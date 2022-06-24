Tour de France headlines blockbuster month of Sport on SBS this July

The July sport schedule starts with a bang as the Tour De France Grand Depart on Friday, July 1 beginning 21 stages of the world’s most famous bike race.





SBS will be your exclusive home of the Tour de France, bringing every stage LIVE, FREE and in HD as well as replays, highlights and analysis across SBS on Demand and the SBS Sport website.



It is not just the men who will battle it out for the maillot jaune in 2022, with the world’s best female riders to go head to head in the eight-stage Tour De France Femmes From July 24 to 31.





And just like the men’s race, SBS has every moment of the Tour de France Femmes exclusively LIVE and FREE, with a mountain of highlights, replays and analysis from each stage on SBS On Demand and the SBS Sport website.





All ten stages will stream LIVE and FREE on SBS On Demand from July 1 to July 10.



SBS will also show the National Road Series event, the Tour of the Tropics, in July.





Don’t worry if cycling isn’t your thing, SBS Sport has you covered too.





The WNBA is reaching the business end of the season and the action isn’t slowing down with five matches LIVE and FREE on SBS Viceland this July.





Australian superstar Liz Cambage will be out to silence her doubters when her LA Sparks go up against Dallas Wings on Saturday, July 2, and against Indiana on July 20.





Reigning WNBA Champions Chicago Sky will be on your screens on July 23 as they take on Dallas Wings





If you like your sports a little more high octane then you will want to tune into SBS Sport’s selection of Motorsport this July.









The W-Series heads to the famous Silverstone track from July 1-2 and France’s Circuit Paul Ricard from July 23-24 with replays of qualifying and racing available on SBS On Demand after each day’s action.





Coverage of the World Superbikes will also continue on SBS with highlights of each round on SBS and SBS on Demand throughout July, while there will also be new episodes of Speedweek, the AUSMOTO show and the sixth round of the ProMX series.





July is also a big month for fans of track and field with SBS Sport to broadcast the 2022 World Athletics Championships LIVE and FREE on SBS on Demand from July 16 – 25.





You will be able to catch every moment of the event LIVE and FREE from Portland, Oregon with all 10 days of competition streaming on SBS On Demand, while a one-hour highlights show will also be available each night.





SBS’ Gymnastics coverage continues throughout July with World Cup Series Trampoline from Switzerland on July 2 with a full replay available on SBS On Demand.



Finally, all your favourite magazine shows such as The Rising, Sportswoman, Countdown to Qatar and the FIFA World Cup Magazine show will also be on your screens with new episodes throughout July.





As you can see, July is bursting at the seams with sports content on SBS and you won’t want to miss a minute of it!



Sport on SBS in July

Friday, July 1





Cycling: Tour de France Stage 1



23:50pm - 03.40am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker



23:50pm - 03.30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand



Motorsport: W-Series Silverstone



Saturday, July 2





Basketball: WNBA - Los Angeles Sparks v Dallas Wings



10:00 - 12:00 (AEST)



Cycling: Tour de France Stage 2



20:05pm - 01.40am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker



20:30pm - 01.30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand



Motorsport: W-Series Silverstone



Gymnastics: Trampoline World Cup Series - Switzerland



Sunday, July 3





Cycling: Tour de France - Stage 3



20:55pm - 01.55am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker



21:30pm - 01.30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand



Tuesday, July 5





Cycling: Tour de France - Stage 4



21:15pm - 01.55am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker



21:30pm - 01.30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand



Wednesday, July 6





Cycling: Tour de France - Stage 5



21:20pm - 01.55am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker



21:30pm - 01.30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand



Thursday, July 7





Basketball: WNBA - Washington Mystics v Atlanta Dream



10:00 - 12:00 (AEST)



LIVE on SBS Viceland and SBS on Demand





Cycling: Tour de France - Stage 6



19:50pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker



21:30pm - 01.30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand



Friday, July 8





Cycling: Tour de France - Stage 7



20:55pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker



21:30pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand



Saturday, July 9





Cycling: Tour de France - Stage 8



20:55pm - 02.10am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker



21:30pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand



Sunday, July 10





Cycling: Tour de France - Stage 9



20:20pm - 02.15am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker



21:30pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand



Tuesday, July 12





Cycling: Tour de France - stage 10



21:20pm - 02.15am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker



21:30pm - 01.30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand



Wednesday, July 13





Cycling: Tour de France - Stage 11



20:05pm - 01.30am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker



21:30pm - 01.30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand



Thursday, July 14





Cycling: Tour de France - Stage 12



20:55pm - 02.40am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker



21:30pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand



Friday, July 15





Cycling: Tour de France - Stage 13



20:55pm - 02.10am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker



21:30pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand



Saturday, July 16





Basketball: WNBA - Minnesota Lynx v Indiana Fever



09:00 - 11:00 (AEST)



LIVE on SBS Viceland and SBS on Demand





Athletics: 2022 World Athletics Championships - Day 1



09:10 - 13:40 (AEST)



LIVE on SBS on Demand





Cycling: Tour de France - Stage 14



20:05pm - 01.50am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker



21:30pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand



Sunday, July 17





Athletics: 2022 World Athletics Championships - Day 2



09:40 - 13:30 (AEST)



LIVE on SBS on Demand





Cycling: Tour de France - Stage 15



20:55pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker



21:30pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Deman



Monday, July 18





Athletics: 2022 World Athletics Championships - Day 3



09:10 - 13:40 (AEST)



LIVE on SBS on Demand





Tuesday, July 19



Athletics: 2022 World Athletics Championships - Day 4



09:15 - 13:35 (AEST)



LIVE on SBS on Demand





Cycling: Tour de France - Stage 16



20:20pm - 01.45am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker



21:30pm - 01.30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand



Wednesday, July 20





Athletics: 2022 World Athletics Championships - Day 5



09:20 - 13:35 (AEST)



LIVE on SBS on Demand





Basketball: WNBA - Indiana Fever v Los Angeles Sparks



12:30 - 14:30 (AEST)



LIVE on SBS Viceland and SBS on Demand





Cycling: Tour de France - Stage 17



21:05pm - 01.35am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker



21:30pm - 01.30am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand



Thursday, July 21





Athletics: 2022 World Athletics Championships - Day 6



07:35 - 13:25 (AEST)



LIVE on SBS on Demand





Cycling: Tour de France - Stage 18



21:20pm - 02.10am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker



21:30pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand





Friday, July 22





Athletics: 2022 World Athletics Championships - Day 7



09:15 - 13:40 (AEST)



LIVE on SBS on Demand





Cycling: Tour de France - Stage 19



20:55pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker



21:30pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand



Saturday, July 23





Basketball: WNBA - Dallas Wings v Chicago Sky



09:00 - 11:00 (AEST)



LIVE on SBS Viceland and SBS on Demand







Athletics: 2022 World Athletics Championships - Day 8



09:25 - 13:35 (AEST)



LIVE on SBS on Demand





Cycling: Tour de France - Stage 20



20:55pm - 02.20am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker



21:30pm - 02.00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand



Sunday, July 24





Athletics: 2022 World Athletics Championships - Day 9



08:40 - 14:00 (AEST)



LIVE on SBS on Demand





Motorsport: ProMX Championship Round 6 - Coffs Harbour



12:30 - 15:30 (AEST)



LIVE on SBS and SBS on Demand





Cycling: Tour de France Femmes - Stage 1



21:30 - 23:30 (AEST)



LIVE on SBS and SBS on Demand





Motorsport: W-Series Round 4 - Les Castellet



Replay available on SBS on Demand





Monday, July 25





Cycling: Tour de France - Stage 21



00:20am - 04.15am (AEST) LIVE on ŠKODA Tour Tracker



00:25am - 04.00am (AEST) LIVE on SBS + SBS On Demand



Athletics: 2022 World Athletics Championships - Day 10



9:20 - 14:25 (AEST)



LIVE on SBS on Demand





Cycling: Tour de France Femmes - Stage 2



22:30 - 00:30 (AEST)



Motorsport: W-Series Round 4 - Les Castellet



Replay available on SBS on Demand







Tuesday, July 26



Cycling: Tour de France Femmes - Stage 3



22:30 - 00:30 (AEST)



Wednesday, July 27







Cycling: Tour de France Femmes - Stage 4



22:30 - 00:30 (AEST)



Thursday, July 28



Cycling: Tour de France Femmes - Stage 5



22:15 - 00:45 (AEST)



Friday, July 29



Cycling: Tour de France Femmes - Stage 6



22:15 - 00:45 (AEST)



Saturday, July 30



Cycling: Tour de France Femmes - Stage 7



23:20 - 01:50 (AEST)



Sunday, July 31



Cycling: Tour de France Femmes - Stage 8



23:25 - 01:55 (AEST)

