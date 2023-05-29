Five lessons from Giro's best that apply to all of us

Watch all the best cycling events in the world on SBS On Demand , with the Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes and much more.



1. Feeling amazing is never guaranteed. Work with what you can on the day

Throughout the Giro, riders kept commenting on who did or didn't have "good legs." From a cognitive science perspective, what's interesting about this is how our bodies shape decision-making.





Good leg days allow extra opportunities for doing what racers like best - winning. Bad legs can force backup tactics as a rider tries to limit their losses.





"I had good legs today and just gave it a good go," Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) said after breaking away from the breakaway and winning Stage 8.



"I had good legs today," eventual overall winner Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) said on the same stage.





"Luckily, I was able to use those good legs to gain some time on some of my rivals."





Good legs for Roglič equated to 14 seconds over World Champion, and dangerous rival, Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep).





While Evenepoel lost time on that stage, he was unaware that he was fighting the very early stages of COVID-19.





“It just wasn’t my best day. I tried to follow Roglič and made a mistake by pushing too hard instead of riding at my own pace," Evenepoel said, speaking like the professional athlete he is - one who's always learning and quickly recalibrates with a bigger goal ahead.





"The legs didn’t quite feel like on the other days, but there is no need to panic, I just have to remain calm and focused. The Giro is still long. Today was just another valuable lesson that I learned."



These athletes' finely-tuned understanding of their bodies is a reminder that - despite all the best training, preparation and motivation - goals, tactics and decisions must remain flexible in light of how our bodies respond on any given day.





Work with what you can, don't waste energy stressing about something that 'just is', and if your body is saying something is really wrong, listen, and look after it. There are more big mountains and exciting experiences to come.



2. Legs will get you so far. But peak performance is all about the one-percenters

Given that our bodies can only do so much, and leg speed is never guaranteed, the Giro highlighted just how many additional sources of speed and strength are drawn on when the pressure to perform is high.





We saw this in Stage 20's GC-deciding mountain time trial. Before the stage, 26 seconds separated INEOS Grenadiers' Geraint Thomas (then first) from his main rival, Roglič.





In addition to a bike swap, a helmet swap, and, presumably, several other "one percenters" that are part of the pro athlete life, Thomas spoke of the importance of the mental game in getting his legs to the top of the mountain in good shape.



Roglič spoke about the difference crowd support can make:





"We have been working towards the last part of this race, and tomorrow will be decisive," he said ahead of the stage.





"I will do my best, give everything and try to get energy from the fans' support. It promises to be a challenging but exciting day.”



With the border to his home country, Slovenia, just nearby, that fan energy helped propel Roglič to a 40-second advantage (14" in the GC) over Thomas by the end of the stage. This was extra impressive given a mechanical that stole precious seconds as well.



While we don't always have our own personal cheer squad to support us on the road to success, the lesson here is to stay open to alternative sources of whatever it is you need most at the time. Especially if you don't know for sure exactly how your good legs are until you're already committed to the mountain ahead.



3. Patience is a virtue

Cycling fans were understandably annoyed at the lack of fireworks in the general classification battle early on in the Giro. But from Roglič's perspective, keeping calm and carrying on got him the result he needed.





This is all the more poignant given he saw his maiden Tour de France victory evaporate on the penultimate stage in 2020. By staying patient, keeping the bigger picture in sight, and not bowing to pressure, he was able to turn that story around and get the ending he hoped for. Chapeau.



4. Experience counts for a lot

In a fairytale ending to the Giro, Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan), who had just announced his retirement at the end of the year, won the final stage in a tactically terrific sprint.





While 38-year-old Cav may not have the legs of 20-something Cav, the 34-time Tour de France stage winner and 2011 World Road Champion knows how to navigate the chaos and pressure of a sprint.



What's also impressive is that he was still in such strong form for the final day of the Giro given he finished Stage 5 sliding sideways over the line in a crash. Look closer at that crash and you'll notice he held onto the handlebars for an exceptionally long time protecting his collarbones and limiting the number of other riders subjected to further carnage.



Experience counts for a lot. It can speed up decision-making, help us see opportunities where our past selves may not have, and, if you're lucky, it might just mean Geraint Thomas is nearby offering a lead-out when the rest of your team is AWOL.



5. Every second counts

While having experience is one thing, gaining it is another entirely. Hats off to neo-pro Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech) who road out of his skin at this year's Giro, his first Grand Tour.





Gee finished second in four stages of the 2023 Giro, fourth in two stages, second in the points competition, second in the King of the Mountains, and 22nd overall.





In a refreshing change from a winning-or-nothing attitude that is all too common in terms of what we celebrate most in elite sport, Gee's Giro performance shows the opportunities that come from giving something a go, even if it doesn't work out as perfectly as hoped.





“This race has changed my life,” Gee said.





“I didn’t feel in great form, I was exhausted every day, but the legs kept showing up,” he added.





Given the all-clear to chase stage victories after his team's GC rider, Domenico Pozzovivo, was forced to abandon, Gee finished his first Grand Tour with newfound respect from riders, officials and fans alike.



“I feel like a different rider compared to when I started the Giro, so there’s going to be a lot of reflecting on it and seeing what happens in future races," Gee said.





“It’ll be hard to repeat a Giro like this, but I left myself room by not winning a stage. Now I’m looking forward to seeing how I come out of the race and the changes it will have on me, on what rider I’ll be in the future and what races I target.”





Gee's performance embodies a whole book worth of motivational sayings, and reminds us of how such sayings can help us achieve goals of our own even without Roglic's crowd, Cav's experience, or perfect form.





Seize the day. Small steps add up. You've got to be in it to win it. Practice makes perfect. Shut up legs. Every second counts.



