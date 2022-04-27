Basketball

How to watch WNBA LIVE on SBS in 2022

The WNBA returns for its 26th season next month and SBS remains the only place Australian basketball fans can catch all the action LIVE, FREE and in HD.

A general view of the Footprint Center during the 2021 WNBA Finals

A general view of the Footprint Center during the 2021 WNBA Finals Source: Getty / Getty Images

With free agency, the draft and the start of training camp already behind us, all that's left is for the 2022 WNBA season to commence.

Advertisement
SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand will air all the action once again, beginning with the Atlanta Dream taking on Dallas Wings from 10am (AEST) on Sunday, May 8.

It's the first of 18 games scheduled for SBS screens, culminating in the New York Liberty's clash against Atlanta on Saturday, August 13.

The new SBS Sport website will accompany this live offering; providing all the latest news and highlights as 11 teams attempt to dethrone defending champions, the Chicago Sky.



2022 WNBA schedule on SBS

Sunday, May 8

WNBA Basketball: Atlanta Dream v Dallas Wings

10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

 

Thursday, May 12

WNBA Basketball: New York Liberty v Chicago Sky

10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

 

Wednesday, May 18

WNBA Basketball: Washington Mystics v Dallas Wings

10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

 

Saturday, June 4

WNBA Basketball: Connecticut Sun v Phoenix Mercury

12:00pm - 2:00pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

 

Wednesday, June 8

WNBA Basketball: Atlanta Dream v Seattle Storm

12:00pm - 2:00pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

 

Saturday, June 11

WNBA Basketball: Seattle Storm v Dallas Wings

10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

 

Saturday, June 18

WNBA Basketball: Seattle Storm v Connecticut Sun

9:00am - 11:00am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

 

Friday, June 24

WNBA Basketball: Indiana Fever v Dallas Wings

10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

 

Monday, June 27

WNBA Basketball: Minnesota Lynx v Chicago Sky

8:00am - 10:00am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

 

Saturday, July 2

WNBA Basketball: Los Angeles Sparks v Dallas Wings

10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

 

Thursday, July 7

WNBA Basketball: Washington Mystics v Atalanta Dream

10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

 

Saturday, July 16

WNBA Basketball: Minnesota Lynx v Indiana Fever

9:00am - 11:00am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

 

Wednesday, July 20

WNBA Basketball: Indiana Fever v Los Angeles Sparks

12:30pm - 2:30pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

 

Saturday, July 23

WNBA Basketball: Dallas Wings v Chicago Sky

10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

 

Monday, August 1

WNBA Basketball: Phoenix Mercury v New York Liberty

4:00am - 6:00am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

 

Wednesday, August 3

WNBA Basketball: Los Angeles Sparks v New York Liberty

9:00am - 11:00am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

 

Wednesday, August 10

WNBA Basketball: Atlanta Dream v Las Vegas Aces

12:00pm - 2:00pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

 

Saturday, August 13

WNBA Basketball: New York Liberty v Atlanta Dream

9:30am - 11:30am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

SHARE
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
3 min read
Published 27 April 2022 at 2:48pm, updated 29 April 2022 at 10:14am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS
Tags
WNBA