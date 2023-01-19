FIFA Club World Cup, Cross Country Worlds headline bumper February of sport on SBS

The FIFA Club World Cup gets underway on February 2 as the best clubs from each continent battle it out for the coveted trophy. All three group games and the third-placed play-off will be live-streamed on SBS On Demand , while you can watch the semi-finals on February 8 and 9 and the tournament final on February 12 live on SBS and SBS On Demand .





The final three stages of the Tour of Saudi from February 1-3 will kick start a mouth-watering line-up of live cycling events in February on SBS On Demand , which continues with the iconic NRS Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic from February 4-5.





You can catch extended highlights of the 'Warrny' from 3:30pm (AEDT) on SBS on February 11, while the events roll on with the AusCycling Mountain Bike National Championships being live-streamed the following day and on February 18 on SBS On Demand , and another Victorian road classic, Tour of Gippsland, streaming from February 13-15.



The dramatic finale of the 2022-23 Iron Series headlines the first weekend of the month, with rounds five and six coming to you live from Kurrawa Beach in Queensland from 1pm (AEDT) on February 4 and 5 respectively on SBS and SBS On Demand , as the winners of the Nutri-Grain IronMan and IronWoman competitions are ultimately crowned.





Extended highlights of the previous month's European Figure Skating Championships will air in 90-minute instalments on SBS from 3pm (AEDT) on February 4, 5 and 12 and from 2pm on February 11, while our full offering of action on ice continues with replays of the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships from February 10-13, available after each of the four days of competition on SBS On Demand . Extended highlights of the event will air on SBS from 2pm (AEDT) on February 18 and from 3pm on February 25 and 26.



The Cross Country World Championships on February 18 will be something for athletics fans to get excited about, with the pick of the action from Bathurst coming to SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand screens live from 3:30pm (AEDT) that afternoon. Back-to-back episodes of the Surf-Lifesaving Interstate Championships and the ISU 2022-23 Figure Skating Awards round out that weekend's sport offering from 3pm (AEDT) and 4pm respectively on February 19 on SBS , while episode three of the Interstate Championships will air on from 4:30pm on February 26.





The 2023 Australian Superbikes season gets underway at the turn of the month, with the first round coming to you live from Phillip Island in Victoria from 1pm (AEDT) on February 26 on SBS and SBS On Demand , being preceded by episode one of the Ultimate Bowls Championship at 2pm on February 25 on SBS .



Sport on SBS in February

Wednesday, February 1





Cycling: Tour of Saudi - Stage 3





10:30pm-12:30am AEDT





LIVE on SBS On Demand









Thursday, February 2





Football: FIFA Club World Cup - Al Ahly v Auckland City, First Round





5:45am-8:00am AEDT





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Cycling: Tour of Saudi - Stage 4





10:30pm-12:30am AEDT





LIVE on SBS On Demand









Friday, February 3





Cycling: Tour of Saudi - Stage 5





11:00pm-1:00am AEDT





LIVE on SBS On Demand









Saturday, February 4





Surf-Lifesaving: SLSA Iron Series - Queensland, Round 5





1:00pm-3:00pm AEDT





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Figure Skating: ISU European Championships - Extended highlights, Espoo, Part 1





3:00pm-4:30pm AEDT on SBS







Cycling: NRS Melbourne to Warrnambool





Times TBC





LIVE on SBS On Demand









Sunday, February 5





Football: FIFA Club World Cup - Wydad Casablanca v Al-Hilal, Second Round





1:15am-3:30am AEDT





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Football: FIFA Club World Cup - Seattle Sounders v TBC, Second Round





4:15am-6:30am AEDT





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Surf-Lifesaving: SLSA Iron Series - Queensland, Round 6





1:00pm-3:00pm AEDT





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Figure Skating: ISU European Championships - Extended highlights, Espoo, Part 2





3:00pm-4:30pm AEDT on SBS







Cycling: NRS Melbourne to Warrnambool





Times TBC





LIVE on SBS On Demand









Wednesday, February 8





Football: FIFA Club World Cup - Flamengo v TBC, Semi-finals





6:00am-TBC AEDT





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Thursday, February 9





Football: FIFA Club World Cup - TBC v Real Madrid, Semi-finals





5:45am-8:00am AEDT





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Friday, February 10





Figure Skating: Four Continents Championships - Colorado Springs, Day 1





Available on SBS On Demand Saturday morning









Saturday, February 11





Figure Skating: ISU European Championships - Extended highlights, Espoo, Part 3





2:00pm-3:30pm AEDT on SBS







Cycling: Tour of Saudi - Extended highlights





3:30pm-4:30pm AEDT on SBS







Figure Skating: Four Continents Championships - Colorado Springs, Day 2





Available on SBS On Demand Sunday morning









Sunday, February 12





Football: FIFA Club World Cup - Third-place play-off





2:15am-4:30am AEDT





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Football: FIFA Club World Cup - Final





5:45am-8:00am AEDT





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Motorsport: Speedweek





1:00pm-3:00pm AEDT on SBS







Cycling: Mountain Bike National Championships





2:30pm-4:30pm AEDT on SBS





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Figure Skating: ISU European Championships - Extended highlights, Espoo, Part 4





3:00pm-4:30pm AEDT on SBS







Figure Skating: Four Continents Championships - Colorado Springs, Day 3





Available on SBS On Demand Monday morning









Monday, February 13





Figure Skating: Four Continents Championships - Colorado Springs, Day 4





Available on SBS On Demand Tuesday morning







Cycling: Tour of Gippsland





Times TBC





LIVE on SBS On Demand









Tuesday, February 14





Cycling: Tour of Gippsland





Times TBC





LIVE on SBS On Demand









Wednesday, February 15





Cycling: Tour of Gippsland





Times TBC





LIVE on SBS On Demand









Saturday, February 18





Cycling: Mountain Bike National Championships





11:15am-4:30pm AEDT





LIVE on SBS On Demand







Figure Skating: Four Continents Championships - Extended highlights, Colorado Springs, Part 1





2:00pm-3:30pm AEDT on SBS







Athletics: Cross Country World Championships





3:30pm-7:30pm AEDT





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand









Sunday, February 19





Motorsport: Speedweek





1:00pm-3:00pm AEDT on SBS







Surf-Lifesaving: Interstate Championships - Episodes 1 & 2





3:00pm-4:00pm AEDT on SBS







Figure Skating: ISU Skating Awards 22/23





4:00pm-5:30pm AEDT on SBS









Saturday, February 25





Ultimate Bowls Championship - Episode 1





2:00pm-3:00pm AEDT on SBS







Figure Skating: Four Continents Championships - Extended highlights, Colorado Springs, Part 2





3:00pm-4:30pm AEDT on SBS









Sunday, February 26





Motorsport: 2023 Australian Superbikes Round 1 - Phillip Island, VIC





1:00pm-3:00pm AEDT





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Figure Skating: Four Continents Championships - Extended highlights, Colorado Springs, Part 3





3:00pm-4:30pm AEDT on SBS







Surf-Lifesaving: Interstate Championships - Episode 3



