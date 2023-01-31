Why you can't miss the thrilling Iron Series finale on SBS

Watch Rounds 5 and 6 of the IronMan and IronWowan Series on Saturday February 4 and Sunday February 5 LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On Demand.





Both IronMan and IronWoman Series titles are still up for grabs heading into the final two rounds of competition, which will swap out the unpredictable conditions of Sydney's Manly and Maroubra Beaches for the humidity of Kurrawa Beach as the winners of each category are ultimately crowned on the Gold Coast.



The conclusion of the 2022-23 Iron Series on February 4-5 will not be one to miss, with only three points separating current leader Ben Carberry (75 points) from men's defending champion Ali Day (72) on the overall leaderboard.





Northcliffe competitors Matt Bevilacqua (68 points) and Joe Collins (63) are also well positioned for a late surge.





Former IronMan champion Bevilacqua won the series' opening round in Manly, before Carberry and Day traded blows in rounds three and four respectively at Maroubra Beach, as the tough NSW surf conditions provided many lead changes throughout each race.



The women's category is just as close, with Northcliffe's Georgia Miller (78 points) leading Lizzie Welborn (Newport) by only six points heading into this weekend's final two rounds - Danielle McKenzie (Northcliffe) is not far behind on 63 points in third on the overall leaderboard.





Welborn surged to victory in the opening round after overcoming a slow start in the race's opening leg, while series leader Miller steadied to win the next three rounds of competition - the second of which saw a thrilling final sprint to the finish with Welborn.



With little separating the competitors in each category, you can catch all the action from the Iron Series' thrilling conclusion from 1pm (AEDT) on Saturday February 4 and Sunday February 5 right here on SBS.



How to watch the Iron Series LIVE and FREE on SBS

Saturday, February 4





Surf-Lifesaving: SLSA Iron Series - Queensland, Round 5





1:00pm-3:00pm AEDT





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Sunday, February 5





Surf-Lifesaving: SLSA Iron Series - Queensland, Round 6





1:00pm-3:00pm AEDT



