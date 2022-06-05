Four big takeaways from the opening round of the Chinese Super League

SBS On Demand will bring you LIVE action from the 2022 Chinese Super League season - including up to two games each round for all 30 rounds LIVE, FREE and in HD - with commentary in both English and Mandarin.





There were goals galore in the opening matches, none more so than in Wuhan Three Towns' 4-0 win against Hebei FC and Changchun Yatai’s 4-1 win against Guangzhou City.







While the high-profile stars of previous Chinese Super League seasons have departed, a new breed of talented young players looks to take their place.









Among the upsets, goals and other surprises, there is plenty to break down from the first round of games.





SBS Sport takes a look at four of the biggest takeaways for the opening games and what to keep an eye out for in the coming matches





Champions remain the team to beat

Shandong Taishan started the 2022 season the same way they ended 2021, with a win.









Despite the absence of former Premier League star Marouane Fellaini, Shandong collected all three points in their season opener with a 1-0 win against Zhejiang in Haikou.









Brazilian defender Jadson was the hero, heading home from a corner kick to score the only goal of the match and secure the victory for the reigning league champions.





While it wasn’t the dominant display many expected, Shandong still showed they know how to get the win even when players are missing and things on the pitch aren’t going their way.









While the true test will come in matches against favourites such as Shanghai Port, Shandong will be more than delighted to open the season in this manner.





New clubs surprise

This season, there are plenty of new faces in the Chinese Super League with new teams Chengdu Rongcheng, Meizhou Hakka, and Wuhan Three Trees claiming their place in China’s top tier.









And if the opening round results are anything to go by, these sides are not just making up the numbers.









Wuhan Three Trees made the biggest noise in the opening round with a dominant 4-0 win against traditional CSL stronghold Hebei FC.





Wuhan, the China League One champion of 2021, has signed a number of Chinese internationals as well as Brazilians Wallace and Davidson who both found the net in Friday night’s victory.









This recruitment spree appears to have given the CSL new boys a team that could be a real dark horse this season.









Meizhou claimed a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Tianjin in their opening fixture while Rongchen went down 2-0 to Shenzen FC.





Tough times ahead for CSL powerhouses

It may be a long season for traditional CSL powerhouses Guangzhou and Shanghai Shenhua if their opening round match is anything to go by.









Shenhua downed Guangzhou 1-0 in the Round 1 clash but the performance of both sides was a long way away from when they were two of the most dominant teams in Asia.









For the first time in many years, Guangzhou and Shenhua both fielded a squad without any import players.









Shenhua, who once boasted stars such as Carlos Tevez, Nicolas Anelka and Didier Drogba, and Guangzhou, who once had players such as Jackson Martinez, Alessandro Diamanti and Robinho on their roster, are both going through a rebuild due to financial struggles off the pitch.









Now relying on young and experienced squads, both former powerhouses will find it difficult to match it against their rivals.









However, their results on the park may mean very little if both clubs are unable to improve their current dire financial status off the pitch.





Missing heroes

Some of the biggest names in the competition were nowhere to be seen when the 2022 CSL season kicked off over the weekend.









Oscar, arguably the league’s biggest star and captain of Shanghai Port, was the biggest absence with the Brazilian only arriving in China days before the opening round.









He will now have to undertake two weeks of hotel quarantine and is likely to not take to the pitch for his side until the second Shanghai derby on June 29.









Another name not on the Shanghai Port teamsheet was that of Australian Aaron Mooy who will miss the opening weeks of the season as he helps the Socceroos qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.









An injury cost Shandong Taishan their star import Marouane Fellaini while former Premier League midfielder Mousa Dembele was unavailable for Guangzhou City.







