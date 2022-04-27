With free agency, the draft and the start of training camp already behind us, all that's left is for the 2022 WNBA season to commence.
How to watch WNBA LIVE on SBS in 2022
The WNBA returns for its 26th season next month and SBS remains the only place Australian basketball fans can catch all the action LIVE, FREE and in HD.
A general view of the Footprint Center during the 2021 WNBA Finals Source: Getty / Getty Images
SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand will air all the action once again, beginning with the Atlanta Dream taking on Dallas Wings from 10am (AEST) on Sunday, May 8.
It's the first of 18 games scheduled for SBS screens, culminating in the New York Liberty's clash against Atlanta on Saturday, August 13.
The new SBS Sport website will accompany this live offering; providing all the latest news and highlights as 11 teams attempt to dethrone defending champions, the Chicago Sky.
WNBA Basketball: Atlanta Dream v Dallas Wings
10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Thursday, May 12
WNBA Basketball: New York Liberty v Chicago Sky
10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Wednesday, May 18
WNBA Basketball: Washington Mystics v Dallas Wings
10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Saturday, June 4
WNBA Basketball: Connecticut Sun v Phoenix Mercury
12:00pm - 2:00pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Wednesday, June 8
WNBA Basketball: Atlanta Dream v Seattle Storm
12:00pm - 2:00pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Saturday, June 11
WNBA Basketball: Seattle Storm v Dallas Wings
10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Saturday, June 18
WNBA Basketball: Seattle Storm v Connecticut Sun
9:00am - 11:00am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Friday, June 24
WNBA Basketball: Indiana Fever v Dallas Wings
10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Monday, June 27
WNBA Basketball: Minnesota Lynx v Chicago Sky
8:00am - 10:00am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Saturday, July 2
WNBA Basketball: Los Angeles Sparks v Dallas Wings
10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Thursday, July 7
WNBA Basketball: Washington Mystics v Atalanta Dream
10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Saturday, July 16
WNBA Basketball: Minnesota Lynx v Indiana Fever
9:00am - 11:00am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Wednesday, July 20
WNBA Basketball: Indiana Fever v Los Angeles Sparks
12:30pm - 2:30pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Saturday, July 23
WNBA Basketball: Dallas Wings v Chicago Sky
10:00am - 12:00pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Monday, August 1
WNBA Basketball: Phoenix Mercury v New York Liberty
4:00am - 6:00am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Wednesday, August 3
WNBA Basketball: Los Angeles Sparks v New York Liberty
9:00am - 11:00am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Wednesday, August 10
WNBA Basketball: Atlanta Dream v Las Vegas Aces
12:00pm - 2:00pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Saturday, August 13
WNBA Basketball: New York Liberty v Atlanta Dream
9:30am - 11:30am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
