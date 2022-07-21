La Vuelta, U-20 Women's World Cup lead August slate of sport on SBS

It all starts with the WNBA on August 1, with two games in three days as the season continues its path to the play-offs.





SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand will air each fixture, including one on August 10 that precedes the Under-20 Women's World Cup.





SBS will air each Young Matildas match at the tournament, starting with their opening group game against Costa Rica on August 11 before subsequent games against Brazil and Spain on August 14 and 17 respectively.





The U-20 Women's World Cup semi-finals (August 26) and final (August 29) will also air live on Australian screens, as will the Arctic Race of Norway from August 11-14 via SBS On Demand.





Motorsport fans will also have rounds seven (August 14) and eight (August 21) of the ProMX Championship to look forward to, before all eyes turn to the third of cycling's famous Grand Tours, La Vuelta.





SBS and SBS On Demand will broadcast all 21 stages live and free, with a special highlights program available each night on the main channel.





La Vuelta will span three weeks from August 20 to September 12, and follows SBS' coverage of the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France.



Monday, August 1





WNBA Basketball - Phoenix Mercury v New York Liberty



04:00 - 06:00 (AEST)



LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand





Wednesday, August 3





WNBA Basketball - Los Angeles Sparks v New York Liberty



09:00 - 11:00 (AEST)



LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand





Saturday, August 6





Motorsport - World Superbikes Championships Highlights: Czech Republic



14:00 - 15:00 (AEST)



On SBS





Football - Countdown to Qatar: Episode 19



15:00 - 15:30 (AEST)



On SBS





Motorsport - W Series: Round 3, Silverstone



15:30 - 16:00 (AEST)



On SBS





Sunday, August 7





Motorsport - Speedweek



13:00 - 15:00 (AEST)



On SBS





Football - Countdown to Qatar: Episode 20



16:00 - 16:30 (AEST)



On SBS





Motorsport - W Series: Round 4, Le Castellet



16:30 - 17:00 (AEST)



On SBS





Motorsport - W Series: Round 5, Budapest



17:00 - 17:30 (AEST)



On SBS





Wednesday, August 10





WNBA Basketball - Atlanta Dream v Las Vegas Aces



12:00 - 14:00 (AEST)



LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand





Thursday, August 11





Football - FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup: Costa Rica v Australia



11:30 - 14:00 (AEST)



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Cycling - Arctic Race of Norway: Stage 1



21:20 - 00:00 (AEST)



LIVE via SBS On Demand





Friday, August 12





Cycling - Arctic Race of Norway: Stage 2



21:20 - 00:00 (AEST)



LIVE via SBS On Demand





Saturday, August 13





WNBA Basketball - New York Liberty v Atlanta Dream



09:30 - 11:30 (AEST)



LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand





Cycling - Arctic Race of Norway: Stage 3



21:30 - 02:20 (AEST)



LIVE via SBS On Demand





Football - FIFA World Cup Magazine Show: Episode 19



15:00 - 15:30 (AEST)



On SBS





Football - Countdown to Qatar: Episode 21



15:30 - 16:00 (AEST)



On SBS





Sunday, August 14





Football - FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup: Brazil v Australia



05:30 - 08:00 (AEST)



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Motorsport - ProMX Championship: Round 7, Queensland Moto Park



13:00 - 16:00 (AEST)



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Cycling - Arctic Race of Norway: Stage 4



22:00 - 02:20 (AEST)



LIVE via SBS On Demand





Football - Countdown to Qatar: Episode 22



16:00 - 16:30 (AEST)



On SBS





Football - Countdown to Qatar: Episode 23



16:30 - 17:00 (AEST)



On SBS





Wednesday, August 17





Football - FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup: Australia v Spain



11:30 - 14:00 (AEST)



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Saturday, August 20





Cycling - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 1



02:25 - 04:50 (AEST)



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Football - Countdown to Qatar: Episode 24



14:00 - 14:30 (AEST)



On SBS





Cycling - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 1 Highlights



16:30 - 17:30 (AEST)



On SBS





Cycling - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 2



22:30 - 01:50 (AEST)



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Sunday, August 21





Motorsport - ProMX Championship: Round 8, Coolum



12:30 - 15:30 (AEST)



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Football - Countdown to Qatar: Episode 26



16:00 - 16:30 (AEST)



on SBS





Cycling - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 2 Highlights



16:30 - 17:30 (AEST)



On SBS





Cycling - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 3



23:00 - 01:20 (AEST)



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Monday, August 22





Cycling - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 3 Highlights



17:00 - 18:00 (AEST)



On SBS





Tuesday, August 23





Cycling - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 4



23:00 - 01:50 (AEST)



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Wednesday, August 24





Cycling - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 4 Highlights



17:00 - 18:00 (AEST)



On SBS





Cycling - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 5



22:50 - 01:50 (AEST)



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Thursday, August 25





Cycling - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 5 Highlights



17:00 - 18:00 (AEST)



On SBS





Cycling - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 6



23:00 - 01:50 (AEST)



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Friday, August 26





Football - FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup semi-final #1



08:15 - 10:30 (AEST)



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Football - FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup semi-final #2



11:45 - 14:00 (AEST)



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Cycling - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 6 Highlights



17:00 - 18:00 (AEST)



On SBS





Cycling - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 7



22:50 - 01:50 (AEST)



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Saturday, August 27





Gymnastics - Rhythmic World Cup Series: Tashkent Highlights



14:00 - 16:00 (AEST)



On SBS





Cycling - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 7 Highlights



16:30 - 17:30 (AEST)



On SBS





Cycling - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 8



22:30 - 01:50 (AEST)



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Sunday, August 28





Gymnastics - Rhythmic World Challenge Cup: Romania



TBC



Available as a replay via SBS On Demand





Motorsport - Speedweek



13:00 - 15:00 (AEST)



On SBS



Football - Countdown to Qatar: Episode 27



15:00 - 15:30 (AEST)



On SBS





Football - Countdown to Qatar: Episode 28



15:30 - 16:00 (AEST)



On SBS





The Rising: Marvellous Marvin Hagler



16:00 - 16:30 (AEST)



On SBS





Cycling - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 8 Highlights



16:30 - 17:30 (AEST)



On SBS





Cycling - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 9



23:00 - 01:50 (AEST)



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Monday, August 29





Football - FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Final



08:15 - 10:45 (AEST)



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Cycling - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 9 Highlights



17:00 - 18:00 (AEST)



On SBS





Tuesday, August 30





Cycling - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 10



23:00 - 01:50 (AEST)



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Wednesday, August 31





Cycling - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 10 Highlights



17:00 - 18:00 (AEST)



On SBS





Cycling - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 11



23:00 - 01:50 (AEST)

