Aussies Durbridge, Harper to support Yates in TDF Jayco AlUla squad

Team Jayco AlUla have confirmed their eight-man squad for the 110th edition of the French stage race, with the goal to target sprint and mountain stages as well as a good GC performance.



2017 white jersey holder Yates will spearhead the Aussie team's push for the general classification in his sixth appearance at the race, while five-time Tour stage winner Groenewegen will focus on sprint finishes as part of a dual approach. The Dutchman will be looking to repeat his early success from last year's race, taking out Stage 3 with an impressive victory in Denmark.



Tour veteran Durbridge has been confirmed for his ninth appearance at the three-week stage race, while his 28-year-old compatriot Harper will make his debut at the Grand Tour.





The team announcement on Friday evening (AEST) signalled the omission of Aussie Michael Matthews, who recently competed in the Giro d'Italia and won Stage 3 of the race.



“I am really looking forward to taking this team on the road at the TDF," said the team's Sport Director, Mathew Hayman.





"We have some seasoned professionals and guys that have real experience and really know how to get through a workload at the TDF, both on the flat for supporting Dylan, and in the mountains to a certain extent supporting Simon.





"These are Lawson Craddock , Durbridge and Chris Juul-Jensen , these kind of guys you need in a three-week tour, they’re very handy on all fronts.





"[Harper] will be there for Simon in the mountains. [There is also] Dylan’s trusted lead-out man in Luka Mezgec and fellow Dutch rider Elmar Reinders .





"It is a great and well-balanced team and we’re ready to get started in the Basque Country.”



Yates has made the Tour his central target of the 2023 season, deciding the skip the Giro in May for the first time in five years.





The 30-year-old finished second overall at the Tour Down Under and fourth at Paris-Nice earlier this year, but he has not raced since withdrawing from the Tour de Romandie with stomach problems in late April.





Jayco AlUla's general manager, Brent Copeland, spoke of the exciting battle for GC and stage honours as well as the early appearance of the Pyrenees that will test the rider’s legs from the get-go.





"It will be an exhilarating edition, particularly with the Grand Depart and the flow of the route this year," he said.



