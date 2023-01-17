How to watch Figure Skating LIVE on SBS

Catch-up replays of the live streams will be available the following day via SBS On Demand here .





Figure Skating is back with a bang on SBS , with Australian audiences being treated to five straight days of action from the ISU European Figure Skating Championships in Espoo, Finland as the month of January draws to a close.



A weekend of extended highlights from the recent ISU Figure Skating Grand Prix held in the same city will be coming to your screens on the afternoons of Saturday, January 21 and Sunday, January 22 on SBS , before LIVE coverage of the European Championships gets underway the following Wednesday, January 25 on SBS On Demand .





Events will include Single Skating, Pair Skating and Ice Dance over the first four days of the event, as the brightest male and female Figure Skating stars of Europe battle it out over the course of the eight competitions being held. This will culminate in the traditional exhibition on Day 5, which Australians can watch on Sunday, January 29 from 11:15pm (AEDT) live on SBS On Demand .



Hour-and-a-half installments of extended highlights will air the following weekend on SBS from 3.00pm-4:30pm (AEDT) on both Saturday, February 4 and Sunday, February 5, providing audiences with the perfect opportunity to catch up on the pick of the action from the five-day event.





The competition should tie in nicely to the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Colorado Springs, starting Friday, February 10 through to Monday, February 13, with broadcast details to be posted at a later date.



Upcoming Figure Skating on SBS





Saturday, January 21





ISU Figure Skating Grand Prix - Extended highlights, Espoo, Part 2





2:00pm-4:00pm AEDT on SBS









Sunday, January 22





ISU Figure Skating Grand Prix - Extended highlights, Espoo, Part 3





3:00pm-4:30pm AEDT on SBS









Wednesday, January 25





ISU European Figure Skating Championships - Espoo, Day 1, Pairs





11:00pm-12:27am AEDT





LIVE on SBS On Demand









Thursday, January 26





ISU European Figure Skating Championships - Espoo, Day 1, Opening Ceremony





12:35am-2:18am AEDT





LIVE on SBS On Demand









ISU European Figure Skating Championships - Espoo, Day 1, Men





2:20am-6:56am AEDT





LIVE on SBS On Demand







ISU European Figure Skating Championships - Espoo, Day 2, Women





10:00pm-2:57am AEDT





LIVE on SBS On Demand









Friday, January 27





ISU European Figure Skating Championships - Espoo, Day 2, Pairs





4:05am-7:18am AEDT





LIVE on SBS On Demand







ISU European Figure Skating Championships - Espoo, Day 3, Ice Dance





10:44pm-1:58am AEDT





LIVE on SBS On Demand









Saturday, January 28





ISU European Figure Skating Championships - Espoo, Day 3, Men





2:55am-7:18am AEDT





LIVE on SBS On Demand







ISU European Figure Skating Championships - Espoo, Day 4, Women





10:00pm-1:56am AEDT





LIVE on SBS On Demand









Sunday, January 29





ISU European Figure Skating Championships - Espoo, Day 4, Ice Dance





3:30am-7:15am AEDT





LIVE on SBS On Demand







ISU European Figure Skating Championships - Espoo, Day 5, Exhibition





11:15pm-2:03am AEDT





LIVE on SBS On Demand









Saturday, February 4





ISU European Figure Skating Championships - Extended highlights, Espoo, Part 1





3:00pm-4:30pm AEDT on SBS









Sunday, February 5





ISU European Figure Skating Championships - Extended highlights, Espoo, Part 2



