FIFA World Cup group stage headlines bumper November offering of sport on SBS

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues to grow tantalisingly closer to kick off on SBS and there's plenty to get fans in the mood for when that time comes. Episodes of the FIFA World Cup Magazine Show and Countdown to Qatar are on SBS during the first two weekends in November, before it all kicks off in Qatar on Monday, November 21 with live coverage of the opening ceremony and first match from 2am (AEDT).





SBS and SBS VICELAND will be the exclusive free-to-air home to all 64 matches from Qatar, with a total of 500 hours of FIFA World Cup content being broadcast across the two channels throughout the tournament.



In addition to the live match coverage of all 64 matches - eight of which will be shown on SBS VICELAND - our content offering on SBS will include the World Cup Daily from 5:30pm (AEDT) and FIFA TV Preview Shows from 6pm (AEDT) each day during the tournament, as well as World Cup classic matches and match replays from Qatar 2022.





Many matches will be at favourable times for Aussie fans, with seven matches in the group stage set to kick off during prime time at 9pm (AEDT) and 20 group stage matches to kick off at 6am (AEDT).





Both of the Socceroos’ group matches in November fall under these ideal timeslots, with coverage of their opening match against France broadcast live on SBS from 5am (AEDT) on Wednesday, November 23, and their clash against Tunisia three days later from 8pm.





In the weeks leading up to Qatar 2022, there will also be plenty for cycling fans to enjoy, with live coverage of Le Tour de France Saitama Criterium from Japan on Sunday, November 6 from 4:45pm (AEDT) and the first two rounds of the UCI Track on Saturday, November 12 and 19 from 4am on SBS On Demand .



Motorsport fans will get a generous helping of action on SBS screens this November, with episodes of Speedweek on the first two Sundays of the month from 1pm (AEDT), followed by highlights of the World Superbikes Championships' Indonesian Round on Saturday, November 19 from 2pm (AEDT) and the thrilling final two rounds broadcast live from Philip Island and The Bend on Sunday, November 20 and 27 respectively from 1pm.





There will also be a figure skating frenzy on SBS throughout the month, with replays of the ISU Grand Prix from Internationaux de France, Britain, Japan and Finland on SBS On Demand , as well as extended highlights of each event split into halves, and airing on respective Saturday and Sunday afternoons each week on SBS .



November on SBS is guaranteed to have something for every sports fan to enjoy.



Sport on SBS in November

Friday, November 4





Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix – Internationaux de France



Full replay available on SBS On Demand Friday morning







Saturday, November 5





Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix – Internationaux de France



Full replay available on SBS On Demand Saturday morning





Figure Skating: Extended highlights Part 1 - ISU Grand Prix, Canada



2:00pm-4:00pm (AEDT) on SBS







Sunday, November 6





Football: Women’s Supercup – Italy: Juventus v Roma



Full replay available on SBS On Demand Sunday morning





Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix – Internationaux de France



Full replay available on SBS On Demand Sunday morning





Motorsport: Speedweek



1:00pm-3:00pm (AEDT) on SBS





Football: Countdown to Qatar - Episode 37



3:00pm-3:30pm (AEDT) on SBS





Football: Countdown to Qatar - Episode 38



3:30pm-4:00pm (AEDT) on SBS





Sportswoman: Nadia Nadim



4:00pm-4:30pm (AEDT) on SBS





Figure Skating: Extended highlights Part 2 - ISU Grand Prix, Canada



4:30pm-5:30pm (AEDT) on SBS





Cycling: Le Tour de France Saitama Criterium - Japan



4:45pm-7:05pm (AEDT)



LIVE on SBS On Demand







Friday, November 11





Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix – Sheffield, Great Britain



Full replay available on SBS On Demand Friday morning







Saturday, November 12





Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix – Sheffield, Great Britain



Full replay available on SBS On Demand Saturday morning





Cycling: UCI Track Round 1 - Mallorca, Spain



4:00am-6:15am (AEDT)



LIVE on SBS on Demand





Figure Skating: Extended highlights Part 1 - ISU Grand Prix, France



2:00pm-4:00pm (AEDT) on SBS





Football: FIFA World Cup Magazine Show - Episode 22



4:00pm-4:30pm (AEDT) on SBS







Sunday, November 13





Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix – Sheffield, Great Britain



Full replay available on SBS On Demand Sunday morning





Motorsport: Speedweek



1:00pm-3:00pm (AEDT) on SBS





Football: Countdown to Qatar - Episode 37



3:00pm-3:30pm (AEDT) on SBS





Figure Skating: Extended highlights Part 2 - ISU Grand Prix, France



3:30pm-5:30pm (AEDT) on SBS







Friday, November 18





Figure Staking: ISU Grand Prix - NHK Trophy, Japan



TBC



LIVE on SBS On Demand







Saturday, November 19





Figure Staking: ISU Grand Prix - NHK Trophy, Japan



TBC



LIVE on SBS On Demand





Cycling: UCI Track Round 2 - Berlin, Germany



4:00am-6:15am (AEDT)



LIVE on SBS on Demand





Motorsport: World Superbikes Championships - Indonesian Round



2:00pm-3:00pm (AEDT) on SBS





Figure Skating: Extended highlights Part 1 - ISU Grand Prix, United Kingdom



3:00pm-4:30pm (AEDT) on SBS







Sunday, November 20





Figure Staking: ISU Grand Prix - NHK Trophy, Japan



TBC



LIVE on SBS On Demand





Motorsport: Superbikes Round 6 - Philip Island, Australia



1:00pm-4:00pm (AEDT)



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Figure Skating: Extended highlights Part 2 - ISU Grand Prix, United Kingdom



4:30pm-5:30pm (AEDT) on SBS







Monday, November 21





Football: FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony + Group A - Qatar v Ecuador



2:00am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





2022 FIFA World Cup tournament preview



10:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Football: FIFA World Cup Group B - England v Iran



11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Tuesday, November 22





Football: FIFA World Cup Group A - Senegal v Netherlands



2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Football: FIFA World Cup Group B - USA v Wales



5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)- kickoff at 06.00am



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Football: World Cup Today Show



5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Football: FIFA Preview Show



6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)



On SBS and SBS On Demand





Football: FIFA World Cup Group C - Argentina v Saudi Arabia



8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Football: FIFA World Cup Group D - Denmark v Tunisia



11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Wednesday, November 23





Football: FIFA World Cup Group C - Mexico v Poland



2:30am - 5am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Football: FIFA World Cup Group D - France v Australia



5:00am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Football: World Cup Today Show



5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Football: FIFA Preview Show



6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)



On SBS and SBS On Demand





Football: FIFA World Cup Group F - Morocco v Croatia



8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Football: FIFA World Cup Group E - Germany v Japan



11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Thursday, November 24





Football: FIFA World Cup Group E - Spain v Costa Rica



2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Football: FIFA World Cup Group F - Belgium v Canada



5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Football: World Cup Today Show



5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Football: FIFA Preview Show



6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)



On SBS and SBS On Demand





Football: FIFA World Cup Group G - Switzerland v Cameroon



8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00am



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Football: FIFA World Cup Group H - Uruguay v Korea Republic



11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Friday, November 25





Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix – Finland



Full replay available on SBS On Demand Friday morning





Football: FIFA World Cup Group H - Portugal v Ghana



2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Football: FIFA World Cup Group G - Brazil v Serbia



5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Football: World Cup Today Show



5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Football: FIFA Preview Show



6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)



On SBS and SBS On Demand





Football: FIFA World Cup Group B - Wales v Iran



8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Football: FIFA World Cup Group A - Qatar v Senegal



11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Saturday, November 26





Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix – Finland



Full replay available on SBS On Demand Saturday morning





Cycling: UCI Track Round 3 - St Quentin-En-Yvelines, France



Full replay available on SBS On Demand Saturday morning





Football: FIFA World Cup Group A - Netherlands v Ecuador



2:30am - 5am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Football: FIFA World Cup Group B - England v USA



5.30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Football: World Cup Today Show



5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Football: FIFA Preview Show



6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)



On SBS and SBS On Demand





Football: FIFA World Cup Group D - Tunisia v Australia



7:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Football: FIFA World Cup Group C - Poland v Saudi Arabia



11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Sunday, November 27





Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix – Finland



Full replay available on SBS On Demand Sunday morning





Football: FIFA World Cup Group D - France v Denmark



2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT)- kickoff at 03.00am



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Football: FIFA World Cup Group C - Argentina v Mexico



5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)- kickoff at 06.00am



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Motorsport: Superbikes Round 7 - The Bend, Australia



1:00pm - 4:00pm (AEDT)



LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand





Football: FIFA World Cup World Cup Today Show



5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Football: FIFA World Cup FIFA Preview Show



6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)



On SBS and SBS On Demand





Football: FIFA World Cup Group E - Japan v Costa Rica



8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Football: FIFA World Cup Group F - Belgium v Morocco



11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Monday, November 28





Football: FIFA World Cup Group F - Croatia v Canada



2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Football: FIFA World Cup Group E - Spain v Germany



5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Football: World Cup Today Show



5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Football: FIFA Preview Show



6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)



On SBS and SBS On Demand





Football: FIFA World Cup Group G - Cameroon v Serbia



8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Football: FIFA World Cup Group H - Korea Republic v Ghana



11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Tuesday, November 29





Football: FIFA World Cup Group G - Brazil v Switzerland



2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Football: FIFA World Cup Group H - Portugal v Uruguay



5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Football: World Cup Today Show



5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Football: FIFA Preview Show



6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)



On SBS and SBS On Demand







Wednesday, November 30





Football: FIFA World Cup Group A - Netherlands v Qatar



1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Football: FIFA World Cup Group A - Ecuador v Senegal



1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am



LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand





Football: FIFA World Cup Group B - Wales v England



5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Football: FIFA World Cup Group B - Iran v USA



5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am



LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand





Football: World Cup Today Show



5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)



LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Football: FIFA Preview Show



6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

