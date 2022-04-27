How to watch WNBA LIVE on SBS in 2022

With free agency, the draft and the start of training camp already behind us, all that's left is for the 2022 WNBA season to commence.





SBS VICELAND

and

SBS On Demand

will air all the action once again, beginning with the Atlanta Dream taking on Dallas Wings from 10am (AEST) on Sunday, May 8.

It's the first of 18 games scheduled for SBS screens, culminating in the New York Liberty's clash against Atlanta on Saturday, August 13.

The new SBS Sport website will accompany this live offering; providing all the latest news and highlights as 11 teams attempt to dethrone defending champions, the Chicago Sky.

2022 WNBA schedule on SBS

Sunday, May 8

WNBA Basketball: Atlanta Dream v Dallas Wings

10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Thursday, May 12

WNBA Basketball: New York Liberty v Chicago Sky

10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Wednesday, May 18

WNBA Basketball: Washington Mystics v Dallas Wings

10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Saturday, June 4

WNBA Basketball: Connecticut Sun v Phoenix Mercury

12:00pm - 2:00pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Wednesday, June 8

WNBA Basketball: Atlanta Dream v Seattle Storm

12:00pm - 2:00pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Saturday, June 11

WNBA Basketball: Seattle Storm v Dallas Wings

10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Saturday, June 18

WNBA Basketball: Seattle Storm v Connecticut Sun

9:00am - 11:00am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Friday, June 24

WNBA Basketball: Indiana Fever v Dallas Wings

10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Monday, June 27

WNBA Basketball: Minnesota Lynx v Chicago Sky

8:00am - 10:00am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Saturday, July 2

WNBA Basketball: Los Angeles Sparks v Dallas Wings

10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Thursday, July 7

WNBA Basketball: Washington Mystics v Atalanta Dream

10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Saturday, July 16

WNBA Basketball: Minnesota Lynx v Indiana Fever

9:00am - 11:00am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Wednesday, July 20

WNBA Basketball: Indiana Fever v Los Angeles Sparks

12:30pm - 2:30pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Saturday, July 23

WNBA Basketball: Dallas Wings v Chicago Sky

10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Monday, August 1

WNBA Basketball: Phoenix Mercury v New York Liberty

4:00am - 6:00am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Wednesday, August 3

WNBA Basketball: Los Angeles Sparks v New York Liberty

9:00am - 11:00am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Wednesday, August 10

WNBA Basketball: Atlanta Dream v Las Vegas Aces

12:00pm - 2:00pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Saturday, August 13

WNBA Basketball: New York Liberty v Atlanta Dream

9:30am - 11:30am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand