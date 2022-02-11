How to watch FIG Gymnastics on SBS

This year's FIG calendar features several disciplines across a variety of countries, including the Individual Apparatus World Cup series event in Baku from April 2-3.
will provide a full replay of all the action from the event the following day.
The event is the final of four in the series and continues the coverage of gymnastics competitions available for catch-up in 2022.
Advertisement
In addition, fans will be able to watch extended highlights of the FIG Gymnastics events on both SBS and SBS On Demand in 2022, with TV schedule dates and times to be confirmed.
2022 FIG Gymnastics Schedule - SBS On Demand
Trampoline World Cup Series
Azerbaijan: February 13
Italy: May 28
Portugal: June 26
Switzerland: July 2
Russia: September 24
Full replay available the following morning via SBS On Demand
Watch via SBS On Demand
Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup Series
Germany: February 26 - 27
Qatar: March 4 - 5
Egypt: March 19 - 20
Azerbaijan: April 2 - 3
Full replay available the following morning via SBS On Demand
Watch via SBS On Demand
Artistic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup Series
Bulgaria: May 28 - 29
Croatia: June 11 - 12
Slovenia: June 18 - 19
France: September 25
Hungary: October 1 - 2
Turkey: October 9
Full replay available the following morning via SBS On Demand
Watch via SBS On Demand
Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup Series
Greece: March 20
Bulgaria: April 10
Uzbekistan: April 17
Azerbaijan: April 24
Italy: June 5
Full replay available the following morning via SBS On Demand
Watch via SBS On Demand
Rhythmic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup Series
Spain: May 22
Portugal: May 29
Russia: August 21
Romania: August 28
Belarus: September 4
Full replay available the following morning via SBS On Demand
READ MORE