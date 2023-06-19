Every Aussie set to line-up at Tour de France 2023

Watch all the best cycling events in the world on SBS On Demand , with the Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes and much more.





The 2023 edition of the Tour de France will provide many an opportunity for Australian riders to impress on the world stage, and to judge from recent World Tour events, there will be no shortage of Aussies putting their hands up at the Tour.



Jai Hindley's (BORA-Hansgrohe) history-making victory at the 2022 Giro d'Italia no doubt inspired some impressive Aussie performances at this year's race, with Michael Matthews (Team Jayco AlUla) and Kaden Groves (Alpecin–Deceuninck) both coming away with early stage wins and Simon Clarke (Israel-Premier Tech) coming agonisingly close to victory on Stage 6.





The recently-concluded Criterium du Dauphine saw another impressive feat never previously achieved at the WorldTour, with three Australians placing inside the top five of the general classification. Ben O'Connor's (AG2R Citroën Team) podium finish was almost matched by Hindley and Jack Haig (Bahrain-Victorious), who finished close behind in fourth and fifth respectively.



While the trio of Hindley, O'Connor and Clarke are expected to ride the Tour, and Matthews a possibility after coming off the Giro, the likes of Groves and Haig are set to sit out after competing in Italy last month.





Hindley will get another shot at victory in a Grand Tour, this time in France, with the 27-year-old expected to enter as the lead rider for German outfit BORA-Hansgrohe. Hindley's recent results include a 15th-placed finish at the week-long Tirreno-Adriatico in March, before finishing eighth at the Volta a Catalunya later that month.





He was 3:16 off the pace of a flying Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) at the Dauphine, but the Perth-born rider should go into the French Tour full of confidence in his bid to follow in the footsteps of Cadel Evans from 2011 and secure the yellow jersey.



Fellow West Australian O’Connor is also no stranger to pushing for the top of the GC standings at Grand Tours, with a fourth-placed finish at the 2021 edition of Le Tour highlighted by his memorable victory on Stage 9.





The 27-year-old also finished last year's Criterium du Dauphine in an identical third place, with recent results including a 14th-placed finish at the Volta a Catalunya and finishing two places above compatriot Hindley at Tirreno-Adriatico.



Sprinter Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Dstny) is out for revenge in France after he failed to secure a Grand Tour stage victory last season for the first time since 2018. The 'pocket rocket' has also not won a stage at the Tour de France since 2020, while an inconsistent previous 18 months on the bike has since seen a change in fortunes after recently taking out the Merksteijn Fences Classic in Belgium.





Clarke and Nick Schultz are both expected to be among the ranks for Israel-Premier Tech as part of a stage-hunting team. Although Clarke was forced to abandon the Giro on Stage 16 over a week after his Stage 6 heartbreak, the 36-year-old started the year off strongly, being bested only by Luke Plapp (INEOS Grenadiers) at the National Road Championships in January and finishing third at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race.



Schultz has shown promise in his debut season for the Israeli outfit after departing Team Jayco AlUla last year, with his strongest showing a 13th-placed finish at the five-day Vuelta a Andalucía in February.





Luke Durbridge and Chris Harper (Team Jayco AlUla) will likely both feature for the Aussie outfit in support of Briton Adam Yates. Four-time national champion Durbridge is perhaps best remembered for his two stage victories at the Giro d'Italia, winning time-trials at both the 2014 and 2015 editions of the race.





Harper has also shown some impressive form of late, finishing 16th overall at the Criterium du Dauphine and 20th at Paris-Nice. The 28-year-old's career highlights include a stage victory at last year's Vuelta a Espana and an overall victory in the now-defunct Tour de Savoie Mont-Blanc race in 2019.



