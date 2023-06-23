Tour de France

Four Aussies named in Team DSM Tour de France squad

Dutch outfit Team DSM have named their eight-rider squad for this year's Tour de France, with four Australians making the cut.

Chris Hamilton of Team DSM

Australian Team DSM rider Chris Hamilton.

Watch all 
the best cycling events in the world on SBS On Demand
the Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes and much more.

Frenchman Romain Bardet will return as team leader after a strong effort in last year's race which saw him finish sixth overall at 18 minutes and 11 seconds behind winner Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma).

And his support squad will include the largest contingent of Australians on a single team in the race, with four riders confirmed to don the black and blue at the start line in Bilbao on July 1.

Victorian Chris Hamilton is the only Aussie to return for his second straight Tour de France after making his debut in 2022 following five appearances at the Giro d'Italia and two at the Vuelta a Espana.
That means three Australians will make their French Grand Tour debuts in 2023, with Team DSM handing opportunities to Matthew Dinham, Alex Edmonson and Sam Welsford.

Le Tour will be 23-year-old Dinham's first-ever Grand Tour participation after a season that has seen him ride Paris-Nice, classics Liege-Bastogne-Liege, Fleche Wallonne and Amstel Gold, and a strong national championships campaign that saw him claim second place in both the U23 Time Trial and Road Race.

Welsford is also set for his first-ever Grand Tour off the back of a first Paris-Roubaix participation and some strong results in pro races including two Vuelta a San Juan stage wins and a second overall finish at the ZLM Tour in the Netherlands.
READ MORE

Every Aussie set to line-up at Tour de France 2023

How to watch the 2023 Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes LIVE on SBS

Edmonson will line up at his first Grand Tour since 2020 after making the switch to DSM from Team Jayco-AlUla, the 29-year-old already an Olympian on the track and was road race national champion in 2018.

Joining the four Australians and leader Bardet will be the ultra-experienced German John Degenkolb, Dutchman Nils Eekhoff and American Kevin Vermaerke.

“We’re looking forward to getting underway at the Tour de France next week, and we head to the race with the goal of going for the GC and stage results as a team," Team DSM coach Matt Winston said in a statement.

"We’ve got a good strong core GC group that have been working well together over the past few months with Chris, Kevin and Matt, who can support our GC finisher Romain over the mountainous terrain; and they showed in Tour de Suisse that they are in good shape.

"Likewise, we also have a core sprint group with Alex, John and Nils, with Sam as our sprint finisher for those fast finales.

"We will work together as one team like always though, with our climbing group supporting the sprint group on those flatter days and vice versa with the sprint group doing early work in the mountains.

"As for the route, we expect there to be fireworks already in the Basque Country with some difficult opening stages, before potentially a sprint on day three.

"The route then returns to France and through Romain’s home region, which will of course be special for him, followed by a variety of terrain where we can make our mark as a team throughout the three weeks before the big traditional finish in Paris.”
3 min read
Published 23 June 2023 10:38am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

