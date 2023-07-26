Tour de France

Denmark turns out en masse to welcome hero Vingegaard

Jonas Vingegaard has returned to his home country of Denmark after winning the 2023 Tour de France, with thousands of fans coming out in the streets to celebrate with him in Copenhagen.

DENMARK-CYCLING-TDF2023

Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard rider of the Jumbo-Visma team and winner of the 2023 edition of the Tour de France, raises his arm to a cheering crowd in front of the Copenhagen City Hall in Copenhagen, Denmark, on July 26, 2023. Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard of the Jumbo-Visma team won his second successive Tour de France on July 23, 2023 after Jordi Meeus claimed the final stage honours on the Champs-Elysees in Paris. He crossed the finish line after the 21-day race 7min 29sec ahead of Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, the champion in 2020 and 2021. (Photo by Thomas Sjoerup / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT (Photo by THOMAS SJOERUP/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images) Source: Getty / THOMAS SJOERUP/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima

After toasting his victory with his Jumbo-Visma teammates and staff in the Netherlands, the Dane and his family flew home to continue the celebrations, thousands of fans converging on City Hall in the nation's capital to see their Tour de France champion.

Sporting the yellow jersey, Vingegaard addressed the adoring crowds from the balcony of City Hall for the second year running after his landmark win last year catapulted him to cult hero status in the country.

What's different this year though, is that Vingegaard now stands alone in the annals of Denmark's cycling folklore as the only Dane to win two Tour de France titles, surpassing the only other one-time winner of the race in Bjarne Riis who won the 1996 edition.
"I'm a big fan of yours, and I am not the only one," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told Vingegaard during a speech at City Hall.

"You've won the hearts of all Danes, and we are so proud of you."

Danish fans would no doubt have been watching Vingegaard's efforts in awe and admiration throughout the race, the 26-year-old taking the yellow jersey after Stage 6 and never letting it go despite an enduring challenge from rival Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), putting a stamp on the victory in Stage 16's time trial where he dominated the Slovenian.

"I still think it's hard to believe that I've won the Tour de France two years in a row. That we've won it," Vingegaard told the crowds.
"My belief in myself was put to the test during this Tour. At one point he (Pogacar) won one second after the other and I really had to trust our plan, that we were doing the right thing. It turns out we did."

What his win means to the Danish people was clear from the sacrifices some made to join in the celebrations at City Hall, Mikkel Feldtmann Hansen taking the day off from work as a sergeant in the Danish Royal Guard to be there.

"It's such an accomplishment to win the Tour de France and it's rare to see Danish sports achieve these big wins and get to be cheered on by their nation," Hansen told Reuters.

Mina Kastbjerg also gave up her day to wait four hours for the chance to see Vingegaard, declaring, "We have to show that we celebrate and admire what he has done."

After Copenhagen, Vingegaard's next stop will be to his hometown of Glyngore in the north of Denmark who will no doubt hold fantastic celebrations of their own.
Watch the Tour de France, Giro d'Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand


