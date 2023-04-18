Cycling

Deignan to return ahead of schedule at Fleche Wallonne

Lizzie Deignan has confirmed her participation in the women’s Fleche Wallonne after making a remarkable comeback from her second pregnancy.

Lizzie Deignan celebrates after winning a race for Trek-Segafredo

Lizzie Deignan celebrates after winning a race for Trek-Segafredo Source: Getty

Watch all the best cycling events in the world via SBS On Demand 
SBS On Demand
, with the Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes and much more.

Deignan gave birth to her second child last September and had originally circled her return in May for La Vuelta Femenina. However, even to her surprise, it appears the former world champion will now line up in Huy, Belgium on April 19.

“Where did that six months go?!,” Deignan said in a social media post. “I actually can’t put it all in to words, Fleche Wallonne here I come.”
Trek-Segafredo also added Deignan to their provisional entry list for Liege-Bastogne-Liege, though it is not yet confirmed whether the 34-year-old will compete on April 23.

Nevertheless, her return to the professional peloton remains ahead of schedule as she looks to continue her impressive run of results since signing for Trek in 2018.

At that time the Briton was pregnant with her first child and has since gone on to take victories in the Women’s Tour and inaugural Paris-Roubaix Femmes, along with wins at Liege, La Course, and GP Plouay.

In Wallonia, Deignan will line up alongside Elisa Longo Borghini, Shirin van Anrooij, Amanda Spratt and Gaia Realini in what is a strong signal of intent from Trek.

SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand will provide all the action from the women's and men's races, with coverage commencing from 7:10pm (AEST) on April 19.
How to watch 2023 Flèche Wallonne LIVE on SBS

Published 18 April 2023
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

