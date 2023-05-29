Giro d'Italia

Roglic lost for words as Giro win creates 'memories for a lifetime'

Primoz Roglic was almost lost for words after winning the 2023 Giro d’Italia title, admitting the three-week journey had created "memories for a lifetime".

Primoz Roglic celebrates after winning the Giro d'Italia

Primoz Roglic celebrates after winning the Giro d'Italia Source: Getty

Roglic rode into Rome unchallenged at the top of the general classification, having snatched victory from Geraint Thomas (INEOS Grenadiers) after an incredible performance in the mountainous time trial on Stage 20.

The Jumbo-Visma star turned his 26-second deficit into a 14-second advantage as a result of his efforts on Monte Lussari, in what was a reverse of his fortunes at the 2020 Tour de France when Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) stunned his compatriot on the penultimate day.
Roglič dominates mountain time trial to seize Giro d'Italia lead

Despite the striking similarities between both Grand Tours, Roglic was happy to have vanquished the previous pain of defeat and replace it with the joy of victory in the maglia rosa alongside his son, Lev, on top of the podium.

“There’s just so many emotions going on, especially after yesterday,” Roglic said after Astana Qazaqstan’s Mark Cavendish won the Stage 21 sprint.

“I can’t really describe in words, they’re memories for a lifetime.”
Roglič seals Giro d'Italia victory as Cavendish takes final stage

“Every situation is new, there are always new challenges in life,” he added.

“Obviously, there’s a more happy end this time. We all learnt a bit from 2020, and this time it worked out well, and I’m enjoying it.

“When you get older, you get wiser. I’ve lived with a lot of emotions, both negative and positive.

“I don’t care about my level going up or down, my results going up or down. It’s not about the level for me, it’s more about finding who you are.

“I still like to be part of this world and to race and compete, so I came back.”
Five lessons from Giro's best that apply to all of us

With the Giro trophy now in his collection alongside three Vuelta a Espana titles, the Tour remains the missing piece of the Grand Tour trilogy for Roglic.

But when pressed on his future plans, the 33-year-old again refused to confirm whether he’d return to France for cycling's most prestigious prize.

“Obviously, I know what is missing from my palmares,” he said.

“I’ve won some good races. But I’m not stressed about it. First, I really want to enjoy this and see what life and challenges bring us.”
Published 30 May 2023
