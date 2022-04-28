Dream take on Wings to tip off WNBA 2022 season on SBS

WATCH select games of the 2022 WNBA season LIVE, FREE and in HD on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand.





The Wings will be looking to improve on their seventh-overall finish last year, when they reached the playoffs for the first time since 2018 but fell to eventual champions Chicago Sky in the first round.

They will return with a strong roster after re-signing their leading scorer Arike Ogunbowale in the offseason, who finished last year averaging 18.7 points and will be the key piece for the team if they’re to make another playoff run along with sharpshooter guard Marina Mabrey.

Mabrey led from the front with a huge 24 points as Dallas got revenge on Chicago in their last pre-season outing with a 92-77 win on Sunday (AEST) which will have them in high spirits going into the regular season.

On the other side of the matchup, Atlanta have a tougher mountain to climb if they want a chance at the WNBA championship.

The Dream were the second-worst team in the league last year as they finished with just 8 wins and 24 losses on the way to missing out on the playoffs.

Fortunately, the Dream were able to do a deal with the Washington Mystics to acquire the first overall pick in this year’s draft, which they used to select the highly-touted Rhyne Howard, who is sure to be an exciting addition to their roster this year.

Atlanta, too, ended their pre-season with a victory, easily triumphing over the Mystics in a 88-69 win as Howard hit the ground running with 15 points and 5 rebounds alongside 17 points from Aussie Kristy Wallace.

The Queenslander was the leading scorer for the Dream in just her first WNBA appearance since being drafted back in 2018, looking likely to play out her debut season after being called up from the WNBL.

The form of both Atlanta and Dallas going into this game makes for an exciting matchup, with Ogunbowale and Mabrey sure to be tested against Howard and Wallace.

There can only be one winner, so make sure you tune in to

SBS VICELAND

and

SBS On Demand

to see which team comes out on top.

WNBA: Atlanta Dream v Dallas Wings

Sunday, May 8

10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand