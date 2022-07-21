La Vuelta, U-20 Women's World Cup lead August slate of sport on SBS

It all starts with the WNBA on August 1, with two games in three days as the season continues its path to the play-offs.
SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand will air each fixture, including one on August 10 that precedes the Under-20 Women's World Cup.
SBS will air each Young Matildas match at the tournament, starting with their opening group game against Costa Rica on August 11 before subsequent games against Brazil and Spain on August 14 and 17 respectively.
The U-20 Women's World Cup semi-finals (August 26) and final (August 29) will also air live on Australian screens, as will the Arctic Race of Norway from August 11-14 via SBS On Demand.
Motorsport fans will also have rounds seven (August 14) and eight (August 21) of the ProMX Championship to look forward to, before all eyes turn to the third of cycling's famous Grand Tours, La Vuelta.
SBS and SBS On Demand will broadcast all 21 stages live and free, with a special highlights program available each night on the main channel.
La Vuelta will span three weeks from August 20 to September 12, and follows SBS' coverage of the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France.
Monday, August 1
WNBA Basketball - Phoenix Mercury v New York Liberty
04:00 - 06:00 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Wednesday, August 3
WNBA Basketball - Los Angeles Sparks v New York Liberty
09:00 - 11:00 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Saturday, August 6
Motorsport - World Superbikes Championships Highlights: Czech Republic
14:00 - 15:00 (AEST)
On SBS
Football - Countdown to Qatar: Episode 19
15:00 - 15:30 (AEST)
On SBS
Motorsport - W Series: Round 3, Silverstone
15:30 - 16:00 (AEST)
On SBS
Sunday, August 7
Motorsport - Speedweek
13:00 - 15:00 (AEST)
On SBS
Football - Countdown to Qatar: Episode 20
16:00 - 16:30 (AEST)
On SBS
Motorsport - W Series: Round 4, Le Castellet
16:30 - 17:00 (AEST)
On SBS
Motorsport - W Series: Round 5, Budapest
17:00 - 17:30 (AEST)
On SBS
Wednesday, August 10
WNBA Basketball - Atlanta Dream v Las Vegas Aces
12:00 - 14:00 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Thursday, August 11
Football - FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup: Costa Rica v Australia
11:30 - 14:00 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Cycling - Arctic Race of Norway: Stage 1
21:20 - 00:00 (AEST)
LIVE via SBS On Demand
Friday, August 12
Cycling - Arctic Race of Norway: Stage 2
21:20 - 00:00 (AEST)
LIVE via SBS On Demand
Saturday, August 13
WNBA Basketball - New York Liberty v Atlanta Dream
09:30 - 11:30 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Cycling - Arctic Race of Norway: Stage 3
21:30 - 02:20 (AEST)
LIVE via SBS On Demand
Football - FIFA World Cup Magazine Show: Episode 19
15:00 - 15:30 (AEST)
On SBS
Football - Countdown to Qatar: Episode 21
15:30 - 16:00 (AEST)
On SBS
Sunday, August 14
Football - FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup: Brazil v Australia
05:30 - 08:00 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Motorsport - ProMX Championship: Round 7, Queensland Moto Park
13:00 - 16:00 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Cycling - Arctic Race of Norway: Stage 4
22:00 - 02:20 (AEST)
LIVE via SBS On Demand
Football - Countdown to Qatar: Episode 22
16:00 - 16:30 (AEST)
On SBS
Football - Countdown to Qatar: Episode 23
16:30 - 17:00 (AEST)
On SBS
Wednesday, August 17
Football - FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup: Australia v Spain
11:30 - 14:00 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Saturday, August 20
Cycling - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 1
02:25 - 04:50 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Football - Countdown to Qatar: Episode 24
14:00 - 14:30 (AEST)
On SBS
Cycling - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 1 Highlights
16:30 - 17:30 (AEST)
On SBS
Cycling - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 2
22:30 - 01:50 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Sunday, August 21
Motorsport - ProMX Championship: Round 8, Coolum
12:30 - 15:30 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Football - Countdown to Qatar: Episode 26
16:00 - 16:30 (AEST)
on SBS
Cycling - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 2 Highlights
16:30 - 17:30 (AEST)
On SBS
Cycling - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 3
23:00 - 01:20 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Monday, August 22
Cycling - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 3 Highlights
17:00 - 18:00 (AEST)
On SBS
Tuesday, August 23
Cycling - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 4
23:00 - 01:50 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Wednesday, August 24
Cycling - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 4 Highlights
17:00 - 18:00 (AEST)
On SBS
Cycling - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 5
22:50 - 01:50 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Thursday, August 25
Cycling - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 5 Highlights
17:00 - 18:00 (AEST)
On SBS
Cycling - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 6
23:00 - 01:50 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Friday, August 26
Football - FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup semi-final #1
08:15 - 10:30 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Football - FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup semi-final #2
11:45 - 14:00 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Cycling - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 6 Highlights
17:00 - 18:00 (AEST)
On SBS
Cycling - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 7
22:50 - 01:50 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Saturday, August 27
Gymnastics - Rhythmic World Cup Series: Tashkent Highlights
14:00 - 16:00 (AEST)
On SBS
Cycling - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 7 Highlights
16:30 - 17:30 (AEST)
On SBS
Cycling - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 8
22:30 - 01:50 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Sunday, August 28
Gymnastics - Rhythmic World Challenge Cup: Romania
TBC
Available as a replay via SBS On Demand
Motorsport - Speedweek
13:00 - 15:00 (AEST)
On SBS
Football - Countdown to Qatar: Episode 27
15:00 - 15:30 (AEST)
On SBS
Football - Countdown to Qatar: Episode 28
15:30 - 16:00 (AEST)
On SBS
The Rising: Marvellous Marvin Hagler
16:00 - 16:30 (AEST)
On SBS
Cycling - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 8 Highlights
16:30 - 17:30 (AEST)
On SBS
Cycling - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 9
23:00 - 01:50 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Monday, August 29
Football - FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Final
08:15 - 10:45 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Cycling - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 9 Highlights
17:00 - 18:00 (AEST)
On SBS
Tuesday, August 30
Cycling - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 10
23:00 - 01:50 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Wednesday, August 31
Cycling - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 10 Highlights
17:00 - 18:00 (AEST)
On SBS
Cycling - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 11
23:00 - 01:50 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand