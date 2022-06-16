How to watch the Young Matildas at the U20 Women's World Cup LIVE on SBS

WATCH the Young Matildas' FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup campaign LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On Demand - with our coverage to include all of Australia’s matches, as well as the semi-finals and the final.





The spotlight will be on Australia's next generation of female football stars this August as the Young Matildas take on the globe's best teams at the 2022 U-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica.





It is the first time the Young Matildas have qualified for the Women’s U-20 World Cup since 2006, and head coach Leah Blayney is confident her team will be one to watch out for.





Advertisement

The Aussies have been drawn in Group A against hosts Costa Rica as well as Brazil and Spain.



Australia has developed a strong rivalry with Brazil in women’s football, setting up a thrilling clash while the host nation Costa Rica brings an electric home support to lift them to victory.





However, it is the Spanish side that could be the biggest challenge for the Aussies.





Spain was runners-up at the last Women’s U-20 World Cup in 2018, when they went down 3-1 in the final against Japan, and has gone on to become one of the benchmarks of women’s football.



SBS will broadcast all the Young Matildas' matches from the U-20 Women’s World Cup, as well as the semi-finals and the final.





Australia's first match will be against Costa Rica on August 11, followed by a clash with Brazil on August 14 and against Spain on August 17 for the final group game.





The 10th edition of the tournament will run from August 10-28 and features the world’s best women’s Under-20 teams.





Sixteen teams have been divided into four groups, with the top two from each progressing to the knockout rounds



The group stage will run until Thursday, August 18 before the first knockout match on Sunday, August 21. The final will be held on Monday, August 29 at the San Jose Estadio Nacional.



How to watch the Young Matildas at the 2022 U-20 Women's World Cup

Thursday, August 11





Group A - Costa Rica v Australia





11:30 am - 2 pm (AEST)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Sunday, August 14





Group A - Brazil v Australia





5.30am - 8am (AEST)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Wednesday, August 17





Group A - Australia v Spain





11:30am - 2pm (AEST)



