How to watch Figure Skating LIVE on SBS

Figure Skating is back with a bang on SBS, with Australian audiences being treated to five straight days of action from the ISU European Figure Skating Championships in Espoo, Finland as the month of January draws to a close.
A weekend of extended highlights from the recent ISU Figure Skating Grand Prix held in the same city will be coming to your screens on the afternoons of Saturday, January 21 and Sunday, January 22 on SBS, before LIVE coverage of the European Championships gets underway the following Wednesday, January 25 on SBS On Demand.
Events will include Single Skating, Pair Skating and Ice Dance over the first four days of the event, as the brightest male and female Figure Skating stars of Europe battle it out over the course of the eight competitions being held. This will culminate in the traditional exhibition on Day 5, which Australians can watch on Sunday, January 29 from 11:15pm (AEDT) live on SBS On Demand.
Hour-and-a-half installments of extended highlights will air the following weekend on SBS from 3.00pm-4:30pm (AEDT) on both Saturday, February 4 and Sunday, February 5, providing audiences with the perfect opportunity to catch up on the pick of the action from the five-day event.
The competition should tie in nicely to the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Colorado Springs, starting Friday, February 10 through to Monday, February 13, with broadcast details to be posted at a later date.
Upcoming Figure Skating on SBS
Saturday, January 21
ISU Figure Skating Grand Prix - Extended highlights, Espoo, Part 2
2:00pm-4:00pm AEDT on SBS
Sunday, January 22
ISU Figure Skating Grand Prix - Extended highlights, Espoo, Part 3
3:00pm-4:30pm AEDT on SBS
Wednesday, January 25
ISU European Figure Skating Championships - Espoo, Day 1, Pairs
11:00pm-12:27am AEDT
LIVE on SBS On Demand
Thursday, January 26
ISU European Figure Skating Championships - Espoo, Day 1, Opening Ceremony
12:35am-2:18am AEDT
LIVE on SBS On Demand
ISU European Figure Skating Championships - Espoo, Day 1, Men
2:20am-6:56am AEDT
LIVE on SBS On Demand
ISU European Figure Skating Championships - Espoo, Day 2, Women
10:00pm-2:57am AEDT
LIVE on SBS On Demand
Friday, January 27
ISU European Figure Skating Championships - Espoo, Day 2, Pairs
4:05am-7:18am AEDT
LIVE on SBS On Demand
ISU European Figure Skating Championships - Espoo, Day 3, Ice Dance
10:44pm-1:58am AEDT
LIVE on SBS On Demand
Saturday, January 28
ISU European Figure Skating Championships - Espoo, Day 3, Men
2:55am-7:18am AEDT
LIVE on SBS On Demand
ISU European Figure Skating Championships - Espoo, Day 4, Women
10:00pm-1:56am AEDT
LIVE on SBS On Demand
Sunday, January 29
ISU European Figure Skating Championships - Espoo, Day 4, Ice Dance
3:30am-7:15am AEDT
LIVE on SBS On Demand
ISU European Figure Skating Championships - Espoo, Day 5, Exhibition
11:15pm-2:03am AEDT
LIVE on SBS On Demand
Saturday, February 4
ISU European Figure Skating Championships - Extended highlights, Espoo, Part 1
3:00pm-4:30pm AEDT on SBS
Sunday, February 5
ISU European Figure Skating Championships - Extended highlights, Espoo, Part 2
3:00pm-4:30pm AEDT on SBS