paradise club earned a last minute call up in place of Day.
Day is yet to confirm whether he will race in Sunday’s sixth and final round, to take place at the same location.
Published 4 February 2023
