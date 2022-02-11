Gymnastics

How to watch FIG Gymnastics on SBS

Keep across all the action from the Federation Internationale de Gymnastique with the 2022 World and Challenge Cup series on SBS.

FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics

Athletes from the Uzbekistan national team perform a group ball routine at the 2021 FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup Source: Getty Images

This year's FIG calendar features several disciplines across a variety of countries, including the Individual Apparatus World Cup series event in Baku from April 2-3.

SBS On Demand
will provide a full replay of all the action from the event the following day.

The event is the final of four in the series and continues the coverage of gymnastics competitions available for catch-up in 2022.

In addition, fans will be able to watch extended highlights of the FIG Gymnastics events on both SBS and SBS On Demand in 2022, with TV schedule dates and times to be confirmed.
2022 FIG Gymnastics Schedule - SBS On Demand

Trampoline World Cup Series

Azerbaijan: February 13

Italy: May 28

Portugal: June 26

Switzerland: July 2

Russia: September 24

Full replay available the following morning via SBS On Demand
Watch via SBS On Demand
Full replay: FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup Series 2022 - Rimini

Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup Series

Germany: February 26 - 27

Qatar: March 4 - 5

Egypt: March 19 - 20

Azerbaijan: April 2 - 3

Full replay available the following morning via SBS On Demand
Watch via SBS On Demand
Full replay: FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup Series - Baku Day 1
Full replay: FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup Series - Baku Day 2

Artistic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup Series

Bulgaria: May 28 - 29

Croatia: June 11 - 12

Slovenia: June 18 - 19

France: September 25

Hungary: October 1 - 2

Turkey: October 9

Full replay available the following morning via SBS On Demand
Watch via SBS On Demand
Full replay: FIG Gymnastics Artistic World Challenge Cup Series - Koper, Day 1
Full replay: FIG Gymnastics Artistic World Challenge Cup Series - Koper, Day 2

Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup Series

Greece: March 20

Bulgaria: April 10

Uzbekistan: April 17

Azerbaijan: April 24

Italy: June 5

Full replay available the following morning via SBS On Demand
Watch via SBS On Demand
Full replay: FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup Series - Pesaro

Rhythmic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup Series

Spain: May 22

Portugal: May 29

Russia: August 21

Romania: August 28

Belarus: September 4

Full replay available the following morning via SBS On Demand

Published 11 February 2022 at 4:38pm, updated 25 June 2022 at 10:25am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS