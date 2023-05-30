Everything you need to know about 2023 Criterium du Dauphine

Watch all the best cycling events in the world on SBS On Demand , with the Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes and much more.





Contested in the southeast of France, the Dauphine will provide the perfect test for the Grand Tour to come and features plenty of household names in the peloton.



Who and when?

Beginning June 4, defending Tour champion Jonas Vingegaard will battle the likes of Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates), Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) and David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) across eight stages, with the finale taking place on June 11.





Vingegaard’s Jumbo-Visma teammate, Primoz Roglic, will not line up in France after winning the Giro d’Italia , but the Dane will still have the support of a strong squad that includes Christophe Laporte, Dylan van Baarle, Tiesj Benoot and Steven Kruijswijk.





Meanwhile, Movistar are expected to lead with Enric Mas and rising star Matteo Jorgenson – a pair that will pose a significant threat to a race packed with mountainous showdowns.





Sprinters Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-AlUla), Ethan Hayter (INEOS Grenadiers) and Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) will likely have their moment in Stage 3, and the time trial the next day means there’s something for every rider – including Australian Jack Haig who will be lining up for Bahrain Victorious in support of Mikel Landa and Wout Poels.



How many stages?

There are eight stages in total, with the action beginning at Chambon-sur-Lac and finishing above Grenoble.





Stage 1





The opening stage takes place around Chambon-sur-Lac and will see the peloton navigate five category 4 climbs in the foothills of the Super-Besse ski station. After one large lap, three loops of a circuit that includes the Cote du Rocher de l’Aigle will follow before a descent to the finish and uphill look to the line.





Stage 2





The second stage spans 167.3 kilometres, beginning in Brassac-les-Mines and ending with a circuit in La Chaise-Dieu. Four categorised climbs, including two category 3 ascents, will serve to test the peloton and the puncheurs, as will the two climbs coming inside the two finishing laps.





Stage 3





The third stage offers the sprinters a chance to contest its victor after travelling 191.3 kilometres from Monistrol-sur-Loire to Le Coteau. Though the longest stage of the race, only the category 2 Cote de Bellevue-la-Montagne should challenge the riders before they reach the relatively flatter ground outside Lyon.





Stage 4





The fourth stage will allow contenders to significantly impact the general classification standings when they tackle a 31.1-kilometre individual time trial to Belmont-de-la-Loire.





Stage 5





The fifth stage brings with it much steeper climbs throughout its 191.1-kilometre course, with two category 3 ascents – the Cote de Chateau-Chalon and Cote d’Ivory – setting up the Cote de Thesy inside the final 15 kilometres.





Stage 6





The sixth stage from Nantua will see the peloton travel 168.2 kilometres to a summit finish in the Alps. One category 2 and two category 3 climbs are included in the last 20 kilometres, with the Cote de Crest-Voland representing the last hurdle en route to the line.





Stage 7





The seventh stage doubles as the queen stage and contains the highest finish in the event’s history, on the Col de la Croix de Fer. Though the stage itself only stretches 147.7 kilometres, there are several category climbs involved and little respite by the time the peloton begin the 13.1-kilometre trek to the finale.





Stage 8





The eighth stage saves the Dauphine’s best for last with six categorised climbs scattered along the 152.8-kilometre course from Le Pont-de-Claix to La Bastille. Two category 2 climbs are present in the opening 50 kilometres of the day before a further four follow in the final 50, headlined by the 1.8-kilometre ascent to Fort de la Bastille at an average of 14.2 per cent.



How to watch

SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand will air all eight stages live and free, with replays and highlights also available the following morning.





Sunday, June 4





Stage 1





11:20pm - 1:15am (AEST)





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Stage 1 - Live Stream - Criterium du Dauphine 2023





Monday, June 5





Stage 2





10:55pm - 12:55am (AEST)





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Stage 2 - Live Stream - Criterium du Dauphine 2023





Tuesday, June 6





Stage 3





10:55pm - 12:55am (AEST)





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Stage 3 - Live Stream - Criterium du Dauphine 2023





Wednesday, June 7





Stage 4





10:55pm - 12:55am (AEST)





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Stage 4 - Live Stream - Criterium du Dauphine 2023





Thursday, June 8





Stage 5





11:00pm - 12:55am (AEST)





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



WATCH via SBS On Demand Stage 5 - Live Stream - Criterium du Dauphine 2023





Friday, June 9





Stage 6





10:55pm - 12:55am (AEST)





LIVE via SBS On Demand | SBS VICELAND coverage from 11:15pm



WATCH via SBS On Demand Stage 6 - Live Stream - Criterium du Dauphine 2023





Saturday, June 10





Stage 7





9:10pm - 11:10pm (AEST)





LIVE via SBS On Demand | SBS VICELAND coverage from 9:15pm



WATCH via SBS On Demand Stage 7 - Live Stream - Criterium du Dauphine 2023





Sunday, June 11





Stage 8





9:10pm - 11:10pm (AEST)





LIVE via SBS On Demand | SBS VICELAND coverage from 9:15pm

