FIFA World Cup group stage headlines bumper November offering of sport on SBS

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues to grow tantalisingly closer to kick off on SBS and there's plenty to get fans in the mood for when that time comes. Episodes of the FIFA World Cup Magazine Show and Countdown to Qatar are on SBS during the first two weekends in November, before it all kicks off in Qatar on Monday, November 21 with live coverage of the opening ceremony and first match from 2am (AEDT).

SBS and SBS VICELAND will be the exclusive free-to-air home to all 64 matches from Qatar, with a total of 500 hours of FIFA World Cup content being broadcast across the two channels throughout the tournament.
In addition to the live match coverage of all 64 matches - eight of which will be shown on SBS VICELAND - our content offering on SBS will include the World Cup Daily from 5:30pm (AEDT) and FIFA TV Preview Shows from 6pm (AEDT) each day during the tournament, as well as World Cup classic matches and match replays from Qatar 2022.

Many matches will be at favourable times for Aussie fans, with seven matches in the group stage set to kick off during prime time at 9pm (AEDT) and 20 group stage matches to kick off at 6am (AEDT).

Both of the Socceroos’ group matches in November fall under these ideal timeslots, with coverage of their opening match against France broadcast live on SBS from 5am (AEDT) on Wednesday, November 23, and their clash against Tunisia three days later from 8pm.

In the weeks leading up to Qatar 2022, there will also be plenty for cycling fans to enjoy, with live coverage of Le Tour de France Saitama Criterium from Japan on Sunday, November 6 from 4:45pm (AEDT) and the first two rounds of the UCI Track on Saturday, November 12 and 19 from 4am on SBS On Demand.
Motorsport fans will get a generous helping of action on SBS screens this November, with episodes of Speedweek on the first two Sundays of the month from 1pm (AEDT), followed by highlights of the World Superbikes Championships' Indonesian Round on Saturday, November 19 from 2pm (AEDT) and the thrilling final two rounds broadcast live from Philip Island and The Bend on Sunday, November 20 and 27 respectively from 1pm.

There will also be a figure skating frenzy on SBS throughout the month, with replays of the ISU Grand Prix from Internationaux de France, Britain, Japan and Finland on SBS On Demand, as well as extended highlights of each event split into halves, and airing on respective Saturday and Sunday afternoons each week on SBS.
November on SBS is guaranteed to have something for every sports fan to enjoy.

Sport on SBS in November

Friday, November 4

Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix – Internationaux de France
Full replay available on SBS On Demand Friday morning


Saturday, November 5

Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix – Internationaux de France
Full replay available on SBS On Demand Saturday morning

Figure Skating: Extended highlights Part 1 - ISU Grand Prix, Canada
2:00pm-4:00pm (AEDT) on SBS


Sunday, November 6

Football: Women’s Supercup – Italy: Juventus v Roma
Full replay available on SBS On Demand Sunday morning

Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix – Internationaux de France
Full replay available on SBS On Demand Sunday morning

Motorsport: Speedweek
1:00pm-3:00pm (AEDT) on SBS

Football: Countdown to Qatar - Episode 37
3:00pm-3:30pm (AEDT) on SBS

Football: Countdown to Qatar - Episode 38
3:30pm-4:00pm (AEDT) on SBS

Sportswoman: Nadia Nadim
4:00pm-4:30pm (AEDT) on SBS

Figure Skating: Extended highlights Part 2 - ISU Grand Prix, Canada
4:30pm-5:30pm (AEDT) on SBS

Cycling: Le Tour de France Saitama Criterium - Japan
4:45pm-7:05pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS On Demand


Friday, November 11

Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix – Sheffield, Great Britain
Full replay available on SBS On Demand Friday morning


Saturday, November 12

Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix – Sheffield, Great Britain
Full replay available on SBS On Demand Saturday morning

Cycling: UCI Track Round 1 - Mallorca, Spain
4:00am-6:15am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS on Demand

Figure Skating: Extended highlights Part 1 - ISU Grand Prix, France
2:00pm-4:00pm (AEDT) on SBS

Football: FIFA World Cup Magazine Show - Episode 22
4:00pm-4:30pm (AEDT) on SBS


Sunday, November 13

Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix – Sheffield, Great Britain
Full replay available on SBS On Demand Sunday morning

Motorsport: Speedweek
1:00pm-3:00pm (AEDT) on SBS

Football: Countdown to Qatar - Episode 37
3:00pm-3:30pm (AEDT) on SBS

Figure Skating: Extended highlights Part 2 - ISU Grand Prix, France
3:30pm-5:30pm (AEDT) on SBS


Friday, November 18

Figure Staking: ISU Grand Prix - NHK Trophy, Japan
TBC
LIVE on SBS On Demand


Saturday, November 19

Figure Staking: ISU Grand Prix - NHK Trophy, Japan
TBC
LIVE on SBS On Demand

Cycling: UCI Track Round 2 - Berlin, Germany
4:00am-6:15am (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS on Demand

Motorsport: World Superbikes Championships - Indonesian Round
2:00pm-3:00pm (AEDT) on SBS

Figure Skating: Extended highlights Part 1 - ISU Grand Prix, United Kingdom
3:00pm-4:30pm (AEDT) on SBS


Sunday, November 20

Figure Staking: ISU Grand Prix - NHK Trophy, Japan
TBC
LIVE on SBS On Demand

Motorsport: Superbikes Round 6 - Philip Island, Australia
1:00pm-4:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Figure Skating: Extended highlights Part 2 - ISU Grand Prix, United Kingdom
4:30pm-5:30pm (AEDT) on SBS


Monday, November 21

Football: FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony + Group A - Qatar v Ecuador
2:00am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

2022 FIFA World Cup tournament preview
10:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Football: FIFA World Cup Group B - England v Iran
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Tuesday, November 22

Football: FIFA World Cup Group A - Senegal v Netherlands
2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Football: FIFA World Cup Group B - USA v Wales
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)- kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Football: World Cup Today Show
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Football: FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand

Football: FIFA World Cup Group C - Argentina v Saudi Arabia
8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Football: FIFA World Cup Group D - Denmark v Tunisia
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Wednesday, November 23

Football: FIFA World Cup Group C - Mexico v Poland
2:30am - 5am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Football: FIFA World Cup Group D - France v Australia
5:00am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Football: World Cup Today Show
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Football: FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand

Football: FIFA World Cup Group F - Morocco v Croatia
8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Football: FIFA World Cup Group E - Germany v Japan
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Thursday, November 24

Football: FIFA World Cup Group E - Spain v Costa Rica
2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Football: FIFA World Cup Group F - Belgium v Canada
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Football: World Cup Today Show
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Football: FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand

Football: FIFA World Cup Group G - Switzerland v Cameroon
8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Football: FIFA World Cup Group H - Uruguay v Korea Republic
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Friday, November 25

Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix – Finland
Full replay available on SBS On Demand Friday morning

Football: FIFA World Cup Group H - Portugal v Ghana
2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Football: FIFA World Cup Group G - Brazil v Serbia
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Football: World Cup Today Show
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Football: FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand

Football: FIFA World Cup Group B - Wales v Iran
8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Football: FIFA World Cup Group A - Qatar v Senegal
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Saturday, November 26

Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix – Finland
Full replay available on SBS On Demand Saturday morning

Cycling: UCI Track Round 3 - St Quentin-En-Yvelines, France
Full replay available on SBS On Demand Saturday morning

Football: FIFA World Cup Group A - Netherlands v Ecuador
2:30am - 5am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Football: FIFA World Cup Group B - England v USA
5.30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Football: World Cup Today Show
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Football: FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand

Football: FIFA World Cup Group D - Tunisia v Australia
7:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Football: FIFA World Cup Group C - Poland v Saudi Arabia
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Sunday, November 27

Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix – Finland
Full replay available on SBS On Demand Sunday morning

Football: FIFA World Cup Group D - France v Denmark
2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT)- kickoff at 03.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Football: FIFA World Cup Group C - Argentina v Mexico
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)- kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Motorsport: Superbikes Round 7 - The Bend, Australia
1:00pm - 4:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Football: FIFA World Cup World Cup Today Show
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Football: FIFA World Cup FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand

Football: FIFA World Cup Group E - Japan v Costa Rica
8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Football: FIFA World Cup Group F - Belgium v Morocco
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Monday, November 28

Football: FIFA World Cup Group F - Croatia v Canada
2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Football: FIFA World Cup Group E - Spain v Germany
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Football: World Cup Today Show
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Football: FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand

Football: FIFA World Cup Group G - Cameroon v Serbia
8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Football: FIFA World Cup Group H - Korea Republic v Ghana
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Tuesday, November 29

Football: FIFA World Cup Group G - Brazil v Switzerland
2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Football: FIFA World Cup Group H - Portugal v Uruguay
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Football: World Cup Today Show
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Football: FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand


Wednesday, November 30

Football: FIFA World Cup Group A - Netherlands v Qatar
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Football: FIFA World Cup Group A - Ecuador v Senegal
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Football: FIFA World Cup Group B - Wales v England
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Football: FIFA World Cup Group B - Iran v USA
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Football: World Cup Today Show
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand

Football: FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Published 25 October 2022 at 3:00pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

