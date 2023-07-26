Denmark turns out en masse to welcome hero Vingegaard

The place to watch the Tour de France - LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE - plus the second edition of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift is right here on SBS. Replays, mini stage recaps, highlights and live streaming can be found on the SBS On Demand Tour de France Hub and the SBS Skoda Tour Tracker, available for download on iOS and Android .





After toasting his victory with his Jumbo-Visma teammates and staff in the Netherlands, the Dane and his family flew home to continue the celebrations, thousands of fans converging on City Hall in the nation's capital to see their Tour de France champion.





Sporting the yellow jersey, Vingegaard addressed the adoring crowds from the balcony of City Hall for the second year running after his landmark win last year catapulted him to cult hero status in the country.





What's different this year though, is that Vingegaard now stands alone in the annals of Denmark's cycling folklore as the only Dane to win two Tour de France titles, surpassing the only other one-time winner of the race in Bjarne Riis who won the 1996 edition.



"I'm a big fan of yours, and I am not the only one," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told Vingegaard during a speech at City Hall.





"You've won the hearts of all Danes, and we are so proud of you."





Danish fans would no doubt have been watching Vingegaard's efforts in awe and admiration throughout the race, the 26-year-old taking the yellow jersey after Stage 6 and never letting it go despite an enduring challenge from rival Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), putting a stamp on the victory in Stage 16's time trial where he dominated the Slovenian.





"I still think it's hard to believe that I've won the Tour de France two years in a row. That we've won it," Vingegaard told the crowds.



"My belief in myself was put to the test during this Tour. At one point he (Pogacar) won one second after the other and I really had to trust our plan, that we were doing the right thing. It turns out we did."





What his win means to the Danish people was clear from the sacrifices some made to join in the celebrations at City Hall, Mikkel Feldtmann Hansen taking the day off from work as a sergeant in the Danish Royal Guard to be there.





"It's such an accomplishment to win the Tour de France and it's rare to see Danish sports achieve these big wins and get to be cheered on by their nation," Hansen told Reuters .





Mina Kastbjerg also gave up her day to wait four hours for the chance to see Vingegaard, declaring, "We have to show that we celebrate and admire what he has done."



