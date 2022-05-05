FIFA announce schedule, venue for intercontinental play-offs

WATCH every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS.





Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium will also host the AFC’s third-placed play-off between the Socceroos and the United Arab Emirates on June 7, where the winner will play Peru on June 13.

The winner between the AFC and CONMEBOL representatives will then advance to the World Cup alongside the winner of New Zealand (OFC) and Costa Rica (CONCACAF), scheduled to take place the following day.

Home to Al Rayyan SC, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium will stage six group games and one from the round of 16 in November, offering players a chance to experience its innovative cooling technology.

The stadium was inaugurated on December 18 of 2020 and was most recently in use for the FIFA Arab Cup, the World Cup curtain-raiser won by Algeria last year.

Should the Socceroos prevail in the play-offs, they will face France for their opening match in Group D.