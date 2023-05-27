GC riders psyched to 'give everything' in tonight's decisive mountain ITT

Watch all the best cycling events in the world on SBS On Demand , with the Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes and much more.



Roglič draws extra energy from fans

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) was the fastest of the favourites in last night's (AEST) queen stage of the Giro d'Italia.





Roglič seemed unable to hold maglia rosa wearer Geraint Thomas (INEOS Grenadiers) on the steep final climb, the Tre Cime di Lavaredo. Then in a fierce final sprint, Roglič, who sits second overall, fired up the after-burners and gained three seconds on Thomas in the final fifty metres.



Roglič will start tonight's crucial climbing time trial 26 seconds behind the overall leader.





"It has been two beautiful days in the Dolomites. But the most important day is tomorrow,” Roglič said after last night's high mountain stage, which featured more than 5000 vertical metres of hurt.





"In the end, I had the legs to try something. I enjoyed the massive support at the side. It's great to pass so many enthusiastic supporters. I expect it to be a madhouse again tomorrow."





By "tomorrow", Roglič means "tonight" for the Australian Couch Peloton. Saving the best for last, the penultimate stage of the Giro is an 18.6-kilometre individual time trial ending with a leg-burning, face-contorting 7.5-kilometre climb: a must-watch stage for fans near and far.



2023 Giro d'Italia Stage 20 profile. "Maybe that support, combined with good legs, can lead to something good," Roglič said, motivated by passionate roadside supporters in the Dolomites.





"We have been working towards the last part of this race, and tomorrow will be decisive. I will do my best, give everything and try to get energy from the fans' support. It promises to be a challenging but exciting day.”





Roglič's performance in stage 19 sees him start the uphill time trial with a 26-second deficit to Thomas. João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) is in third overall, 59 seconds behind the leader.





Incidentally, Roglič led Tadej Pogačar by 57 seconds before the final climbing time trial in the 2020 Tour de France, which finished on La Planche des Belles Filles. As Pogačar set a new record on the climb, Roglič lost the yellow leader's jersey in the Tour's penultimate stage. He will surely be capitalising on everything he's learned since in the hope that he's the one climbing into the leader's jersey tonight.



Thomas all about tactics

Current GC leader Thomas appeared unphased by Roglič's show of speed at the end of stage 19, nor his inability to drop his rival with an attack of his own.





"When I went with 400 metres to go, I realised after just 100 metres it was a long way at altitude," Thomas said.



"I lost three seconds to Primož but I was happy to gain time on João. Now it's all to play for tomorrow, it's going to be super close."





Without being able to monitor each other while riding shoulder-to-shoulder, a different set of tactics necessarily come into play.





"We did a sprint of a minute and that's Primož's forte. Tomorrow is a long effort, so it's different," Thomas said.





"It's an unknown effort, we hardly ever do a mountain time trial but it's the same for everyone. I'll try and pace it all the way to the line. I hope I can finish it off," Thomas said.





"I need to just focus on myself and get up that climb as fast as possible and hopefully that wins me the Giro. I can't say I'm looking forward to it but it'll be nice to watch!"



Tonight's climb boasts an average gradient of 12.1 per cent and a 22 per cent kicker right near the top.





Pacing will be critical. So will Thomas's ability to perfect a pre-planned bike swap, with the hope that seconds lost leaping from one to the other will be gained while dropping uphill watt bombs on the featherweight frame.





"I've also got to stay strong mentally because if I'm down on time, I've got to follow my pace that will get me to the finish as quickly as possible. Time trials are a big mental game and especially this one," Thomas said.





"Primož is riding well and Almeida is great at pacing himself, so it's not over. I'm going to have to get up there as quickly as I can."



UAE Team Emirates keep their cards close to their heart rate straps

Almeida was less confident than his rivals after losing time in stage 19.





“I gave it everything I had," Almedia said.





"It was so steep and hard to attack, you really needed amazing legs. It’s not impossible to make up the time but it’s pretty unlikely. Overall I’ll be happy with my performance and the team performance on this Giro.”



While the Giro hasn't gone as well as hoped for Australian GC contenders, Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates) and Jack Haig (Bahrain-Victorious) the mountain time trial offers valuable experience before other big goals ahead.





"Tomorrow is another chance and another race against the clock," Vine said on Instagram.





"I have absolutely no idea what to expect from my legs tomorrow, but I’m going to give it everything."

