SBS Sport

La Vuelta, U-20 Women's World Cup lead August slate of sport on SBS

The Vuelta a Espana and FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup are the standout acts during a busy month of sport on SBS this August.

Rémy Rochas of Cofidis during the 2021 Vuelta a Espana (L), as the Young Matildas celebrate a goal

Rémy Rochas of Cofidis during the 2021 Vuelta a Espana (L), as the Young Matildas celebrate a goal

It all starts with the WNBA on August 1, with two games in three days as the season continues its path to the play-offs.

SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand will air each fixture, including one on August 10 that precedes the Under-20 Women's World Cup.

SBS will air each Young Matildas match at the tournament, starting with their opening group game against Costa Rica on August 11 before subsequent games against Brazil and Spain on August 14 and 17 respectively.

Advertisement
The U-20 Women's World Cup semi-finals (August 26) and final (August 29) will also air live on Australian screens, as will the Arctic Race of Norway from August 11-14 via SBS On Demand.

Motorsport fans will also have rounds seven (August 14) and eight (August 21) of the ProMX Championship to look forward to, before all eyes turn to the third of cycling's famous Grand Tours, La Vuelta.

SBS and SBS On Demand will broadcast all 21 stages live and free, with a special highlights program available each night on the main channel.

La Vuelta will span three weeks from August 20 to September 12, and follows SBS' coverage of the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France.
READ MORE
How to watch the Young Matildas at the U20 Women's World Cup LIVE on SBS
Monday, August 1

WNBA Basketball - Phoenix Mercury v New York Liberty
04:00 - 06:00 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Wednesday, August 3

WNBA Basketball - Los Angeles Sparks v New York Liberty
09:00 - 11:00 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Saturday, August 6

Motorsport - World Superbikes Championships Highlights: Czech Republic
14:00 - 15:00 (AEST)
On SBS

Football - Countdown to Qatar: Episode 19
15:00 - 15:30 (AEST)
On SBS

Motorsport - W Series: Round 3, Silverstone
15:30 - 16:00 (AEST)
On SBS

Sunday, August 7

Motorsport - Speedweek
13:00 - 15:00 (AEST)
On SBS

Football - Countdown to Qatar: Episode 20
16:00 - 16:30 (AEST)
On SBS

Motorsport - W Series: Round 4, Le Castellet
16:30 - 17:00 (AEST)
On SBS

Motorsport - W Series: Round 5, Budapest
17:00 - 17:30 (AEST)
On SBS

Wednesday, August 10

WNBA Basketball - Atlanta Dream v Las Vegas Aces
12:00 - 14:00 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Thursday, August 11

Football - FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup: Costa Rica v Australia
11:30 - 14:00 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
READ MORE
Young Matildas take on Costa Rica in U-20 Women's World Cup opener
Cycling - Arctic Race of Norway: Stage 1
21:20 - 00:00 (AEST)
LIVE via SBS On Demand

Friday, August 12

Cycling - Arctic Race of Norway: Stage 2
21:20 - 00:00 (AEST)
LIVE via SBS On Demand

Saturday, August 13

WNBA Basketball - New York Liberty v Atlanta Dream
09:30 - 11:30 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Cycling - Arctic Race of Norway: Stage 3
21:30 - 02:20 (AEST)
LIVE via SBS On Demand

Football - FIFA World Cup Magazine Show: Episode 19
15:00 - 15:30 (AEST)
On SBS

Football - Countdown to Qatar: Episode 21
15:30 - 16:00 (AEST)
On SBS

Sunday, August 14

Football - FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup: Brazil v Australia
05:30 - 08:00 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Motorsport - ProMX Championship: Round 7, Queensland Moto Park
13:00 - 16:00 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Cycling - Arctic Race of Norway: Stage 4
22:00 - 02:20 (AEST)
LIVE via SBS On Demand

Football - Countdown to Qatar: Episode 22
16:00 - 16:30 (AEST)
On SBS

Football - Countdown to Qatar: Episode 23
16:30 - 17:00 (AEST)
On SBS

Wednesday, August 17

Football - FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup: Australia v Spain
11:30 - 14:00 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
READ MORE
How to watch the Socceroos at the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE on SBS
Saturday, August 20

Cycling - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 1
02:25 - 04:50 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Football - Countdown to Qatar: Episode 24
14:00 - 14:30 (AEST)
On SBS

Cycling - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 1 Highlights
16:30 - 17:30 (AEST)
On SBS

Cycling - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 2
22:30 - 01:50 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Sunday, August 21

Motorsport - ProMX Championship: Round 8, Coolum
12:30 - 15:30 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Football - Countdown to Qatar: Episode 26
16:00 - 16:30 (AEST)
on SBS

Cycling - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 2 Highlights
16:30 - 17:30 (AEST)
On SBS

Cycling - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 3
23:00 - 01:20 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Monday, August 22

Cycling - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 3 Highlights
17:00 - 18:00 (AEST)
On SBS

Tuesday, August 23

Cycling - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 4
23:00 - 01:50 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Wednesday, August 24

Cycling - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 4 Highlights
17:00 - 18:00 (AEST)
On SBS

Cycling - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 5
22:50 - 01:50 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
READ MORE
How to watch cycling on SBS
Thursday, August 25

Cycling - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 5 Highlights
17:00 - 18:00 (AEST)
On SBS

Cycling - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 6
23:00 - 01:50 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Friday, August 26

Football - FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup semi-final #1
08:15 - 10:30 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Football - FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup semi-final #2
11:45 - 14:00 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Cycling - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 6 Highlights
17:00 - 18:00 (AEST)
On SBS

Cycling - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 7
22:50 - 01:50 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Saturday, August 27

Gymnastics - Rhythmic World Cup Series: Tashkent Highlights
14:00 - 16:00 (AEST)
On SBS

Cycling - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 7 Highlights
16:30 - 17:30 (AEST)
On SBS

Cycling - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 8
22:30 - 01:50 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Sunday, August 28

Gymnastics - Rhythmic World Challenge Cup: Romania
TBC
Available as a replay via SBS On Demand

Motorsport - Speedweek
13:00 - 15:00 (AEST)
On SBS
READ MORE
How to watch FIG Gymnastics on SBS
Football - Countdown to Qatar: Episode 27
15:00 - 15:30 (AEST)
On SBS

Football - Countdown to Qatar: Episode 28
15:30 - 16:00 (AEST)
On SBS

The Rising: Marvellous Marvin Hagler
16:00 - 16:30 (AEST)
On SBS

Cycling - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 8 Highlights
16:30 - 17:30 (AEST)
On SBS

Cycling - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 9
23:00 - 01:50 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Monday, August 29

Football - FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Final
08:15 - 10:45 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Cycling - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 9 Highlights
17:00 - 18:00 (AEST)
On SBS

Tuesday, August 30

Cycling - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 10
23:00 - 01:50 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Wednesday, August 31

Cycling - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 10 Highlights
17:00 - 18:00 (AEST)
On SBS

Cycling - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 11
23:00 - 01:50 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Share
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
7 min read
Published 21 July 2022 at 5:01pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

Recommended for you

WNBA highlights: Indiana Fever v Los Angeles Sparks

Young Matildas take on Costa Rica in U-20 Women's World Cup opener

Young Matildas take on Costa Rica in U-20 Women's World Cup opener

Football

Holloway, Parchment ease through to men’s 110m hurdles final

Aussie Kennedy claims bronze in women's pole vault final

02:34

Best of onboards from Stage 15 at the TDF

Best of Eastern France scenics at the Tour de France

Young Matildas' FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup squad announced

Young Matildas' FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup squad announced

FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

643 extraordinary facts and feats that paved the way for Tour de France Femmes

643 extraordinary facts and feats that paved the way for Tour de France Femmes

Tour de France Femmes