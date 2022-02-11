How to watch FIG Gymnastics on SBS

This year's FIG calendar features several disciplines across a variety of countries, including the Individual Apparatus World Cup series event in Baku from April 2-3.





SBS On Demand will provide a full replay of all the action from the event the following day.





The event is the final of four in the series and continues the coverage of gymnastics competitions available for catch-up in 2022.





In addition, fans will be able to watch extended highlights of the FIG Gymnastics events on both SBS and SBS On Demand in 2022, with TV schedule dates and times to be confirmed.



2022 FIG Gymnastics Schedule - SBS On Demand

Trampoline World Cup Series





Azerbaijan: February 13





Italy: May 28





Portugal: June 26





Switzerland: July 2





Russia: September 24





Full replay available the following morning via SBS On Demand







Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup Series





Germany: February 26 - 27





Qatar: March 4 - 5





Egypt: March 19 - 20





Azerbaijan: April 2 - 3





Full replay available the following morning via SBS On Demand







Artistic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup Series





Bulgaria: May 28 - 29





Croatia: June 11 - 12





Slovenia: June 18 - 19





France: September 25





Hungary: October 1 - 2





Turkey: October 9





Full replay available the following morning via SBS On Demand







Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup Series





Greece: March 20





Bulgaria: April 10





Uzbekistan: April 17





Azerbaijan: April 24





Italy: June 5





Full replay available the following morning via SBS On Demand







Rhythmic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup Series





Spain: May 22





Portugal: May 29





Russia: August 21





Romania: August 28





Belarus: September 4



