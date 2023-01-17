Figure Skating

How to watch Figure Skating LIVE on SBS

LIVE STREAM all the best action from the ISU European Figure Skating Championships in Espoo, starting Wednesday, January 25 through to Sunday, January 29 via SBS On Demand.

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final

TURIN, ITALY - DECEMBER 11: Sara Conti and Niccolo Macci of Italy perform during the Exhibition Program of the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final 2022 at Palavela on December 11, 2022 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images) Credit: Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Catch-up replays of the live streams will be available the following day via 
SBS On Demand here
.

Figure Skating is back with a bang on SBS, with Australian audiences being treated to five straight days of action from the ISU European Figure Skating Championships in Espoo, Finland as the month of January draws to a close.
A weekend of extended highlights from the recent ISU Figure Skating Grand Prix held in the same city will be coming to your screens on the afternoons of Saturday, January 21 and Sunday, January 22 on SBS, before LIVE coverage of the European Championships gets underway the following Wednesday, January 25 on SBS On Demand.

Events will include Single Skating, Pair Skating and Ice Dance over the first four days of the event, as the brightest male and female Figure Skating stars of Europe battle it out over the course of the eight competitions being held. This will culminate in the traditional exhibition on Day 5, which Australians can watch on Sunday, January 29 from 11:15pm (AEDT) live on SBS On Demand.
Hour-and-a-half installments of extended highlights will air the following weekend on SBS from 3.00pm-4:30pm (AEDT) on both Saturday, February 4 and Sunday, February 5, providing audiences with the perfect opportunity to catch up on the pick of the action from the five-day event.

The competition should tie in nicely to the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Colorado Springs, starting Friday, February 10 through to Monday, February 13, with broadcast details to be posted at a later date.
Upcoming Figure Skating on SBS


Saturday, January 21

ISU Figure Skating Grand Prix - Extended highlights, Espoo, Part 2

2:00pm-4:00pm AEDT on SBS



Sunday, January 22

ISU Figure Skating Grand Prix - Extended highlights, Espoo, Part 3

3:00pm-4:30pm AEDT on SBS



Wednesday, January 25

ISU European Figure Skating Championships - Espoo, Day 1, Pairs

11:00pm-12:27am AEDT

LIVE on SBS On Demand



Thursday, January 26

ISU European Figure Skating Championships - Espoo, Day 1, Opening Ceremony

12:35am-2:18am AEDT

LIVE on SBS On Demand



ISU European Figure Skating Championships - Espoo, Day 1, Men

2:20am-6:56am AEDT

LIVE on SBS On Demand


ISU European Figure Skating Championships - Espoo, Day 2, Women

10:00pm-2:57am AEDT

LIVE on SBS On Demand



Friday, January 27

ISU European Figure Skating Championships - Espoo, Day 2, Pairs

4:05am-7:18am AEDT

LIVE on SBS On Demand


ISU European Figure Skating Championships - Espoo, Day 3, Ice Dance

10:44pm-1:58am AEDT

LIVE on SBS On Demand



Saturday, January 28

ISU European Figure Skating Championships - Espoo, Day 3, Men

2:55am-7:18am AEDT

LIVE on SBS On Demand


ISU European Figure Skating Championships - Espoo, Day 4, Women

10:00pm-1:56am AEDT

LIVE on SBS On Demand



Sunday, January 29

ISU European Figure Skating Championships - Espoo, Day 4, Ice Dance

3:30am-7:15am AEDT

LIVE on SBS On Demand


ISU European Figure Skating Championships - Espoo, Day 5, Exhibition

11:15pm-2:03am AEDT

LIVE on SBS On Demand



Saturday, February 4

ISU European Figure Skating Championships - Extended highlights, Espoo, Part 1

3:00pm-4:30pm AEDT on SBS



Sunday, February 5

ISU European Figure Skating Championships - Extended highlights, Espoo, Part 2

3:00pm-4:30pm AEDT on SBS
