Evenepoel to handpick squad members in pursuit of Giro d'Italia title

Evenepoel has been given the rather unorthodox role as he looks to land his second Grand Tour victory after winning La Vuelta a Espana earlier in 2022.





Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma), Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) and Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) are just a few of the names likely to rival his general classification hopes, though it appears they won’t have the option of handpicking squad members.





The 22-year-old revealed his responsibilities in a recent interview, telling Belgian VTM channel: “I have my say on three quarters of the team.



“Two of the eight places in the team are determined by the team management and Patrick Lefevere. That’s based on the individual programs throughout the season and also seeing who fits in best and who is willing and able to go.”





Julian Alaphilippe helped Evenepoel secure his Vuelta victory this past season but will not return for the Giro, instead opting to contest the Flemish Classics and Tour de France.





Climbers Ilan van Wilder and Fausto Masnada are expected to aid Evenepoel, however, as is new signing Jan Hirt who came over from Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux.





James Knox, Mauri Vansevenant, Mattia Cattaneo and Andrea Bagioli are four other riders the Belgian star could call upon in Italy, where three time trials could provide a significant boost to his hopes of reaching the podium.



“I want to win at least one stage, preferably one of the three time trials,” Evenepoel said.





“I’d also like to win a mountain stage, so that’s two stage wins. And then I’m aiming for the top three in the general classification, a place on the podium.”





“The Giro is a completely different race,” he added. “The mountains on the route have their own characteristics.



