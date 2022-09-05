Evenepoel leads red rivals as GC battle enters final week at La Vuelta

Evenepoel has worn the red jersey since conquering the Pico Jano on Stage 6 and even led defending champion Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) by 2’41” after the time trial on Stage 10.





A “bad day” on the Sierra de la Pandera saw Roglic close in on the Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl star, though the Slovenian’s pursuit failed to exceed 1’34” after a determined display from Evenepoel on the Stage 15 summit of Sierra Nevada.





Roglic was one of several GC contenders to attack the Belgian on the 150-kilometre queen stage, with Enric Mas edging closer in third, 2’01” back, after his second-placed finish behind Thymen Arensman (Team DSM).



Arensman arrowed away from the breakaway during the 22-kilometre ascent in the Andalusian province of Granada, and moved up three places with his stage win – one that leaves him five seconds adrift of seventh-placed Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) at 7’00”.





Almeida lost time on the torturous climb, as did Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos) who dropped to fifth at 5’16” – eight seconds ahead of sixth-placed Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) – after being overtaken by UAE Team Emirates’ Juan Ayuso (4’49”) in fourth.





Tipped as one of the more telling stages of the Spanish Grant Tour, Stage 15 certainly shook up the field and Australians Ben O’Connor (AG2R Citroen) and Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) were also among those who benefitted from its difficult conditions.





O’Connor moved up to ninth as a result of his performance, just behind Arensman but ahead of Hindley who rounded out the top 10 at 11’36”, in place of both Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos) respectively.



