Tour de France headlines blockbuster month of Sport on SBS this July

Whether it is cycling, basketball, motorsport, athletics or even gymnastics that you’re into, SBS Sport has something for you during the month of July with a huge offering of sport over the next 31 days.

July Sport on SBS

From Left - Italian Sprint star Lamont Marcell Jacobs, Reigning Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar and Aussie Basketballer Liz Cambage.

The July sport schedule starts with a bang as the Tour De France Grand Depart on Friday, July 1 beginning 21 stages of the world’s most famous bike race.

SBS will be your exclusive home of the Tour de France, bringing every stage LIVE, FREE and in HD as well as replays, highlights and analysis across SBS on Demand and the SBS Sport website.
It is not just the men who will battle it out for the maillot jaune in 2022, with the world’s best female riders to go head to head in the eight-stage Tour De France Femmes From July 24 to 31.

And just like the men’s race, SBS has every moment of the Tour de France Femmes exclusively LIVE and FREE, with a mountain of highlights, replays and analysis from each stage on SBS On Demand and the SBS Sport website.

All ten stages will stream LIVE and FREE on SBS On Demand from July 1 to July 10.
SBS will also show the National Road Series event, the Tour of the Tropics, in July.

Don’t worry if cycling isn’t your thing, SBS Sport has you covered too.

The WNBA is reaching the business end of the season and the action isn’t slowing down with five matches LIVE and FREE on SBS Viceland this July.

Australian superstar Liz Cambage will be out to silence her doubters when her LA Sparks go up against Dallas Wings on Saturday, July 2, and against Indiana on July 20.

Reigning WNBA Champions Chicago Sky will be on your screens on July 23 as they take on Dallas Wings

If you like your sports a little more high octane then you will want to tune into SBS Sport’s selection of Motorsport this July.

The W-Series heads to the famous Silverstone track from July 1-2 and France’s Circuit Paul Ricard from July 23-24 with replays of qualifying and racing available on SBS On Demand after each day’s action.

Coverage of the World Superbikes will also continue on SBS with highlights of each round on SBS and SBS on Demand throughout July, while there will also be new episodes of Speedweek, the AUSMOTO show and the sixth round of the ProMX series.

July is also a big month for fans of track and field with SBS Sport to broadcast the 2022 World Athletics Championships LIVE and FREE on SBS on Demand from July 16 – 25.

You will be able to catch every moment of the event LIVE and FREE from Portland, Oregon with all 10 days of competition streaming on SBS On Demand, while a one-hour highlights show will also be available each night.

SBS’ Gymnastics coverage continues throughout July with World Cup Series Trampoline from Switzerland on July 2 with a full replay available on SBS On Demand.
Finally, all your favourite magazine shows such as The Rising, Sportswoman, Countdown to Qatar and the FIFA World Cup Magazine show will also be on your screens with new episodes throughout July.

As you can see, July is bursting at the seams with sports content on SBS and you won’t want to miss a minute of it!

Sport on SBS in July

Friday, July 1

Cycling: Tour de France Stage 1
23:50pm - 03.40am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
23:50pm - 03.30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Motorsport: W-Series Silverstone
Replay available on SBS On Demand

Saturday, July 2

Basketball: WNBA - Los Angeles Sparks v Dallas Wings
10:00 - 12:00 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS Viceland and SBS On Demand

Cycling: Tour de France Stage 2
20:05pm - 01.40am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
20:30pm - 01.30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Motorsport: W-Series Silverstone
Replay available on SBS On Demand

Gymnastics: Trampoline World Cup Series - Switzerland
Replay available on SBS On Demand


Sunday, July 3

Cycling: Tour de France - Stage 3
20:55pm - 01.55am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
21:30pm - 01.30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Tuesday, July 5

Cycling: Tour de France - Stage 4
Stage 4
21:15pm - 01.55am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
21:30pm - 01.30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Wednesday, July 6

Cycling: Tour de France - Stage 5
21:20pm - 01.55am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
21:30pm - 01.30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Thursday, July 7

Basketball: WNBA - Washington Mystics v Atlanta Dream
10:00 - 12:00 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS Viceland and SBS on Demand

Cycling: Tour de France - Stage 6
19:50pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
21:30pm - 01.30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Friday, July 8

Cycling: Tour de France - Stage 7
Stage 7
20:55pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
21:30pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Saturday, July 9

Cycling: Tour de France - Stage 8
20:55pm - 02.10am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
21:30pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Sunday, July 10

Cycling: Tour de France - Stage 9
20:20pm - 02.15am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
21:30pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Tuesday, July 12

Cycling: Tour de France - stage 10
21:20pm - 02.15am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
21:30pm - 01.30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Wednesday, July 13

Cycling: Tour de France - Stage 11
20:05pm - 01.30am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
21:30pm - 01.30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Thursday, July 14

Cycling: Tour de France - Stage 12
20:55pm - 02.40am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
21:30pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Friday, July 15

Cycling: Tour de France - Stage 13
20:55pm - 02.10am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
21:30pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Saturday, July 16

Basketball: WNBA - Minnesota Lynx v Indiana Fever
09:00 - 11:00 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS Viceland and SBS on Demand

Athletics: 2022 World Athletics Championships - Day 1
09:10 - 13:40 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS on Demand

Cycling: Tour de France - Stage 14
20:05pm - 01.50am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
21:30pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Sunday, July 17

Athletics: 2022 World Athletics Championships - Day 2
09:40 - 13:30 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS on Demand

Cycling: Tour de France - Stage 15
20:55pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
21:30pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Deman
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Monday, July 18

Athletics: 2022 World Athletics Championships - Day 3
09:10 - 13:40 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS on Demand

Tuesday, July 19
Athletics: 2022 World Athletics Championships - Day 4
09:15 - 13:35 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS on Demand

Cycling: Tour de France - Stage 16
20:20pm - 01.45am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
21:30pm - 01.30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Wednesday, July 20

Athletics: 2022 World Athletics Championships - Day 5
09:20 - 13:35 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS on Demand

Basketball: WNBA - Indiana Fever v Los Angeles Sparks
12:30 - 14:30 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS Viceland and SBS on Demand

Cycling: Tour de France - Stage 17
21:05pm - 01.35am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
21:30pm - 01.30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Thursday, July 21

Athletics: 2022 World Athletics Championships - Day 6
07:35 - 13:25 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS on Demand

Cycling: Tour de France - Stage 18
21:20pm - 02.10am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
21:30pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Friday, July 22

Athletics: 2022 World Athletics Championships - Day 7
09:15 - 13:40 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS on Demand

Cycling: Tour de France - Stage 19
20:55pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
21:30pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Saturday, July 23

Basketball: WNBA - Dallas Wings v Chicago Sky
09:00 - 11:00 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS Viceland and SBS on Demand


Athletics: 2022 World Athletics Championships - Day 8
09:25 - 13:35 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS on Demand

Cycling: Tour de France - Stage 20
20:55pm - 02.20am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
21:30pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Sunday, July 24

Athletics: 2022 World Athletics Championships - Day 9
08:40 - 14:00 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS on Demand

Motorsport: ProMX Championship Round 6 - Coffs Harbour
12:30 - 15:30 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS on Demand

Cycling: Tour de France Femmes - Stage 1
21:30 - 23:30 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS on Demand

Motorsport: W-Series Round 4 - Les Castellet
Replay available on SBS on Demand

Monday, July 25

Cycling: Tour de France - Stage 21
00:20am - 04.15am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker
00:25am - 04.00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Athletics: 2022 World Athletics Championships - Day 10
9:20 - 14:25 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS on Demand

Cycling: Tour de France Femmes - Stage 2
22:30 - 00:30 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS on Demand

Motorsport: W-Series Round 4 - Les Castellet
Replay available on SBS on Demand


Tuesday, July 26
Cycling: Tour de France Femmes - Stage 3
22:30 - 00:30 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS on Demand


Wednesday, July 27


Cycling: Tour de France Femmes - Stage 4
22:30 - 00:30 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS on Demand


Thursday, July 28
Cycling: Tour de France Femmes - Stage 5
22:15 - 00:45 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS on Demand



Friday, July 29
Cycling: Tour de France Femmes - Stage 6
22:15 - 00:45 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS on Demand




Saturday, July 30
Cycling: Tour de France Femmes - Stage 7
23:20 - 01:50 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS on Demand


Sunday, July 31
Cycling: Tour de France Femmes - Stage 8
23:25 - 01:55 (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS on Demand
