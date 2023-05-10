Giro d'Italia

Evenepoel happy to be back in rainbow at Giro d'Italia

Remco Evenepoel said he was happy to once again don the rainbow jersey as World Champion at the Giro d’Italia after relinquishing the pink leader's jersey on Tuesday at the end of the fourth stage.

Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Soudal - Quick Step says he is happy to be back in the rainbow jersey after relinquishing the overall lead after stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia Credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

"I'm not sad to no longer wear the pink jersey. On Wednesday, I will wear the rainbow jersey and that suits me more than well," said the reigning Belgian world champion, who is now in second place overall, 28 seconds behind Norwegian Andreas Leknessund.
"I'm only twenty to thirty seconds behind in the standings, so everything is fine. Today's stage was difficult, very nervous and at high speed, especially in the first part. But the team did a solid job and I was comfortable throughout the stage," added the 23-year-old Flemish rider.

In recent days, Evenepoel, in pink since the first day's prologue, had repeatedly stated that he planned to relinquish the leader's jersey by the fourth stage, which was conducive to breakaways, to avoid having to control the race with his Soudal-Quick Step team.
Paret-Peintre wins Stage 4 as Leknessund takes overall Giro lead

But any time out of the Maglia Rosa won’t be permenant with the Belgian eyeing to claim the pink jersey, and a maiden Giro d’Italia title, ahead of the final stage in Rome on May 28.

Another holder of a distinctive jersey, Frenchman Thibaut Pinot, managed to keep his blue jersey as best climber after leading the first major difficulty of the day between Venosa and Lago Laceno.

"The race circumstances allowed me to grab points on the first climb. As long as it doesn't cost me too much effort, I'll continue," Pinot said.
How to watch the 2023 Giro d’Italia LIVE on SBS

The Groupama-FDJ climber said he was not making the blue jersey his main objective and was rather aiming for a stage win and a Top 5 in the overall standings.

Pinot climbed to 20th place on Tuesday, 2:33 behind the leader, after a "very beautiful stage" won by his compatriot Aurélien Paret-Peintre.

"It was rolling very fast, so you had to be in good shape today. It took almost two hours for the breakaway to form. The last ascent was ridden at a good pace and in the group of favorites, we found those who will play for the overall, a good fifteen riders," including himself, he said.

Published 10 May 2023 3:25pm
